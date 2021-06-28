This Week in Houston Food Events: Two Years at Monkey's Tail and One Fifth Goes Italian-American

One Fifth unveils its latest concept on Tuesday, and this time it's going Italian-American.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, June 28

Fancy Steak Night at Johnny's Gold Brick

The Fancy Steak Nights at Johnny's Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, continue with Lucas McKinney of Hay Merchant. Steaks, cocktails and good times will be served starting at 6 p.m. (until sold out). Plates are $20 and all proceeds benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation’s mental health initiative.

Tuesday, June 29

Opening of One Fifth: Red Sauce Italian

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, is introducing its next concept on Tuesday, June 29: Red Sauce Italian. The concept will serve the Italian-American food that we grew up eating, spaghetti and meatballs, baked pastas, chicken parmesan, and more; and Chris Shepherd will pay also homage to some of his friends with dishes on the menu, including Pass and Provisions’ Caesar salad, Monteverde's Ragù alla Napoletana (tomato braised pork osso bucco, meatballs, cacciatore sausage, fusilli rustic, broccoli rapini) and his childhood favorite, Mr. C’s toasted ravioli. Pastry director Victoria Dearmond’s dessert menu includes tiramisu and a Hearth-baked chocolate torte. Shepherd and team is excited about the concept, and an end date has not been decided.

Wednesday, June 30

Houston Chef Series at La Griglia

Landry’s Signature Group invites guests to its annual Houston Chef Series, a celebration starring the restaurant group’s award-winning executive chef on select Wednesday evenings beginning through August 7. LSG restaurants will host private and exclusive dining experiences based on this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure,” with this week’s dinner featuring a German-inspired dinner with chef Teli Trikilis of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer. Cost is $99.

Friday, July 2

FriYay Rosé Courtyard Tasting at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is celebrating rosé season with the return of its FriYay Rosé courtyard wine tasting on Friday, July 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting will feature light bites and a sampling of rosés curated by wine guy Rich Carter. Tickets are $25++ per person.

EXPAND Smash $7 double Chango burgers all day this Saturday in honor of Monkey's Tail's two-year anniversary. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Saturday, July 3

Two-Year Anniversary Fiesta at Monkey’s Tail

In honor of its two-year anniversary, Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, will be hosting an All-Day Fiesta, featuring games, food specials and more. Guests can spin the wheel of fortune to earn buy-one-get-one free drinks, a free shot, swag and other prizes; and dig into double Chango Burgers for $7 all day.

All month long (July)

80th Anniversary Specials at Molina’s Cantina



Longtime family-owned institution

, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a month-long celebration beginning Tuesday, July 1 and with special events happening at all three locations daily. Plans are underway to offer 41-cent crispy tacos (a tribute to 1941 when the restaurant first opened); half-price specials on Molina’s legendary Enchiladas de Tejas, Nancy Ames Nachos, Jose’s Dip and more; a free entrée for anyone born in 1941; a special tribute to President George H.W. Bush featuring his favorite Molina’s meal; and, of course, margarita specials. Throughout the month, Molina’s will also honor ten long-time staff members, all of whom have been with the Molina’s family for over 30 years, with special dedications. Look out for details on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @molinascantina.

Enchiladas of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Beginning July 1, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, is kicking off a six-month adventure dubbed “Enchilada of the Month.” Each month, chef-owner Sylvia Cesares will be be creating new enchilada creations, starting with the star-spangled Enchilada Potosinas in July. The dish features potatoes, onions, carrots and queso fresco rolled in a guajillo-spiced tortilla and topped with Mexican cream and shredded lettuce, served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

New and ongoing specials

Eight Seven Zero Hot Sauce at Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn crafted his proprietary hot sauce blend with Caribbean, Carolina reapers, habaneros, habanadas, aji dulce and cayenne peppers, plus dried mango and white vinegar, making it inhouse at his first eponymous restaurant, Bludorn, 807 Taft. Due to popular demand, the Eight Zero Seven hot sauce is now available for purchase by the bottle, available online or at the restaurant for $10.

Limited-time Dorayaki at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar’s four Houston locations will be offering Dorayaki (Japanese-style pancakes) for a limited time, from July 1 through July 5, while supplies last. Flavors include matcha ice cream dorayaki, vanilla ice cream dorayaki and red bean and cream cheese dorayaki. The promotion is available for dine-in only.

Revamped Cocktail Menu at Monkey’s Tail

Barrel of Monkeys Hospitality has appointed Houstonian and industry veteran Lainey Collum (Yauatcha, Prohibition, Hay Merchant) as beverage director of the company’s unique bar programs and offerings, which includes Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, and the upcoming Grease Monkey set to open in the old Petrol Station space. Collum’s first order of business refreshing the cocktail menu at Monkey’s Tail, with highlights including two highly-Instagrammable frozens that are pungent in color, Northside and Dragon Fruit Margarita, and six other original cocktails such as the El Sabio (layered cocktail inspired by a refresqueria) and Claro Que Si (a clear-complex drink made with mezcal and Nixta corn liqueur).

Astros Specials at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

During all televised Astros games, Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be offering special deals in the bars where the TVs will be tuned in. Sip the Astrorita ($9), an orange adult Margarita-style beverage created when the ‘Stros took the World Series, alongside Sylvia’s signature fajita chicken and beef nachos. Keeping in the baseball spirit, the price is $9 each. The specials will be available starting with the game Tuesday, June 15.