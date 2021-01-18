This Week in Houston Food Events: Get a Game Day Hot Dog and Beer Combo at Cowboy Surfer

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

No Label Brewery Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Now through Sunday, January 24, State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, will be offering a new Craft Beer dinner in collaboration with local No Label Brewery. Any guests having dinner at either the Sugar Land or Memorial location will be offered the option of the three-course dinner — from rustic arugula salad and andouille sausage to Southern surf and turf and berry shortcake with vanilla Chantilly, each course paired with a No Label brew for $40 per person (plus tax and tip). Reservations are encouraged.

Monday, January 18

Lucille’s MLK Day Food Distribution Drives

Chef Chris Williams’ non-profit Lucille’s 1913 will donate 3,000 meals in Houston's Fifth Ward neighborhood and Fort Bend County on Martin Luther King Day. Beginning at 11 a.m., 1,000 individually packed meals and 500 Personal Protective Equipment kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Gus George Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond; and Tony Beccera Park, 2000 Avenue A in Rosenberg. At 2 p.m., Lucille’s 1913 will distribute an additional 1,000 meals at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1510 Pannell in the Fifth Ward. Meals at the Fifth Ward and Richmond sites will consist of smothered pork chops with mashed potatoes, gravy and collard greens. The Rosenberg meals will consist of bistec a la Mexicana, Spanish rice and charro beans. Registration is required to receive a meal package on MLK Day.

Tuesday, January 19

Wines of Bourgogne Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a four-course feast paired with some of the finest wines of Bourgogne (Burgundy). Created by co-owner chef Philippe Verpiand, the evening’s dishes include a rich lobster bisque, seared scallops and pheasant breast with a morel mushroom sauce. Dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $124 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go continues its Taco Tuesday Team-Up series with a new limited-time taco from chef Dawn Burrell. Every Tuesday this month, Burrell's Beef Cheek Birria taco — featuring beef birria, adobo, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, fresh cilantro pickled leaves and sliced radishes — will be available at all Tacos A Go Go locations. A portion of proceeds from every taco sold will benefit I’ll Have What She’s Having in support of women’s health.

Wednesdays

Wine Down Wednesday at Hugo’s

On Wednesdays, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will feature a special Wine Down Wednesday menu which features three courses (with choices in appetizer and entree courses) and optional wine or cocktail pairings.

Wednesdays and Thursdays

Steak Night Wednesday and Thursday Tlayuda & Mezcal Combo at Xochi

Xochi, 1777 Walker, is adding specials on two week nights, which will be offered weekly, but with changes to the individual offerings. On Wednesdays, guests can enjoy a wood-grilled ribeye with mole pasilla, sides and glass of wine for $35 plus tax, available dine-in or to-go. Every Thursday, Xochi will offer a Tlayuda & Mezcal combo special for $25.

Thursday, January 21

Grand Opening of Bonchon Midtown

, 2100 Travis, celebrates the official Grand Opening with a special offer of twelve boneless wings with any combo order purchase. Available for dine-in, take-out, and with all online ordering and delivery (via third party pickup).

One Year Anniversary Tastings at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Thursday, January 21 by offering free wine flights in the Tasting Room from 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations are required for the 30-min tasting experience and can be made via phone at 832-618-1233 or on Resy.

Friday, January 22

Veterans Eat Free on Fridays at Feges BBQ



Every Friday,

, 3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, will be offering a free meal for Veterans. Simply mention your service at the register, and the BBQ spot will take care of the rest. The offer is valid in-store only.

Hirsch Vineyards Wine Tasting with Underbelly Hospitality

Guests are invited to a virtual Hirsch Vineyards Wine Tasting with winemaker Jasmine Hirsch and Underbelly Hospitality wine guy Matt Pridgen beginning at 6 p.m.. Tasting kits are $130 and include a bottle of 2017 Hirsch Pinot Noir "San Andreas Fault" Sonoma Coast. Guests can add on a charcuterie board from Georgia James to snack on during class, too. Kit pickup is from noon to 5 p.m. on January 21 at 1100 Westheimer.

Saturday, January 23

Tatemó x Underground Creamery Night Market

Underground Creamery ice cream slinger Josh Deleon and Tatemó chef-owner Emmanuel Chavez are hosting a Night Market (which was a huge success the first time around). Head to 4100 Westheimer from 6 to 9 p.m. to find a lineup of local snacks and vendors. Masks are required.

Sundays

Super Football Sundays at Cowboy Surfer

Through February 7, new Memorial City hangout Cowboy Surfer, 827 Frostwood, will be open for NFL game-watching on its 80-inch projection screen and bar side TVs. Doors open at 11 a.m. and all-day specials include $4 domestic beer, bloodys and mimosas, frozen margs and wells, plus a $6.50 hot dog and beer combo.

All month long

Dine Out for a Cause at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, continues its Dine Out for a Cause series with a fundraiser for Hope Farms, Recipe for Success’ seven-acre farm which fell victim to a robbery resulting in over $40,000 of property being stolen. Now through the end of January, the restaurant will be donating $1 from every special prix-fixe lunch ($25) or dinner ($45) menu directly to Hope Farms and Recipe for Success Foundation in aid of its mission to combat childhood obesity. Menus are available for dine-in and takeout.

Pack the Pantry with Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Throughout the month of January, Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, will be soliciting non-perishable food items to help “pack the pantry” of local nonprofit, The Ballard House, which provides temporary housing for individuals and families who are hospitalized or receiving treatment for a serious medical condition in the Katy area. Guests who bring in three non-perishable food items will receive $5-off their total bill (valid for food orders over $20).

January Food Specials at Saint Arnold

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, has introduced health-minded January Food Specials to its menu, available for dine-in at the Beer Garden & Restaurant or to-go with curbside pickup. Try the Grilled Salmon with white beans, shaved fennel and citrus vinaigrette; a Curry Chicken and Paneer with crunchy chaat and minted yogurt; the Falafel, Farro, and Grilled Vegetable Wrap with smoky tahini sauce; and Roasted Root Vegetables with basil and walnut pesto all month long.



Torchy’s Taco of the Month

Torchy’s January Taco of the Month is dubbed the Fancy Schmancy, a perfect brunch taco made with hot smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, capers, pickled onions and jalapenos, fresh dill and herb cream cheese on a flour tortilla. Get it for $6.50 and pair it with $3.50 mimosas all month long.

EXPAND Grilled salmon tacos are just one of the new menu items at FM Kitchen & Bar. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

New and ongoing specials

Boba Tea Fundraiser with OCA Greater Houston

OCA-Greater Houston has launched a boba tea fundraiser, BobaFANatic, to celebrate Asian culture and the fan favorite tapioca drink. Now through March 31, guests can purchase a digital voucher ($35) featuring eight QR codes redeemable at the participating boba tea shops, including including DingTea Sugar Land, The BEP Teahouse, Muse Tea, YumCha, Hella Bubble, Presotea, JTEA, and TeaTalk. Each QR code corresponds to one curated drink from one of eight spots, from Rose Milk Tea with Honey Boba to Green Milk Tea with Milk Jello.

“From the Chef” Specials at bellagreen

Neighborhood kitchen bellagreen has introduced two new dinner-only “From the Chef” entrees, elevated offerings available every day after 5 p.m. Choose from the Paleo Prime Ribeye, a 10-ounce boneless ribeye with avocado chimichurri sauce and served with crispy Brussels sprout leaves tossed in housemade bacon jam; or the Seared Almond-Crusted Snapper, a lemon almond-crusted red snapper, pan-seared and served atop lemon cilantro mashed potatoes with French garlic green beans. In addition, bellagreen is introducing its quarterly winter-inspired Seasonal Menu, which will be available for dine-in, as well as to-go and delivery from bellagreen.com. Comfort food choices include Broccoli and Smoked Gouda Soup, Sticky Chicken Wings, Pear and Cranberry Salad, Paleo Salmon Tacos and Chef’s Pecan Pie.

Belle Glos Winter Wines at Flemings

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse has created two ways for guests to uncover new favorite wines and explore varietals from boutique vineyard Belle Glos. Inhouse, diners can enjoy the Winter Uncorked Shades of Red, sipping through as many of the four featured Belle Glos varietals as they’d like with dinner for an extra $28. For folks who’d prefer to savor the wines at home, Fleming’s has created Winter Uncorked to-go boxes which include a bottle of Belle Glos Pinot Noir Dairyman, a bottle of Belle Glos Pinot Noir Clark and Telephone, two wine glasses, housemade chocolate truffles and tasting notes to bring the wine education home. The $100 at-home experience can be added on to any dinner order to-go.

New Menu and Daily Specials at FM Kitchen & Bar

In addition to its “Dry January” zero-proof and low-alcohol drinks, FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, is kicking off 2021 with a variety of new food and drink options, special pricing and weekly events. Look out for items from Garden Hummus and Gulf Shrimp Remoulade to Birria Torta served with a side of guajillo chile consomme. New daily specials include Happy Mondays, when Happy Hour drink specials are available all day; Tallboy & Tequila Tuesdays, offering $4 Tallboys and $5 Espolon Shots; a new Wine Wednesdays, offering a choice of the new Garden Hummus, Flautas or Shrimp Remoulade dishes with a bottle of House White, Red or Rosé ($30); Steak Night Thursdays, which includes a 12-ounce ribeye and twice baked potato ($18); Fried Chicken Fridays with three pieces of chicken, a choice of side and a homemade biscuit ($14); and Weekend Brunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Take-and-Bake Casserole at Riel Houston



Chef Ryan Lachaine and the

team are introducing a hot line-up of take-and-bake casseroles inspired by some of the restaurant's favorite in-house dishes. Varieties include the Pierogi Casserole, Lazy Cabbage Rolls and Baked Ziti Primavera with Vodka Sauce. Each dish serves four-six people and comes with heating/serving instructions. Orders can be placed by calling 24 hours in advance at 832-831-9109. Casseroles are available for pick-up only at Riel, 1927 Fairview.