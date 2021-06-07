This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Scallops and Support the Asian Community

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, June 7

Industry Monday at Feges BBQ

Thanks to an anonymous donor, industry folk (currently employed, underemployed or unemployed, everyone is welcome) can get a free meal at Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza, on the first Monday of every month. The meal includes choice of BBQ from the full menu, hot dogs and ground beef to take home from 44 Farms, hot dog buns from Bread Man Co., bags of coffee from Greenway Coffee, a slice of white chocolate raspberry cake from Rustika Cafe, Sierra Nevada beer, and ciders and seltzers from Austin Eastciders.

Fancy Steak Night at Johnny's Gold Brick

The Fancy Steak Nights at Johnny's Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, continue with chef Graham Laborde (formerly of Bernadine’s). Steaks will be served from 6 p.m. until sold out.

Tuesday, June 8

Fish House Punch at Be More Pacific

The Houston Food & Wine Alliance has partnered with Buffalo Trace and Taste Network on the Houston edition of Fish House, a spirited competition featuring barkeeps, chefs and wine professionals held on Tuesday, June 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Be More Pacific, 506 Yale. During the event, four talented barkeeps will create a handcrafted "Fish House Punch" to score votes from a panel of notable judges, and there will be bourbon from Buffalo Trace, sustainable fish and plant-based bites from top local chefs and wines from Ribera y Rueda, Spain’s two most famous wine regions. The $50 tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and all ticket proceeds help support the Alliance's culinary grant and educational programs in Gulf Coast Texas.

Georgia James Tavern Pop-Up Opening at One Fifth Southern Comfort

One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer, is officially transitioning into a Georgia James Tavern pop-up for the next three weeks, open from June 8 through June 26. Guests can preview Underbelly Hospitality’s upcoming concept, which is opening downtown this summer and features a wood—burning oven, and see what chef de cuisine Matt Coburn and Underbelly culinary director Nick Fine have up their sleeves.

Wednesday, June 9

Japanese Whiskey Dinner at Doris Metropolitan

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd , will be hosting a Japanese whiskey dinner highlighting the highly allocated ‘Yamazaki 18-year-old Single Malt Whisky.’ The dinner will feature sing sing oysters and wagyu nigiri for appetizers followed by whiskey-paired courses including sesame-crusted tuna, whole octopus, and an A5 strip. The dinner will conclude with dessert and cigars on the patio. Cost is $425 per guest and the evening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Houston Chef Series at Willie G’s

Landry’s Signature Group invites guests to its annual Houston Chef Series, a celebration starring the restaurant group’s award-winning executive chef on select Wednesday evenings beginning through August 7. LSG restaurants will host private and exclusive dining experiences based on this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure,” with this week’s dinner featuring an Australian-themed at Willie G’s, 1640 West Loop South.

Saturday, June 12

Rosé Day Specials

Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse, 4319 Montrose, will offer a bottle of Miraval for $30 (regularly $42) with your meal.

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, is celebrating National Rose Day by donating 15 percent of all rosé sold to the American Cancer Society, whose mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will offer a special Rosé Wine Flight in its Tasting Room for $15 and also offer 50-percent off all bottles of rosé throughout the day for on premise consumption only.

Head to Postino Wine Café, 805 Pacific, to enjoy a $5 glass of its seasonal Blume Rosé any time before 5 p.m.

All week long

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Now through Monday, June 14, Latin Restaurant Weeks will continue its mission to elevate and aid Houston’s Latin and Latin-owned culinary businesses who are on the road to post pandemic recovery, offering a two-week menu showcase of more than 45 Houston area restaurants with prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50 and available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Returning participants include Cafe Piquet, La Fisheria, Pablo’s Restaurant & Club and Tony’s Tex Mex, with exciting newcomers including La Olla, Paisas Chicken, Roasti Pollo and La Selva Taqueria.

OCA-Houston Benefit Dish at UB Preserv

In honor of Asian Restaurant Weeks, UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will be offering a special dish to raise funds and awareness for OCA-Houston. Guests can order the pan-seared scallops with Benton’s bacon XO and congee ($21) between now and Sunday, June 13, and all proceeds will be donated to OCA-Houston. The dish will be available on the menu for brunch, too.

All month long

Pride Month Specials



As a long-standing ally to the LGBTQ community,

founder and 2020 Pride Houston Grand Marshal nominee, Sara Brook, rolls out some pretty excellent Pride-themed treats every June. This year’s treats include hand-decorated cookies, petit fours, cupcakes, chocolate-dipped pretzels and cookie kits. Proceeds from the Pride dessert selection will go to the Montrose Center, a cultural resource hub for LGBTQ+ Houstonians that provides a range of services including behavioral health and support services, adult primary care and psychiatry, and free wellness programs.

In honor of Pride, Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is partnering with the Transgender Education Network of Texas, donating 5-percent of all brunch and Pride cocktails sales to TENT to support its crucial and timely efforts to halt discrimination against transgender Texans. The benefit will continue all June long.

June Charity Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will turn its monthly charitable efforts to The De La Salle Educational Center of Cypress, a faith-based educational organization that helps promote the Vietnamese culture and traditions that is still recovering from a devastating flood during Hurricane Harvey. Etoile hopes to aid in these ongoing efforts via its June prix fixe menus, a four-course dinner menu ($65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to De La Salle); and a special three-course brunch menu on Saturday and

June Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has announced its June Burger of the Month: The Double Stack Comeback. The heaping double-decker burger comes stacked sky high with two certified Piedmontese burger patties, cheese, special Alabama comeback sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions on a sesame seed bun. Look out for other upcoming burgers of the month, including The Cousin Vinnie, inspired by a sub sandwich; The Que, a barbecue burger; and The Ultimate, an umami creation.

June Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos' Texas Hottie is back in action with hot and spicy flavors as June’s Taco of the Month. Available at participating Torchy’s locations all month, the Texas Hottie features a hottie chicken tender, cayenne sauce, cabbage slaw, chow chow pickled relish, honey and fresh cotija cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.95. Guests can pair the Texas Hottie with Torchy’s featured June beverage, the Ranch Party ($10.50), made with Camarena Silver Tequila, housemade sweet and sour and Topo Chico served with a Tajin salt rim and a lime wheel. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

EXPAND Beer can chicken and Korean goat and dumplings are just some of the Underbelly Hospitality favorites you can get shipped nationwide via Goldbelly. Photo by Julie Soefer

New and ongoing specials

Two-course Lunch Duo at Brennan’s

In addition to recently expanding its weekday lunch service, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is now offering two new two-course lunch duo deals, available Tuesday through Friday during lunch hours. Diners can choose the Choice Package ($19), featuring a choice of Turtle Soup, featured gumbo or Brennan’s salad, plus a half shrimp po’boy and Kennebec fries or onion-crusted chicken cobb. Entrees; the or Premium Package ($42), which includes choice of Turtle Soup or Brennan’s salad and boudin stuffed quail or Gulf fish and crawfish etouffee.

Lunch, brunch and happy hour at Fegen’s

Lance Fegen and F.E.E.D. Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant, Fegen’s, 1050 Studewood, has launched lunch (Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), brunch (Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to and happy hour (Tuesday-Friday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays, 7 to 9 p.m.). Guests can dine on dishes such as the prosciutto, calabrese salami and provolone, stuffed peppers and vegan mushroom “bolognese” at lunch; while brunch highlights include a chicken cutlet benedict and chicken-fried ribeye and eggs. Happy hour features include $8 cocktails, $5 beer, $2-off all wines by the glass and $5 bites from pepperoni bread to clam chowder fries.

Spicy Chimi Taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has added the Spicy Chimi Taco to its menu, available for a limited time and featuring the vibrant characteristics of the popular Argentinian sauce, made with a Fuzzy’s twist. The Spicy Chimi Fajita Taco rocks a lightly fried flour tortilla with Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, shredded cheese, grilled fajita beef and pico de gallo, topped with a housemade spicy chimichurri sauce. Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations through Sunday, June 27.

Ice Cream Pints at Phat Eatery

By popular demand, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is offering its own ice cream creations by the pint once again. Pick up a pint in flavors including Ube, Pandan Coconut with Curry Sprinkle and Creamy Durian. Pints run $7-$8 each.

Goldbelly Shipping from Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality is now shipping nationwide on Goldbelly, with bacon sausage now available nationwide along with UBH favorites like ham ribs and Korean braised beef and dumplings. Orders can be placed online.

Dry-Aged Beef BBQ at Woodshed Smokehouse

Chef Tim Love has debuted his trademarked Dry-Aged Beef BBQ at Woodshed Smokehouse, 3728 Wakeforest, over in Levy Park. The 28-day dry-aged brisket and whole beef ribs with ancho demi-glace, house pickles and house camp bread are available only in Houston.