This Week in Houston Food Events: Score Free Kids Meals at Peli Peli

Kids can try the JoBurger for free (with the purchase of an entree) at Peli Peli on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, December 30

Steak Night at Better Luck Tomorrow

COVID times are hard, so Better Luck Tomorrow, 544 Yale, has introduced a Wednesday Steak Night special that will run all day every Wednesday. Run, don’t walk, to get in on the chef’s ten-ounce hanger steak oozing with brown butter and roasted garlic sauce, plus a baked potato stuffed with marinated burrata for $18. Feeling fancy? Add on break-even Perigord truffles for $11.15.





Wine Tasting Kits for Two at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will feature Champagne in its sellout Wine Tasting Kits for Two for the entire month of December (available for pickup on Wednesdays throughout the month). Each curated kit ($139 plus tax) will contain Champagne for two and four appetizer tasting portions from chef Mark Schmidt. There will also be an element of caviar each week.

Chinese-American Wednesdays at UB Preserv

In addition to its new dumpling happy hour (dine-in only Wednesday-Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.), UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will offer Chinese-American Wednesdays with a different menu each week highlighting Nick Wong’s favorite dishes, available for both dine-in and to-go. Bonus points for those dining in: it has also recently added 16 outdoor seats on its updated patio.

Thursday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Dining

From multi-course NYE dinners complete with midnight toasts to balloon drops, caviar and tomahawk steaks, check out our 2020 New Year’s Eve Dining Guide to find out where to dine out in Houston this New Year’s.

Thursday-Sunday (and daily through January 10)

DAOU Vineyards Wine Dinner at Liberty Kitchen

Liberty Kitchen, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill, will kick off its first wine dinner series starting New Year's Eve and lasting through January 10. The four course dinner option is $75 and will be paired with wine from DAOU Vineyards. Dine on jumbo prawn with citrus mint relish and lemongrass sorbet; seared duck with crispy chicharron, foie mousse and wild berry reduction; petite stuffed filet with oyster stuffing, beurre rouge and shaved asparagus; and Nutella mousse with a vanilla bean tuile. The wine dinner will be available for all diners at both the River Oaks and Memorial locations. Reservations recommended but not required.

Friday, January 1

New Year’s Day Brunches

Our New Year’s Dining Guide also covers next-day brunches, featuring return-to-life specials from Bloodys and black-eyed peas to traditional Mexican hangover soup (posole).

All weekend (and through Thursday, January 7)

Anti-Resolution Specials at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar will be bringing back its anti-resolution special from Friday, January 1 to Thursday, January 7. During the week, guests can expect half-priced desserts — from fried Twinkies to huge brownies a la mode — and a $1 upcharge on salads when dining-in at the restaurant. The salad’s dollar upcharge will be donated to Breakthrough Central Texas, an education nonprofit that creates a path to and through college for students who will become the first in their families to earn a college degree.

Saturday and Sunday

Kids Eat Free at Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Peli Peli South African Kitchen, 5085 Westheimer, 1201 Lake Woodlands, has introduced a new weekend special, starting with a limited run. Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., the restaurant will offer one free kids menu item with each purchase of an entree. Kiddos can try new items like the "Cowboy Mac & Cheese," a kid-friendly version of Peli Peli’s bobotie made with mac and cheese, a JoBurger patty, flaky pie crust, garlic butter and served with tropical bbq sauce. The offer is valid for dine-in only and for kids 12 and under.

Through December

“H-Town Originals:” Tutu Turkey at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, 6618 Fannin, continues its “H-Town Originals” sandwich collaboration series with Tutu Turkey, available during the month of December. Former Houston Prima ballerina Lauren Anderson worked with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the holiday-inspired sandwich, which features house-cured oven roasted turkey, grilled onions and bell peppers, sliced brie, mayo and spicy mustard on toasted whole grain bread for $8.95. Antone’s will donate 50-percent of proceeds from December’s “H-Town Originals” sandwich to Houston Ballet’s Education and Community Engagement program.

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Picos, 3601 Kirby, has officially rolled out its annual Tamale Stand this holiday season, running now through January 3. Similar to years past, the stand will be located in the parking lot with a menu that boasts tamales, salsas and moles made fresh daily. And this year, the Richards have commissioned local artist Jose Arredondo to create two murals that pay homage both agave and to the Hispanic tradition of tamales during the holidays.

Jingled Up Pop-up Bar

Now through the year’s end, Houstonians are invited to sleigh all day at Jingled Up, the holiday-themed pop-up bar opening at 711 Main in downtown. Pop in for festive cocktails, cookie decorating, socially distanced photos, karaoke and trivia nights, ugly Christmas sweater contests and more. GA is $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-14.

The Miracle at Johnny’s Christmas Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick

The Christmas-themed pop-up Miracle at Johnny’s returns to Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, open now through the end of December. The festive cocktail bar will toast the season over-the-top holiday decor and seasonal signature cocktails.

Holiday Sandos at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, will be offering limited-edition holiday sandwiches all December long for $10 each. Choose from the Bad Santa, Jack Skellington, Do You Want to Build a Snowman, That’s Not Snowflake or Ernest Saves Christmas – all in a variety of meats and plant-based proteins. In addition, every Wednesday in December, the sandwich is giving back to its customers by knocking $5 off orders of $20 or more on the Ike’s app (for delivery or in-store pickup).

EXPAND Warm up with winter specials like the chicken pot pie at Dish Society. Photo by Dragana Harris

New and ongoing specials

Winter Menu Items at Dish Society

Dish Society has added new dish specials for the changing seasons, from deconstructed chicken pot pie to butternut squash bisque and seasonal harvest salads and grain bowls.

Winter Menu at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, has launched a new winter menu that boasts 21 dishes to complement the season, including Thukpa (Noodle Soup), a famous Himalayan noodle soup made of sesame broth, tomato, peanut, ginger, spring onions and timut pepper served with greens and Tingmo (steamed bun); Baked Oysters with moilee, coconut, shallots, curry leaf, garlic and cilantro; Winter Chaat comprised of sweet potato, green peas, baby potatoes, star fruit, green apple flattened chickpeas and house spice-blend; and Winter Nihari (lamb shank) with long pepper, star anise, chili oil, serrano and cilantro stalks.

Daily Lunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

In addition to its social hour and dinner service, San Leon’s Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is now open for lunch, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the menu, in addition to chilled and grilled oysters and wood-fired proteins, guests will find additional casual sandwiches, including a butter-poached lobster roll, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the fried oysterman sandwich and more.