This Week in Houston Food Events: Pride Cookies and a Refreshed Cocktail Menu

Monkey's Tail new cocktail menu comes from industry vet and new beverage director of Barrel of Monkeys Hospitality, Lainey Collum.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Asian Restaurant Month

Now through July 4, the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Houston is showcasing Houston’s plethora of Asian restaurants with self-guided food tour maps and interactive dining guides available to peruse online.

Monday, June 21

Bluefin Breakdown Tasting Experience at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will close its dining space for all but the exclusive guests of the Bluefin Breakdown Tasting Experience, who will enjoy a live fish butchery in the dining room, followed by 12-course tasting highlighting all the exquisite parts of the revered fish. The event is $200 per person plus tax and gratuity. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to capture photos of the massive fish in all its glory before the dinner and fish butchery begin at 6 p.m. Call 281-394-7156.

Fancy Steak Night at Johnny's Gold Brick

The Fancy Steak Nights at Johnny's Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, continue with El Topo’s Tony Luhrman. Steaks, cocktails and good times will be served starting at 6 p.m. (until sold out). Steak plates are $20 and all proceeds benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation’s mental health initiative.

First Day of Summer Party at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s, 375 West 19th, will be hosting a First Day of Summer Party from 7 p.m. to close, offering guests who stop by a free scoop of ice cream and surprise summer swag.

Tuesday, June 22

National Chocolate Éclair Day at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, is celebrating National Chocolate Éclair Day (Tuesday, June 22) by offering its “World’s Largest Chocolate Éclair” for $8 (normally $12.95). visit

Wednesday, June 23

Houston Chef Series at La Griglia

Landry’s Signature Group invites guests to its annual Houston Chef Series, a celebration starring the restaurant group’s award-winning executive chef on select Wednesday evenings beginning through August 7. LSG restaurants will host private and exclusive dining experiences based on this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure,” with this week’s dinner featuring a Russian-inspired evening at La Griglia, 2002 West Gray.

Thursday, June 24

Pride Pop Fantasy Wine Dinner at Max’s Wine Dive - Fairview

The Montrose location of Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, will celebrate pride month with a Pride Pop Fantasy Wine Dinner on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Executive chef Andre Walker will feature a colorful four-course dinner paired with wines by One Hope, with dishes including a brie puff pop, pork belly, and a rainbow crepe. Cost is $60 a person for dinner or $75 a person for dinner and an exclusive Max’s pride t-shirt. Call 713-528-9200 for reservations.

Friday, June 25

Catfish Po’boy Lunch Special at Ouisie’s Table

In recognition of June 25’s National Catfish Day, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be bringing back an old lunch special: the catfish po’boy. The large sandwich features crispy cornmeal fried catfish, lettuce, tomatoes and Ouisie’s own special remoulade sauce between two baguette-style slices of bread, served with a choice of coleslaw or house-made French fries for $16 plus tax and gratuity. The National Catfish Day Po’boy is available for lunch only.

Summer BBQ & Brews Series at Pinstripes

Pinstripes Houston, 3300 Kirby, has launched a new Summer BBQ & Brews Series featuring barbecue paired with three local breweries for three patio events each month this summer. The fun will take place on the last Friday of the month in June, July and August (June 25, July 30, August 27) from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can dine on balsamic bbq ribs, pesto chicken, sliders, mac and cheese, watermelon, brownies and more alongside cold brews on the patio for $40 per person (add on a game of bocce or bowling for an additional fee). June’s event will feature the brews of Saint Arnold, with Karbach (July) and 8th Wonder (August) to follow.

Drag Dinner Show at Weights + Measures

In addition to a selection of Pride cocktails available next weekend, Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will host a Drag Dinner Show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (and you can start the fun with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.). The full dinner menu will be available and the show fee is $5.

Saturday, June 26

Boom Shaka Lager Fest at Urban South - HTX

Urban South, 1201 Oliver, invites guests to Boom Shaka Lager Fest, a new beer festival showcasing lager beers from over 15 craft breweries — including Great Heights Brewing Co., Celestial Beerworks, Baa Baa Brewhouse, False Idol Brewing, Klaus Brewing Co., 11 Below Brewing Co. and more. The event will be held at the Sawyer Yards brewery and taproom from 2 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a commemorative seven-ounce Urban South tasting glass and include five pours during the event.

Sunday, June 27

Pride-themed Brunch at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has added a cocktail benefiting the Montrose Center to the menu. Dubbed, The Library is Open and made with dry gin, lemon, hibiscus, becherovka, orgeat and melon, the drink sells for $13, with $1 going to the Montrose Center now through the end of June. The popular restaurant will also host a Pride-themed brunch on Sunday, June 27, with a portion of the proceeds also donated to the Montrose Center. Guests and staff are encouraged to dress up, and Nick Wong is planning a few Pride-themed dishes to add on the menu.

EXPAND Common Bond's Pride shortbread cookies are available now through June 28, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Pride Houston. Photo by Andrew Hemingway

All month long

Pride Month Specials

Common Bond will offer Rainbow Pride Cake and Pride Shortbread Cookies now through until June 28 at all locations. A portion of the proceeds from these items will be donated to Pride Houston.

Dessert Gallery founder and 2020 Pride Houston Grand Marshal nominee, Sara Brook, has rolled out Pride-themed this June, including hand-decorated cookies, petit fours, cupcakes, chocolate-dipped pretzels and cookie kits. Proceeds from the Pride dessert selection will go to the Montrose Center, a cultural resource hub for LGBTQ+ Houstonians that provides a range of services including behavioral health and support services, adult primary care and psychiatry, and free wellness programs.

In honor of Pride, Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is partnering with the Transgender Education Network of Texas, donating 5-percent of all brunch and Pride cocktails sales to TENT to support its crucial and timely efforts to halt discrimination against transgender Texans. The benefit will continue all June long.

June Charity Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will turn its monthly charitable efforts to The De La Salle Educational Center of Cypress, a faith-based educational organization that helps promote the Vietnamese culture and traditions that is still recovering from a devastating flood during Hurricane Harvey. Etoile hopes to aid in these ongoing efforts via its June prix fixe menus, a four-course dinner menu ($65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to De La Salle); and a special three-course brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays ($36 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $4 going to the charity for each one sold).

June Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has announced its June Burger of the Month: The Double Stack Comeback. The heaping double-decker burger comes stacked sky high with two Certified Piedmontese burger patties, cheese, special Alabama comeback sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions on a sesame seed bun. Look out for other upcoming burgers of the month, including The Cousin Vinnie, inspired by a sub sandwich; The Que, a barbecue burger; and The Ultimate, an umami creation.

Tacos of the Month at Tacodeli

Tacodeli,1902 Washington, is offering two limited-time menu items for the month of June, and both are old favorites. Get the Akaushi Picadillo + Egg breakfast taco ($3.75), made with Vital Farms scrambled eggs, seasoned HeartBrand akaushi ground beef, chile de arbol salsa and cilantro; and the Tikin Xic ($4.95) for lunch and dinner, a Mayan inspired taco made with achiote marinated grilled salmon, spicy salsa negra, habanero onion escabeche and cilantro.

June Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos' Texas Hottie is back in action with hot and spicy flavors as June’s Taco of the Month. Available at participating Torchy’s locations, the taco features a hottie chicken tender, cayenne sauce, cabbage slaw, chow chow pickled relish, honey and fresh cotija cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.95. Guests can pair the Texas Hottie with Torchy’s featured June beverage, the Ranch Party ($10.50), made with Camarena Silver Tequila, housemade sweet and sour and Topo Chico served with a Tajin salt rim and a lime wheel. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to Torchy’s charitable partners, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

New and ongoing specials

Eight Zero Seven Hot Sauce at Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn crafted his proprietary hot sauce blend with Caribbean, Carolina reapers, habaneros, habanadas, aji dulce and cayenne peppers, plus dried mango and white vinegar, making it in-house at his first eponymous restaurant, Bludorn, 807 Taft. Due to popular demand, the Eight Zero Seven hot sauce is now available for purchase by the bottle, available online or at the restaurant for $10.

Revamped Cocktail Menu at Monkey’s Tail

Barrel of Monkeys Hospitality has appointed Houstonian and industry veteran Lainey Collum (Yauatcha, Prohibition, Hay Merchant) as beverage director of the company’s unique bar programs and offerings, which includes Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, and the upcoming Grease Monkey set to open in the old Petrol Station space. Collum’s first order of business refreshing the cocktail menu at Monkey’s Tail, with highlights including two highly-Instagrammable frozens, the Northside and Dragon Fruit Margarita, and six other original cocktails such as the El Sabio (layered cocktail inspired by a refresqueria) and Claro Que Si (a clear-complex drink made with mezcal and Nixta corn liqueur).

Astros Specials at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

During all televised Astros games, During each televised game, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be offering special deals in the bars where the TVs will be tuned in. Sip the Astrorita ($9), an orange adult Margarita-style beverage created when the ‘stros took the World Series, alongside Sylvia’s signature fajita chicken and beef nachos. Keeping in the baseball spirit, the price is $9 each.