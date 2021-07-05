This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip for a Cause with the Women of "I'll Have What She's Having"

The badass women of local nonprofit "I'll Have What She's Having" have a response to Texas' upcoming abortion law, and it comes in the form of food, drink and advocacy.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, July 5





Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at Poison Girl

Women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having, which unites chefs, hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access, has responded to passage of the new "heartbeat" abortion bill which will ban abortions as early as six weeks, with its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 program. The Happy Hour series will be held each Monday in July and August, hosted by a different bar or eatery and featuring a new bar star or chef each week, and benefiting organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. First up, bar owner Dawn Callaway welcomes chef Monica Pope of Sparrow Cookshop (and cofounder of IHWSH) to provide bar bites at Poison Girl, 1641 Westheimer, from 5 to 8 p.m. IHWSH will be on hand to provide vouchers for preventive medical care to food and beverage workers.

Tuesday, July 6

National Fried Chicken Day

At Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, guests can get buttermilk fried chicken paired with a glass of Stagaard Gruner Veltliner Handwerk 2018 for $43.

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, is offering its Honey Butter Fried Chicken Biscuit (usually a brunch-only item) for $12.95.

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is offering its Eastern Shore Fried Chicken for $23 for a half or $45 for a whole (served with fries or garlic mash), and guests can pair it with any local beer for an extra $5.

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will be hawking its incredible fried chicken all day (it’s usually only available during dinner hours), offering a two-piece plate with hot honey and choice of cotija corn or potato salad for $18 dine-in or to-go.

Wednesday, July 7

Houston Chef Series at The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Landry’s Signature Group invites guests to its annual Houston Chef Series, a celebration starring the restaurant group’s award-winning executive chef on select Wednesday evenings beginning through August 7. LSG restaurants will host private and exclusive dining experiences based on this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure,” with this week’s dinner featuring a Chinese-inspired meal from chef Kristopher Perez at The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer. Cost is $99.

Sunday, July 11

Fido Photo Contest Brunch at Ember & Greens

Ember & Greens, 9403B Katy Freeway, will conclude its Fido Photo Contest (in which you can win prizes for sending in the funniest, cutest or a combination-of-both dog photo) with a pooch-friendly Sunday brunch, held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. To enter the photo contest, snap a photo of your dog and follow and tag Lola & Baxter and Ember & Greens on Instagram or Facebook, or post a picture on your story page or feed and tag @emberandgreens and @lolaandbaxter, and use the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay by noon, Friday, July 9. The brunch will feature special pricing on food, pooch-related libations and, since dogs are welcome on the patio, Lola and Baxter snacks. The full Sunday brunch menu will be available.

All month long (July)

Limited-time pint special at Phat Eatery

Housemade ice cream is back at Malaysian street food favorite Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, and through July 31, fans can take advantage of a limited-time special: get three pints for the price of two. Choose from flavors including ube (purple yam with a subtle nutty, vanilla flavor), pandan coconut with curry sprinkle, and creamy durian. The promotion is valid for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

Four Courses, Four Choices Menu at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille



invites guests to celebrate the legacy it's created over the past four decades by offering its fan-favorite Four Courses, Four Choices for $44 special. The dining experience will also include a wine tasting flight for $25.

Enchiladas of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Beginning July 1, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Parkway, is kicking off a six-month adventure dubbed “Enchilada of the Month.” Each month, chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be be creating new enchilada creations, starting with the star-spangled Enchilada Potosinas in July. The dish features potatoes, onions, carrots and queso fresco rolled in a guajillo-spiced tortilla and topped with Mexican cream and shredded lettuce, served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday Taco special at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering a limited-time Barbacoa Taco ($4.25) available Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, August 1. Made with braised HeartBrand beef cheek barbacoa, cilantro, onion, avocado and with salsa de arbol drizzled on top, it is available all day for breakfast and lunch at all locations.

New and ongoing specials

The Generous Pour at The Capital Grille

Starting on July 5 and running through September 6, The Capital Grille hosts its annual summer wine event, inviting guests to sip as many wines as they wish from a collection of seven distinctive labels by Jackson Family Wines for $28 with dinner. For guests who prefer a tasting in their own dining rooms, the restaurant also offers The Generous Pour @Home, offering guests the chance to order two, three or all seven of the featured bottles of wine and receive a complimentary wine opener as a gift with their takeout dinner.

Social hour at Kanau Sushi

From talented chef Mike Lim, Kanau Sushi, 2850 Fannin, has launched its "Social Hour" service, offering many of the popular menu items at happy hour prices each day from 4 to 6:30 p.m. And beginning Sunday, June 13, a Sunday Funday menu will feature discounted food and drink items every Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.