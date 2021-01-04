This Week in Houston Food Events: Get a New Year Refresh with Low-Alcohol and Zero-Proof Cocktails

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

DAOU Vineyards at Liberty Kitchen

Liberty Kitchen, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill, will kick off its first wine dinner series starting New Year's Eve and lasting through January 10. The four course dinner option is $75 and will be paired with wine from DAOU Vineyards. Dine on jumbo prawn with citrus mint relish and lemongrass sorbet; seared duck with crispy chicharron, foie mousse and wild berry reduction; petite stuffed filet with oyster stuffing, beurre rouge and shaved asparagus; and Nutella mousse with a vanilla bean tuile. The wine dinner will be available for all diners at both the River Oaks and Memorial locations. Reservations recommended but not required.

Monday through Thursday

Anti-Resolution Specials at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar will be bringing back its anti-resolution special now through Thursday, January 7. During the week, guests can expect half-priced desserts — from fried Twinkies to huge brownies a la mode — and a $1 upcharge on salads when dining-in at the restaurant. The salad’s dollar upcharge will be donated to Breakthrough Central Texas, an education nonprofit that creates a path to and through college for students who will become the first in their families to earn a college degree.

Tuesday, January 5

All-Champagne dinner at Artisans

Houston-based specialty wine and spirits brand builder BCI is teaming with Artisans Cuisine and Savoir-faire restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, to host an all-Champagne dinner with Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger of France’s famed Taittinger family. Beginning at 6:45 p.m., the five-course dinner (including the amuse bouche) will include five Frerejean Freres champagnes, introduced by Taittinger. The cost for the dinner is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-529-9111.

Wednesday, January 6

Mardi Gras Kings’ Cake at Bistro 555

Bistro 555, 13616 Memorial, will be baking the classic French version of the Mardi Gras Kings’ Cake for pick up and take home on Wednesday, January 6 ($28, orders must be placed by noon on Monday, January 4). Differing from its American descendent, the crown-shaped cake is made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond paste filling. The restaurant will also offer a pre-royal day tasting on Wednesday, January 6, when it will be selling it by the slice as a dessert at lunch and dinner.

Steak Night at Better Luck Tomorrow

Better Luck Tomorrow has introduced a Wednesday Steak Night special that will run all day every Wednesday. Run, don’t walk, to get in on the chef’s ten-ounce hanger steak oozing with brown butter and roasted garlic sauce, plus a baked potato stuffed with marinated burrata for $18. Feeling fancy? Add on break-even Perigord truffles for $11.15.

Chinese-American Wednesdays at UB Preserv

In addition to its new dumpling happy hour (dine-in only Wednesday-Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.), UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will offer Chinese-American Wednesdays with a different menu each week highlighting Nick Wong’s favorite dishes, available for both dine-in and to-go. Bonus points for those dining in: it has also recently added 16 outdoor seats on its updated patio.

Saturday, January 9

Grand Opening of Coreanos Spring

The popular Mexican-Asian food truck Coreanos will be celebrating the grand opening of its Spring location, 6880 Louetta, by offering patrons 50-percent off its entire menu from 2 p.m. to midnight. Choose from favorites like the OG Burrito, made with Korean marinated bulgogi loaded with crispy fries, cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi, cabbage and spicy mayo; or the Kimcheese Fries, topped with choices from bulgogi and Korean-style chicken to sautéed tofu.

“Baking Biscuits with Victoria” virtual cooking class with Underbelly Hospitality

Pastry director Victoria Dearmond of Underbelly Hospitality is hosting a “Baking Biscuits with Victoria” virtual cooking class on Saturday, January 9. Class kits ($45) come with all the ingredients to bake ten of Blacksmith and Hay Merchant’s famed biscuits, plus fresh lemon curd using local Meyer lemons. Add-ons from mimosa pitchers to bacon sausage are available. Kits can be picked up on Friday, January 8 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer.

Virtual Wine Tasting with Agricole Hospitality

Agricole Hospitality will host a Virtual Wine Tasting on Saturday, January 9 at 5 p.m. with special guests Nicole Andrus of Trinchero Family Estates. Andrus will take guests through how winemakers use Terroir to add power to popular varietals and wines. The class will include four bottles of wine that will be tasted throughout the presentation, as well as a Revival Market Charcuterie Board to snack on while tasting. Tickets are $150.

Sunday, January 10

Virtual Vegan Chili Cooking Class with One Fifth Mediterranean

One Fifth Mediterranean's chef de cuisine Matt Staph will teach a Virtual Cooking Class, making a vegetarian chili and sharing some tricks of the trade. The kit ($100, serves two) includes: jalapeño cornbread, Texas red beet chili, almond sour cream and a bottle of rosé. Kits can be picked up at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, between noon and 5 p.m. on January 9.

All month long

Dry January (and beyond) at FM Kitchen & Bar

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, has created flavorful no- and low-alcohol cocktails available throughout Dry January and beyond. Choose from low-alcohol hard seltzer cocktails including a Pina Colada and Cosmopolitan; or try the non-alcoholic Seedlip Grove 42, a sophisticated, bright blend of Mediterranean orange, lemon peel, lemongrass and ginger with a dry finish.

Torchy’s Taco of the Month

Torchy’s January Taco of the Month is dubbed the Fancy Schmancy, a perfect brunch taco made with hot smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, capers, pickled onions and jalapenos, fresh dill and herb cream cheese on a flour tortilla. Get it for $6.50 and pair it with $3.50 mimosas all month long.

New and ongoing specials

Winter Menu Items at Dish Society



has added new dish specials for the changing seasons, from deconstructed chicken pot pie to butternut squash bisque and seasonal harvest salads and grain bowls.

Winter Menu at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, has launched a new winter menu that boasts 21 dishes to complement the season, including Thukpa (Noodle Soup), a famous Himalayan noodle soup made of sesame broth, tomato, peanut, ginger, spring onions and timut pepper served with greens and Tingmo (steamed bun); Baked Oysters with moilee, coconut, shallots, curry leaf, garlic and cilantro; Winter Chaat comprised of sweet potato, green peas, baby potatoes, star fruit, green apple flattened chickpeas and house spice-blend; and Winter Nihari (lamb shank) with long pepper, star anise, chili oil, serrano and cilantro stalks.

Daily Lunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House



In addition to its social hour and dinner service, San Leon’s

, 113 6th, is now open for lunch, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the menu, in addition to chilled and grilled oysters and wood-fired proteins, guests will find additional casual sandwiches, including a butter-poached lobster roll, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the fried oysterman sandwich and more.

The Hope Farms Rolling Green Market

The Hope Farms Rolling Green Market will be at Tootsies, 2601 Westheimer, every Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and starting January 7, every Thursday at Bering’s, 6102 Westheimer. Each week the Rolling Green Market team will offer an array of freshly harvested produce, popular food from friends like Hive Bee honey, cookbooks, Hope Farms swag, fresh flowers from Flower Child and more.