This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Eats and a Pappy Party

Tuesday, December 27

Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go has teamed up with Mastrantos to create a limited-time specialty taco this month, with proceeds from each taco sold benefiting I'll Have What She's Having in support of women's health. Available at all Tacos A Go Go locations every Tuesday in December, the Chorizo Carbonara taco features housemade bucatini pasta, chorizo, garlic, onion, Taleggio cheese, queso fresco, cilantro and egg yolk.

Wednesday, December 23

Whoville Christmas Eve Feast To-Go with Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality is offering a Whoville Christmas Eve Feast To-Go, with treats from Spinach Artichoke Grinch Dip and a Triple Decker Sauerkraut Sandwich/Reuben Crostini to the Roast Beast, a 44 Farms Herb Roasted Prime Rib served with Max & Cheese Gratin and Bacon Sausage Creamed Greens. Pick up during the Hot Cocoa Drive-Through on Wednesday, December 23 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer. Cost is $225 (feeds two adults and includes all dishes on the menu, festive decor and hot cocoa at pickup).

Virtual Tamalada Party with Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen



chef and owner Sylvia Casares will host a virtual edition of her seasonal Tamalada party from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for the class and tamale kit to be picked up any time before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22 from the Sylvia’s location on Eldridge only. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Holiday Movie Night at Revelry on Richmond



Every Wednesday night of December,

, 1613 Richmond, is hosting Holiday Movie Night on its 30-plus TVs including a large outdoor projector and outdoor TVs. There will also be specialty holiday cocktails to keep you warm as well as heaters on the patio. This week’s movie is

, screening at 7 p.m.

Wine Tasting Kits for Two at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will feature Champagne in its sellout Wine Tasting Kits for Two for the entire month of December (available for pickup on Wednesdays throughout the month). Each curated kit ($139 plus tax) will contain Champagne for two and four appetizer tasting portions from chef Mark Schmidt. There will also be an element of caviar each week.

Chinese-American Wednesdays at UB Preserv

In addition to its new dumpling happy hour (dine-in only Wednesday-Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.), UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will offer Chinese-American Wednesdays with a different menu each week highlighting Nick Wong’s favorite dishes, available for both dine-in and to-go. Bonus points for those dining in: it has also recently added 16 outdoor seats on its updated patio.

Thursday, December 24

Galatoire’s-Inspired Christmas Brunch at One Fifth Southern Comfort

One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer, is hosting a Christmas Eve Brunch inspired by the party that is Galatoire’s Friday Lunch, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This year, the brunch will be held on the socially distanced Lexus Patio. There's no menu, and One Fifth will serve family-style dishes inspired by Galatoire's classics. Jackets aren't required, but hats and holiday attire are encouraged. Cost is $55 per person and $25 per child age 3-10 (free ages 2 and under).

Thursday and Friday

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining

Don’t feel like cooking? We’ve got you covered with our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining guides for dine-in and takeout.

Saturday, December 26

5th Annual “Say Goodbye To Our Pappy!” at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is inviting bourbon fans to help it Say “Goodbye” to its Pappy collection. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the first 100 guests will be given a wristband in order of arrival time (note: in the past, lines have started forming as early as 8 a.m.). Wristbands will earn you one 1.5-ounce tasting. The Pappy Pour lineup begins at 5 p.m. and specials will run throughout the evening. The icehouse is expanding its patio into the parking lot for extra social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times unless in your seat or downing your beverages.

All month long

“H-Town Originals:” Tutu Turkey at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, 6618 Fannin, continues its “H-Town Originals” sandwich collaboration series with Tutu Turkey, available during the month of December. Former Houston Prima ballerina Lauren Anderson worked with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the holiday-inspired sandwich, which features house-cured oven roasted turkey, grilled onions and bell peppers, sliced brie, mayo and spicy mustard on toasted whole grain bread for $8.95. Antone’s will donate 50 percent of proceeds from December’s “H-Town Originals” sandwich to Houston Ballet’s Education and Community Engagement program.

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Picos, 3601 Kirby, has officially rolled out its annual Tamale Stand this holiday season, running now through January 3. Similar to years past, the stand will be located in the parking lot with a menu that boasts tamales, salsas and moles made fresh daily. And this year, the Richards have commissioned local artist Jose Arredondo to create two murals that pay homage both agave and to the Hispanic tradition of tamales during the holidays.

Jingled Up Pop-up Bar

Now through the year’s end, Houstonians are invited to sleigh all day at Jingled Up, the holiday-themed pop-up bar opening at 711 Main in downtown. Pop in for festive cocktails, cookie decorating, socially distanced photos, karaoke and trivia nights, ugly Christmas sweater contests and more. GA is $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-14.

The Miracle at Johnny’s Christmas Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick

The Christmas-themed pop-up Miracle at Johnny’s returns to Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, open now through the end of December. The festive cocktail bar will toast the season over-the-top holiday decor and seasonal signature cocktails.

Holiday Sandos at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, will be offering limited-edition holiday sandwiches all December long for $10 each. Choose from the Bad Santa, Jack Skellington, Do You Want to Build a Snowman, That’s Not Snowflake or Ernest Saves Christmas – all in a variety of meats and plant-based proteins. In addition, every Wednesday in December, the sandwich is giving back to its customers by knocking $5 off orders of $20 or more on the Ike’s app (for delivery or in-store pickup).

EXPAND Buy one pie get one half-price at Orleans Seafood Kitchen. Photo by Becca Wright

New and ongoing specials

Chocolate Truffles at Brasserie du Parc and Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Chef Philippe Verpiand of Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, and Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, is continuing the great French holiday tradition of chocolate truffles, making his own and selling the treats at both locations. Verpiand will make three versions sold by the dozen for $18 plus tax, including four dark-chocolate brandy truffles, four milk-chocolate passion fruit truffles and four white chocolate with pistachio truffles. Order online at either restaurant, call 832-668-5808 or ask for them while visiting. The truffles will be sold while supplies last.

Holiday Meal Express at Central Market

This season, shoppers can hit up the Holiday Meal Express for easy, no-contact, chef-prepared dinners at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer. Orders can be placed in-store, online or by calling 713-386-1785. Christmas orders can be placed now through Tuesday, December 22 at 5 p.m. Once the Holiday Meal Express closes, Central Market still offers many sides and entrees that can be picked up in-store at the last minute.

Winter Menu Items at Dish Society

Dish Society has added new dish specials for the changing seasons, from deconstructed chicken pot pie to butternut squash bisque and seasonal harvest salads and grain bowls.

Winter Menu at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, has launched a new winter menu that boasts 21 dishes to complement the season, including Thukpa (Noodle Soup), a famous Himalayan noodle soup made of sesame broth, tomato, peanut, ginger, spring onions and timut pepper served with greens and Tingmo (steamed bun); Baked Oysters with moilee, coconut, shallots, curry leaf, garlic and cilantro; Winter Chaat comprised of sweet potato, green peas, baby potatoes, star fruit, green apple flattened chickpeas and house spice-blend; and Winter Nihari (lamb shank) with long pepper, star anise, chili oil, serrano and cilantro stalks.

BOGO Pies at Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, is offering buy-one-get-one-half-off whole, housemade pecan pies (co-owner Marcus Payavla's great grandma’s recipe). Get the first pie for $19 and add a second pie for $9 in store or by calling 281-646-0700.

Daily Lunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

In addition to its social hour and dinner service, San Leon’s Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is now open for lunch, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the menu, in addition to chilled and grilled oysters and wood-fired proteins, guests will find additional casual sandwiches, including a butter-poached lobster roll, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the fried oysterman sandwich and more.

