This Week in Houston Food Events: Ring in Thai New Year with Traditional Eats and More

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine will celebrate the Thai New Year, also known as Songkran, this Tuesday.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 12

National Grilled Cheese Day at Feges BBQ

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, Feges BBQ will be serving up Carolina Pork Hash and Pimento Cheese Sandwiches at its Greenway Plaza location, 3 Greenway, available from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Tuesday, April 13

Thai New Year at Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, 1533 North Shepherd, will be ringing in the Thai New Year )also known as Songkran) with traditional dishes, attire and performances. Dine on a special Thai New Year menu featuring signature dishes such as Khan Tok, Nam Prik Aong and Thai Style Sausage. The restaurant will continue to showcase the Thai New Year culture every Monday and Tuesday leading up to the restaurant’s one-year anniversary on May 22.

Crawfish at UB Preserv

UBP, 1609 Westheimer, is now open on Tuesdays, serving crawfish and only crawfish and rotating flavors throughout the season.

Wednesday, April 14

Sancerre Wine Dinner at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Sancerre Wine Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. (6 to 7 p.m. in the Courtyard). Highlights include Creole lump crab cheesecake, scallop St. Jacque, Peking-style duck and lemon tartlet. Cost is $112 plus tax and gratuity.

Thursday, April 15

Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an exclusive Duckhorn Wine Dinner, releasing the vineyard’s “Lot 1981” Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa. Beginning at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a five-course chef-driven dinner paired with Duckhorn Portfolio wines, with features from smoked seafood chowder to duck two ways. Tickets are $250 per guest and can be purchased online.

ReikiNa Pre-Opening Showcase at Sanman Studios

Chef Thomas Stacy — a former prep cook at Uchi — and director of operations Andrew Herron are launching a new tasting menu concept, ReikiNa, over in CityCentre; but before that, the duo is previewing the concept with a series of pop-up showcase dinners at Sanman Studios, 1109 Providence on April 15 and 23, with proceeds from the series benefiting Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation. Derived from the Japanese words reiki (“divine energy”) and sakana (snacks paired with sake), ReikiNa will offer a private tasting menu experience highlighting Asian flavors through a European lens. The pre-opening showcase will feature an eight-course tasting menu, limited to 40 guests per event. Tickets are available on Resy for $150/person.

A Night in Spain at Max’s Wine Dive

Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, invites guests to embark on a food and wine adventure to Spain at a special food and wine dinner. Indulge in beef tartare, braised venison with lamb and sherry-spiked Spanish hot chocolate alongside entertainment featuring castañuelas and Flamenco dancing. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Top Chef Pop-Up Bake Sale at Tenfold Coffee

Local chefs Dawn Burrell and Sasha Grumman, who both competed on Season 18 of Top Chef (airing now), have teamed up for the ultimate brunch-inspired bake sale at Tenfold Coffee, 101 Aurora. Supplies are limited, so folks are encouraged to peruse the online menus of flakey pastries, savory buns, and spiced umami delights and place preorders (which will be live until 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16) for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Katy Sip ‘N Stroll at The Ark by Norris

The Katy Sip ‘N Stroll will take place on Saturday, April 17 at The Ark by Norris, 21402 Merchants Way, featuring sips and bites from local restaurants and bars including Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Mala Sichuan, No Label Brewing, State Fare and YELO, among others. The event raises awareness and funds for Katy’s The Ballard House and its mission to provide temporary housing and a warm, safe environment for individuals (and families) who are hospitalized or receiving treatment for a serious medical condition. Tickets are $65 general admission (6-9 p.m.) and $95 VIP (5-9 p.m.).

Sunday, April 18

Pickles, Preserves and Sauces - A Virtual Cooking Series



Underbelly Hospitality will host

at 1 p.m., with a focus on pickling. Guests will learn to make pickled red onions, bread and butter chips and dill spears, and chef Lucas McKinney of Hay Merchant will continue the series all spring. The $45 class includes all the necessary ingredients, supplies, and recipes for the pickling. Pickup is Friday, April 16 at

, 2526 Airline, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All month long

Fight Hunger. End Waste. with Second Servings

Local food rescue nonprofit Second Servings has created the inaugural Fight Hunger. End Waste. Food & Beverage Series, held during the month of April in honor of Stop Food Waste Day on April 28. Throughout the month, 15 of Houston’s favorite restaurants — including One Fifth, Local Foods, 93’ Til, Roots Wine Bar, Hando, El Topo and more — will showcase a zero-waste dish or cocktail, each with a small donation attached to benefit Second Servings. For every dollar donated, $50 worth of food is delivered to a local charity through Second Servings’ food rescue efforts.

Kids Meals Inc. Fundraiser at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Over at Etoile, 1101-11 Uptown Park, chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix fixe menus, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, to raise funds for the restaurant’s charity of the month: For Kids Meals Inc. and its mission to end childhood hunger in Houston. The cost for this dinner is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $7 going to charity; and the special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays is three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity, providing $4 to the program for each one sold.

Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s fan-favorite Scallywag Taco is back as April’s Taco of the Month. Available for $6.50, the Scallywag features coconut-battered shrimp, bacon, green chiles, freshly grated jack cheese, pickled onions and cilantro with scratch-made peach habanero jam on a flour tortilla.

EXPAND Unwind at with crepes, bites and cocktails during Brasserie du Parc's refreshed "Green Hour." Photo by Noah Nichols

New and ongoing specials

Green Hour at Brasserie du Parc



, 1440 Lamar, has introduced new Happy Hour offerings during its Green Hour (a nod to the time of day in 19th century Paris when Parisians drank absinthe). Small bites, like mini sandwiches, crepes, chicken wings and cheese plates run from $4 to $18; and classic and signature cocktails like Day Drinker’s Julep and are $6, as are house wines and beers. The Green Hour will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Spring Classes at Central Market

The CM Cooking School has announced its schedule of spring classes at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, with topics including Make & Take: Asian Dumplings (Tuesday, April 13 and Saturday, April 17), Seafood & Citrus: A Perfect Pairing (Thursday, April 15), Make & Take: Tamales (Wednesday, April 21), Meatless Meals From a Greek Garden (Wednesday, April 28) and more.

Fried Chicken Picnics at Love Shack



Chef Tim Love’s

, 3709 Eastside, at Levy Park has launched Fried Chicken Picnic baskets for guests to enjoy this spring. Each basket includes a whole hot or cold fried chicken, smoked white fish dip with homemade chips and potato salad.

and picked up at Love Shack, available Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spring Menu at Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom, 1919 North Shepherd, has introduced a new Spring menu, available from April 13 through June 14. Try the Maui Wowie, a pesto base pizza with ham, pineapple, jerk chicken, banana peppers and Applewood-smoked bacon; or a Campfire Peach Margarita, hit with peach puree and jalapeño.