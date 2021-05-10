This Week in Houston Food Events: Shrimpfest, Nurses Day and a Pop-Up Night Market

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, May 10

National Shrimp Day at Orleans Seafood Kitchen



, 20940 Katy Freeway, is celebrating National Shrimp Day with its Shrimpfest special. Guests can dive into 24 fresh Gulf brown shrimp and fries for $18.99.

Tuesday, May 11

One-Year Anniversary at Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd, is celebrating its one year anniversary this month, and in celebration, the Thai restaurant will be showcasing traditional Thai dancing (Tung Wai) and Thai boxing (Muay Thai) every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. leading up to the anniversary on May 22.

EXPAND Ouisie’s Table is throwing it back 48 years with a special anniversary menu. Photo by Gracie DiAnne Henley

Wednesday, May 12

Iconic Anniversary Menu at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, marks 48 years with its iconic menu on Wednesday, May 12, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring dishes from its early years beginning in 1973. Among the items offered will be Shrimp and Grits,Chicken Fried Steak, Ouisie’s Spud, Pecan Salad and the famed Lemon Icebox Pie. All three courses of the Ouisie’s at 48 Menu are $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. The special menu will be available for dinner only. Reservations are encouraged. Call 713-528-2264.

International Nurses Day at The Rustic

To thank our healthcare heroes, The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park, will offer $5 Hot Chicken & Cheese sandwiches for nurses on International Nurses Day, The special will be available all day on May 12 for dine-in only guests who present a valid ID or badge.

Saturday, May 15

National Slider Day at Dog Haus

Dog Haus is celebrating National Slider Day with $24 Cheeseburger Slider Packs (ready to reheat), available for call ahead takeout only at participating locations.

Tatemó x Underground Creamery Night Market

Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery and chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó are bringing another one of their buzzy Night Markets to Houston, held at 4100 Montrose from Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m. Snag goods from popular local spots like Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall and Two Headed Dog, plus "Top Chef Portland" contestants Dawn Burrell, Sasha Grumman and Gabriel Erales. Wear a mask, expect lines and come hungry.

Saturdays and Sundays

Spring Branch Farmers Market

A new Spring Branch Farmers Market is taking place every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7202 Long Point.

All month long

National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Central Market

May is National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will recognize 24 different American Asian- and Pacific Islander-owned businesses as a part of its ongoing Be the Change campaign. A few highlights include Yummi Sushi, the country’s first clean ingredient sushi program; Mylk Labs, offering a variety of all natural, non-GMO, whole grain, gluten-free and vegan oatmeal cups sweetened with only organic coconut sugar; and Sanzo Soda, which celebrates high-quality Asian flavors without the added sugars, artificial flavors and preservatives.

May Charity Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

For the month of May, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will join and area-wide effort to help bring money to a building fund for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a Pasadena-based domestic and sexual violence advocacy nonprofit. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix-fixe menus, one for dinner ($65, with $7 going to charity) and one for weekend brunch ($36, with $4 going to the program).

Complimentary Kids Meals at select Galleria restaurants

Galleria restaurants including Blanco Tacos + Tequila, La Madeleine Country French Café, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, Poke Fresh and Shake Shack are currently offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. Families simply need to mention the offer to redeem between now and May 31.

May Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos



announced its May Taco of the Month: The Tokyo Drifter. It features teriyaki glazed pulled pork, fried wonton strips, sweet and sour veggie slaw, sesame Sriracha mayo and cilantro, served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla for $5.75. Pair it with Torchy’s featured May margarita, the Raspberry Meltdown, available frozen or on the rocks and made with 100—percent agave tequila and topped with a float of Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make a Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

Brett's Barbecue Shop Collab and a New Snack at Yelo

Yelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is teaming up with fellow Katy spot Brett's Barbecue Shop for a limited-time Burnt Ends Banh Mi. Brett’s BBQ, will provide the goods and Yelo will pack banh mis to the brim with burnt ends and all of their signature banh mi fixings like their pickled papaya and carrot slaw. The collaboration will be available Saturdays through the month of May. Chef Cuc Lam has also introduced her latest creation: Lemongrass Pepper Pork Riblets, joining the ranks of snacks like fresh spring rolls, crispy prawn crackers, and chili crab rangoons.

New and ongoing specials

Bubbles & Shrimp To-Go at a’Bouzy

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, is now offering a pound of Cajun Spicy U-Peel ‘Em Gulf Shrimp with cocktail sauce, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, and two Veuve Clicquot Champagne Flutes for $69, available for take-out or delivery within a five-mile radius. Call 713-722-6899 to place an order.

Saturday Night Watever Fresh Farm Direct Previews at Bravery Chef Hall

Chef Martin Weaver, a KUU and Brennan’s alumnus, is previewing his new concept, Watever Fresh Farm Direct with intimate weekly chef’s table dinners every Saturday night at Bravery Chef HallOuisie’s Table, 409 Travis. The menu will feature revolving themes based on the season, with wine pairings and cocktails created by Mario Pineda of the forthcoming craft cocktail bar Bhutane. Dinners must be pre-booked via Resy (“Chef’s Table” under “upcoming events” at Bravery Chef Hall). Saturday night seatings (two per night, ten socially distanced bar seats plus two tables for two per seating) are $85 per person for five courses, with an a la carte wine pairing available.

Seasonal Favorites Return to Kenny & Ziggy’s

Made using matzo meal for extra crunch, the Bronx Fried Chicken ($22.95) has returned to Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, for the season. The delicatessen has also brought back its Chilled Hungarian Sour Cherry Soup ($4.95 for a cup or $6.95 for a bowl).

Spring menu at North Italia

North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, has launched a new spring menu with some fresh, seasonal additions available now through the end of summer. Highlights include a Farmer’s Market Board, Tuna Crudo, Burrata Anolini and Wagyu Skirt Steak Tagliata, among other dishes.

New menu items at Tacodeli

Tacodeli,1902 Washington, will be offering three limited time menu items including a fan-favorite salad, a new agua fresca and a seasonal taco at all locations in Texas (Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston). Available now through Wednesday, June 2, guests can dig into the Ensalada Corazón ($6.75) – crisp romaine, organic whole black beans, veggie white rice, avocado, roasted peppers and pico de gallo; El Conquistador ($4.50) – roasted Tenderbelly pork shoulder, chile pasilla sauce, avocado, cilantro, onion; and the Basil Piña Agua Fresca ($3) – fresh pineapple blended with basil and sweet spices.