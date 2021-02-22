This Week in Houston Food Events: Cluck It Like It's Hot at a New Hot Chicken Truck

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, February 22

National Margarita Day

Check out our National Margarita Day Dining Guide to find Houston bars and restaurants celebrating the day with drinks and deals.

Wednesdays

International Oyster Night at Traveler’s Table

Three new oysters have been added to the International Oyster Night menu at Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer. Slurp up a dozen East Coast raw (campechana cocktail sauce, classic mignonette, mango cucumber dill sauce), nine East Coast Russian-style (paddlefish caviar, smoked trout roe, lemon vodka crème fraîche, dill), or Roasted Chesapeake (blue crab, bacon, parmesan, sour cream, mayonnaise, fresh herbs, garlic, shallots) for $30/each, available only on Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. Louisiana Raw (dozen) and Roasted Viet-Cajun (nine) are still available for $20/each and bottles of white wine are 25 percent off.

Thursday, February 25

Central Market Virtual Cooking Class with Lucille’s Chris Williams

Central Market is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a series of Virtual Cooking School classes featuring notable black chefs, finishing with chef Tiffany Derry on Thursday, February 25. Participants can learn to make Derry’s crispy chicken with roasted garlic-lemon sauce.

Virtual Beer & Cheese Pairing with Saint Arnold

Saint Arnold will be hosting a Virtual Beer & Cheese Pairing with founder/brewer Brock Wagner and cheesemonger Nicole Buergers from the Houston Dairymaids on Instagram Live. Along with the beer and cheese, bonus treats include a housemade brownie from pastry chef Dawn Prater and local honey from Bee2Bee Honey Collective; and the event will also feature beer trivia and cheese trivia with prizes. Purchase a virtual pairing package while supplies last, then pickup the goods between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Beer Garden & Restaurant drive-thru on the day of. The IG Live starts at 6 p.m.

Steak Night at Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse

Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, is featuring its 16-ounce Ribeye and eight-ounce Filet Mignon, both served with a loaded baked potato and choice of salad, for $32 and $28 respectively. The weekly steak night is available for dine-in, takeout, or doorstep delivery within 10 miles, only on Thursdays from 3-9:30 p.m.

All weekend long

Grand Opening of Clutch City Cluckers

Due to last week’s winter weather conditions, new halal Houston food truck Clutch City Cluckers, 5550 Val Verde, will now host its grand opening this weekend, from Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Stop by to score 50 percent off the entire menu of Halal-based, Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwiches and more; plus host a raffle for a Playstation 5, Nintendo Switches and more.

All month long

DR Delicacy’s 2021 Truffle Masters



The

, an annual celebration of the precious winter black truffle, will continue this year, offering in-restaurant dining and takeout options through February 28 instead of its usual one-night-only event. Local restaurants around Texas will spotlight dishes featuring DR Delicacy black truffles in an 18-day competition, and diners will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dish in either a “savory” or “sweet” category. Houston participants include

and more (and with more to be announced).

Galveston Restaurant Week



More than 40 island restaurants will participate in this year’s month-long

, offering prix-fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Two- and three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35, while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20.

Black History Month at Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe



, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating Black History month with a new line of cookies featuring Black Houstonians (both native and honorable) who have gifted the world with their talents and impacted it for the better. The honorees include Mayor Sylvester Turner; Lauren Anderson, first Black principal dancer at Houston Ballet; NASA astronaut and physicist Ronald McNair and more.

Smitten for Kitten at Fat Cat Creamery

Fat Cat Creamery, 1225 West 34th, is giving back to a local nonprofit transport organization to show their kitten love this month in honor of Cat Health Awareness Month. Two featured ice creams treats, the Smitten Kitten Sundae (a warm slice of Texas pecan sheet cake topped with two scoops of your choice and more fixin’s) and Catentine’s Day ice cream (strawberry rum ice cream with bits of rum-soaked strawberries and Callebaut milk chocolate pieces), will be offered to bring attention to Houston’s homeless cats and the life-saving work of Rescued Pets Movement (10 percent of sales will go to the nonprofit).

King Cake French Toast at Max’s Wine Dive

In honor of the age-old traditions of Mardi Gras, Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, is offering King Cake French Toast a traditional Crème Brûlée French Toast with king cake cream cheese frosting, bourbon caramel sauce and cinnamon. The special is offered all day long for the month of February.

Torchy’s Taco of the Month

Torchy’s Tacos has unveiled a new taco of the month: The Lowrider, crafted with marinated and grilled beef, sautéed cremini mushrooms, roasted poblanos, pickled onions, aged manchego cheese, spicy horseradish cream, chopped cilantro and Diablo Sauce in a flour tortilla for $6.50.

New and ongoing specials

Boba Tea Fundraiser with OCA Greater Houston



OCA-Greater Houston has launched a boba tea fundraiser,

, to celebrate Asian culture and the fan favorite tapioca drink. Now through to March 31, guests can purchase a digital voucher ($35) featuring eight QR codes redeemable at the participating boba tea shops, including including

and

. Each QR code corresponds to one curated drink from one of eight spots, from Rose Milk Tea with Honey Boba to Green Milk Tea with Milk Jello.

Relish Wine Merchant Program at Relish Restaurant & Bar



, 2810 Westheimer, recently launched its Relish Wine Merchant Program, offering a small, thoughtful wine list (curated cases available) with competitive retail wine pricing for pickup and delivery (with a 12 bottle minimum). Order online by Sunday at midnight for Wednesday delivery.