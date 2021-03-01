This Week in Houston Food Events: Shake Shack's “Southern Smoke Chicken” Sandwich and Our Tacolandia Taco Stop

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, March 1

Baroque It! Cocktails and Desserts at Bovine & Barley

In honor of Women’s History Month, Etoile Cuisine and Brasserie du Parc mixologist Kimberly Paul and White Elm Cafe chef Jamie Orlacchio will team up for an evening of drinks and imaginative desserts on Monday, March 1, held at at Bovine & Barley, 416 Main. The Baroque It! event begins at 4 p.m. with seatings (limited) every hour. Cost is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-485-5980.

Free Industry Monday at Feges BBQ

On the first Monday of every month, hospitality industry workers can eat free at Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the bbq spot is able to provide these free meals (along with its Free Meals to Veterans every Friday). After the winter ice storm shut down restaurants and devastated houses, this Monday, March 1, Feges’ industry friends have donated even more to support the restaurant, bar and coffee shop workers that have suffered since the pandemic began. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., industry workers can enjoy a choice of bbq from its full menu, hot dogs and ground beef to take home from 44 Farms, a slice of white chocolate raspberry cake from Rustika Cafe, loaf of pain de mie from Bread Man Co., Sierra Nevada beer and ciders and seltzers from Austin Eastciders.

Feeding Texas fundraiser at Snooze



Snooze is doing its part to help the Texas community on Monday, March 1, donating 10-percent of sales (a minimum pledge of $15,000) from all 45 Snooze restaurants to Feeding Texas, an organization dedicated to providing hunger relief throughout Texas via 21 food banks across the state. By dining at any Snooze location on Monday, guests will automatically be donating to food banks across Texas.

Tuesday, March 2

Tacolandia Taco Stop at Silver Street Studios

Our annual Tacolandia event, this year, transitioning into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop on Tuesday, March 2. Taco card ticket holders can hit up a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios, featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants, with a pickup time from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages, from an el Jimador margarita to 11 Below brews. Tickets are $29 (and prices will go up).

Texas Wine Dinner at Max's Wine Dive

In honor of Texas Independence Day, MAX’s Wine Dive on Washington, 4720 Washington, will be throwing a special dinner on Tuesday, March 2. Guests can expect a mechanical bull, fried mac and cheese, Texas quail stuffed with short ribs and more. The five-course dinner costs $70 a person and will be paired with William Chris Vineyard Wine. Call 713-880-8737.

Thursday, March 4

“Southern Smoke Chicken” Sandwich at Shake Shack

In collaboration with chef Chris Shepherd, the Montrose and Rice Village Shake Shack locations will offer the “Southern Smoke Chicken” sandwich ($7.39), available on Thursday, March 4 only while supplies last and with proceeds directly going to Shepherd’s Southern Smoke, the national crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry. Priced at $7.39, the sandwich features a crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with spicy bacon jam, pickled jalapeño mustard, cherry peppers and shredded lettuce on a Martin’s potato roll.

Sagamore Rye Whiskey Cocktail Class at Potente

Bar chef Emily Schmeltz will entertain guests with her custom creations at a special Sagamore Rye Whiskey Cocktail Class at Potente, 1515 Texas, at 6:30 p.m. The class will feature a live demo at the Potente Bar along with craft cocktails and small plates to pair alongside. Tickets are $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Fridays

Lenten Fridays

Check our Lenten Fridays Dining Guide to find a list of Houston restaurants offering seafood, meat-free and vegetarian dishes on Fridays during Lent.

EXPAND Dozier BBQ will unveil its brand-new patio this weekend. Photo by Kathryn Hinnant

Saturday, March 6

Patio Opening and Pappa Charlies BBQ Collab at Dozier's BBQ

Historic Fulshear smokehouse Dozier’s BBQ & Meat Market, 8222 Farm to Market 359, will unveil a new 140-seat patio at a collaboration event with Wesley Jurena of Pappa Charlies BBQ at 11 a.m. The event will serve as the grand opening of Dozier’s new patio space, with live music by Dan and Kev starting at noon.

Texas Mexican Kitchen Basics Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares continues her series of cooking classes, teaching everything from how to make tamales and enchiladas to backyard grilling and making Mexican breakfasts. This weekend’s class will cover Texas Mexican Kitchen Basics – flour tortillas, carne guisada, refried beans, charro beans, guisado beans and chili piquin salsa. The cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842. The classes will be held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge Parkway.

“A Taste of Two Legends” Dinner at Morton’s the Steakhouse

Morton’s the Steakhouse and Orin Swift Cellars are hosting “A Taste of Two Legends,” a culinary event held simultaneously at Morton’s locations across the country. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy three-course meal featuring four different pours of Orin Swift Cellars' celebrated wines, with dishes including jumbo sea scallops, a 45-day dry-aged Manhattan cut with wild mushrooms and truffle butter, a slow-roasted Snake River Farms wagyu short rib with in red wine demi, and cherry swirl cheesecake.

Saturdays and Sundays

Prosecco Picnics at a’Bouzy



, 2300 Westheimer, is bringing Prosecco-filled picnics inside to its Reims Room, featuring croissant service, family-style charcuterie board, fresh fruit, Prosecco and more starting at $40 per person (8 to 12 guests). The menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Must be reserved with a manager at least four days in advance. Call 713-722-6899.

All month long

Boba Tea Fundraiser with OCA Greater Houston

OCA-Greater Houston has launched a boba tea fundraiser, BobaFANatic, to celebrate Asian culture and the fan favorite tapioca drink. Now through to March 31, guests can purchase a digital voucher ($35) featuring eight QR codes redeemable at the participating boba tea shops, including including DingTea Sugar Land, The BEP Teahouse, Muse Tea, YumCha, Hella Bubble, Presotea, JTEA, and TeaTalk. Each QR code corresponds to one curated drink from one of eight spots, from Rose Milk Tea with Honey Boba to Green Milk Tea with Milk Jello.

Katy Taste Crawl

Now through the end of March, the Katy Taste Crawl will showcase Katy area eateries and support local charities, with each participating restaurant offering free appetizers to ticket holders. The lineup of restaurants includes Chuckwagon BBQ and Burgers, Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen, Phat Eatery, Thai Spice, Tiger Noodle and more. To participate, purchase a $30 ticket, download the Katy Taste Crawl app and visit participating restaurants to redeem coupons.

March Charity Prix Fixe at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix-fixe menus, one for dinner ($65, four courses) and one for weekend brunch ($36, three courses) at Etoile, 1101-11 Uptown Park; and from each sale, a portion will go to local nonprofit Abandoned Little Angels, which gifts food, clothing, medicine, medical equipment, and financial support to orphans and disabled children in Vietnam and other countries.

New and ongoing specials

Crawfish Season

This crawfish season, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, offers crawfish specials from baked crawfish pie and crawfish boudin stuffed quail to crawfish enchiladas.

Over at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, guests can enjoy chef Alex Au-Yeung Malaysian Curry Crawfish, which he promises will be even tastier this season. Locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, the Malaysian curry crawfish will be making a comeback at the beginning of March, offered at $7.99 per pound.

New Cocktails at Eighteen36

Houston-themed bar Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, has released its new cocktail menu created by head mixologist and award-winning bartender, Josh Saphier. Sip drinks like the Tres Agaves, made with Altos Blanco tequila, Del Maguey Vida mezcal, house-made agave syrup, lemon bitters and grapefruit bitters and served over block ice in a cantarito; or the Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned, with Makers Mark bourbon, luxardo syrup, chocolate bitters and cherry bitters served over a block of ice and smoked.

Passover Box at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will be including the brand new The Express Haggadah with its Seder meals, including local orders picked up at the deli and the Passover in a Box kits shipped nationwide via Goldbelly.com. The first day of Passover in 2021 is Sunday, March 28. The Express Haggadah is a modern and slick Seder service guide, created to streamline the service in order to carry on the custom of retelling the beautiful story in its entirety. Included in Kenny & Ziggy’s Passover in a Box is two pounds of dinner-cut brisket, matzo balls, two quarts of chicken soup, five stuffed cabbages, five pieces of gefilte fish, carrot soufflé, potato kugel, one pint of tzimmis, one pint of charoset, horseradish, macaroons and brownies.

Southern Smoke’s Texas Winter Storm Relief Fund

After havoc wreaked by Winter Storm Uri, Southern Smoke has launched a Texas Winter Storm Relief Fund to support food and beverage industry workers affected, from frozen crops and damaged homes to restaurants being shut down again. Those who were affected can apply for financial assistance online, and those who want to help can donate directly to the newly setup fund.