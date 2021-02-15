This Week in Houston Food Events: Fat Tuesday and a Tex-Mex BBQ Collab

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, February 15

Presidents’ Day Brunch at The General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, is offering its brunch menu along with $1 mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday-Tuesday

“Mi Amor” burger at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, has launched a new burger themed for Valentine’s Day. The “Mi Amor” is a 44 Farms all-beef patty stacked with black pepper crusted bacon, peach marmalade, arugula and maple pecan cream cheese, available through Tuesday, February 16 for $11. And for a limited time, Girl Scout cookie milkshakes will also be available, including the popular Thin Mint.

Tuesday, February 16

Cold Weather Cassoulet at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

As the Houston area braces for cold weather, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is putting its own cassoulet on the menu Tuesday night (and chef Philippe Verpiand says is the best he's ever made). Rich with pork and a whole duck leg slow-cooked with white beans, the cassoulet is available for dine-in and (advance) take home for $32, plus tax and gratuity.

Fat Tuesday Guide

Check out our 2021 Mardi Gras Dining Guide to find out where to celebrate Fat Tuesday in Houston.

National Pancake Day at Snooze



In honor of National Pancake Day,

will be offering two pancake specials — Red Velvet and Caramel Pecan Roll — from which 100 percent of sales will be going to No Kid Hungry, providing up to 200,000 meals ($20,000 donation) to kids in need. The Red Velvet pancakes come with with a vanilla cream cheese center and topped with vanilla crème, a sweet cream drizzle and cocoa powdered sugar; and the Caramel Pecan Roll pancake features buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon swirl baked inside, topped with a cinnamon swirl, caramel, sweet cream, candied pecans and powdered sugar.

EXPAND Wednesdays are for globally-inspired oysters at Traveler's Table. Photo by Jenn Duncan

Wednesdays

International Oyster Night at Traveler’s Table

Three new oysters have been added to the International Oyster Night menu at Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer. Slurp up a dozen East Coast raw (campechana cocktail sauce, classic mignonette, mango cucumber dill sauce), nine East Coast Russian-style (paddlefish caviar, smoked trout roe, lemon vodka crème fraîche, dill), or Roasted Chesapeake (blue crab, bacon, parmesan, sour cream, mayonnaise, fresh herbs, garlic, shallots) for $30/each, available only on Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. Louisiana Raw (dozen) and Roasted Viet-Cajun (nine) are still available for $20/each and bottles of white wine are 25-percent off.

Thursday, February 18

Ocho Tequila Tasting at Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar

Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway, will host a Ocho Tequila Tasting, pairing old fashioned Ocho tequilas with appetizers beginning at 6:30 p.m. The $65 per person tequila lineup will feature Ocho Plata, Ocho Reposado, Ocho Anejo, Ocho Extra Anejo and Mezcal Vago. Space is limited Call 832-653-6853.

Friday, February 19

Central Market Virtual Cooking Class with Lucille’s Chris Williams

Central Market is celebrating Black History Month with a series of Virtual Cooking School classes featuring notable black chefs, including chef Marcus Samuelsson on Friday, February 19 (and chef Tiffany Derry on Thursday, February 25). Participants can learn to make Samuelsson’s Sunday roast chicken with chickpeas and couscous.

Saturday, February 20

Tex-Mex BBQ collaboration at Dozier’s BBQ

Historic Fulshear smokehouse Dozier’s BBQ & Meat Market, 8222 Farm to Market 359, will unveil a new 2,200-square-foot deck at a special Tex-Mex BBQ collaboration event with Michael Wyont of Flores Tortillas and pitmasters Jim Buchanan and Anthony Dixon of Dozier’s BBQ. Opening at 11 a.m., Wyont (formerly of Flores BBQ, a Texas Monthly top-50 selection) will be making his signature carnitas tacos and beef-fat tortillas, while Buchanan and Dixon serve up brisket and smoked chicken tacos, borracho beans and Mexican rice, in addition to Dozier’s full menu. The event will serve as the grand opening of Dozier’s new patio space, with live music starting at noon by Dan and Kev.

Winter Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille Sugar Land

Alicia’s Mexican Grille Sugar Land, 20420 Southwest Freeway, will host its three-course Winter Tequila and Wine Dinner at 7 p.m., featuring crab bisque, filet mignon with chipotle bourbon sauce and coconut tres leches, plus handcrafted Ocho Tequila cocktails as well as Taken Wine Co. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Sunday, February 21

Sunday Supper at Bludorn

Beginning Sunday, February 21, Bludorn, 807 Taft, will launch a new Sunday Supper menu highlighting beloved comfort foods that evoke nostalgia and reinvent the tradition of gathering around the table. The special menu will change twice per month, starting with flavors of the South and a classic Prime Rib Roast dinner in February, then moving on to a Midwest-inspired Whole Fried Chicken on March 7. Sunday Supper will be served every Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. in addition to the full dinner menu.

All month long

DR Delicacy’s 2021 Truffle Masters

The 2021 Truffle Masters, an annual celebration of the precious winter black truffle, will continue this year, offering in-restaurant dining and takeout options through February 28 instead of its usual one-night-only event. Local restaurants around Texas will spotlight dishes featuring DR Delicacy black truffles in an 18-day competition, and diners will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dish in either a “savory” or “sweet” category. Houston participants include 93 ‘til, a’Bouzy, BOH Pizza & Pasta, Doris Metropolitan, El Topo, Etoile, Kiran’s, Lucille’s, Xin Chao and more (and with more to be announced).

Galveston Restaurant Week

More than 40 island restaurants will participate in this year’s month-long Galveston Restaurant Week, offering prix-fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Two- and three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35, while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20.

Black History Month at Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating Black History month with a new line of cookies featuring Black Houstonians (both native and honorable) who have gifted the world with their talents and affected it for the better. The honorees include Mayor Sylvester Turner; Lauren Anderson, first Black principal dancer at Houston Ballet; NASA astronaut and physicist Ronald McNair and more.

Smitten for Kitten at Fat Cat Creamery

Fat Cat Creamery, 1225 West 34th, is giving back to a local nonprofit transport organization to show their kitten love this month in honor of Cat Health Awareness Month. Two featured ice creams treats, the Smitten Kitten Sundae (a warm slice of Texas pecan sheet cake topped with two scoops of your choice and more fixin’s) and Catentine’s Day ice cream (strawberry rum ice cream with bits of rum-soaked strawberries and Callebaut milk chocolate pieces), will be offered to bring attention to Houston’s homeless cats and the life-saving work of Rescued Pets Movement (10 percent of sales will go to the nonprofit).

King Cake French Toast at Max’s Wine Dive

In honor of the age-old traditions of Mardi Gras, Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, is offering King Cake French Toast a traditional Crème Brûlée French Toast with king cake cream cheese frosting, bourbon caramel sauce and cinnamon. The special is offered all day long for the month of February.

Torchy’s Taco of the Month

Torchy’s Tacos has unveiled a new taco of the month: The Lowrider, crafted with marinated and grilled beef, sautéed cremini mushrooms, roasted poblanos, pickled onions, aged manchego cheese, spicy horseradish cream, chopped cilantro and Diablo Sauce in a flour tortilla for $6.50.

New and ongoing specials

Boba Tea Fundraiser with OCA Greater Houston

OCA-Greater Houston has launched a boba tea fundraiser, BobaFANatic, to celebrate Asian culture and the fan favorite tapioca drink. Now through to March 31, guests can purchase a digital voucher ($35) featuring eight QR codes redeemable at the participating boba tea shops, including including DingTea Sugar Land, The BEP Teahouse, Muse Tea, YumCha, Hella Bubble, Presotea, JTEA and TeaTalk. Each QR code corresponds to one curated drink from one of eight spots, from Rose Milk Tea with Honey Boba to Green Milk Tea with Milk Jello.

Relish Wine Merchant Program at Relish Restaurant & Bar

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, recently launched its Relish Wine Merchant Program, offering a small, thoughtful wine list (curated cases available) with competitive retail wine pricing for pickup and delivery (with a 12 bottle minimum). Order online by Sunday at midnight for Wednesday delivery.