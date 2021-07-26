This Week in Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Makes its Tasty Return

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, July 27

“Rheinstone Cowboy” wine event at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Guests can enjoy “Rheinstone Cowboy,” a wines of Germany takeover at Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, from 5 to 7 p.m. The BBQ spot will be offering a wide range of styles and varieties of German wine – from sparkling rosé to dry whites to savory reds, each paired with a specific dish on its menu (and a flight of all five wines will be available for discounted purchase). Try pairings from the Von Buhl Sparkling Rosé with Feges Fried Chicken to Kruger-Rumpf Scheurebe with Beef Rib Bulgogi.

Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Dinner at Whiskey Cake Baybrook

Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway, is hosting a five-course dinner featuring chef-driven dishes and award-winning whiskeys from Buffalo Trace Distillery at 7 p.m. Guests will be guided through Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskeys with complementing pairings by Michelle Solomon of Sazerac, with dishes from jumbo lump crab cake to smoked brisket steak frites. Tickets are $95++ and seats are limited. Call 832-558-2253 or email baybrook@whiskey-cake.com. locations/baybrook-tx/

High West Distillery Dinner at Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Stafford

Whiskey Cake Stafford, 12575 Southwest Freeway, is hosting a five-course High West Distillery dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can explore craft cocktails and spirits from the Utah-based distillery while enjoying complementing dinner pairings from Texas Quail and Cowboy Caviar to Lamb Pot Pie. Tickets (limited) are $100 per person, tax and gratuity included. Call 281-729-8333 or email stafford@whiskey-cake.com.

Friday, July 30

Summer BBQ & Brews Series at Pinstripes

Pinstripes Houston, 3300 Kirby, continues its new Summer BBQ & Brews Series featuring barbecue paired with a local brewer on the patio, and July’s event will feature the brews of Karbach, with 8th Wonder (Friday, August 27) to follow. The fun will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. as guests dine on balsamic bbq ribs, pesto chicken, sliders, mac and cheese, watermelon, brownies and more alongside cold brews on the patio for $40 per person (add on a game of bocce or bowling for an additional fee).

Friday-Saturday

Christmas in July at Present Company



, 1318 Westheimer, invites guests to sip frosty drinks for Christmas in July all month long. The festive bar will be decked out with a 20-foot inflatable Beach Santa on the roof and holiday decor, and beverage director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots.

Saturday, July 31

Tex-Mex Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a Tex-Mex appetizers class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will learn the step-by-step way to make flautas, chile con queso, picamole, ceviche, avocado salsa and roasted tomato salsa. Cost is $65 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Sunday, August 1

Katy Enchiladapalooza at Phat Eatery

On select dates through August 15, several Katy restaurants will offer special $16 enchilada dishes, with 20 percent of all sales going to local charity The Ballad House. This Sunday, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will offer Curry Chicken Enchiladas in roti tortillas.

Houston Restaurant Weeks Kick Off

The first day of Houston Restaurant Weeks is this Sunday, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.

New and ongoing specials

Summer Olympics Cocktail Menu at Eighteen36

Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is launching a new craft cocktail menu for patrons to enjoy while cheering on their favorite athletes during this year’s Olympics, and a percentage of proceeds from the cocktail sales will benefit Special Olympics Texas. The drinks are hand-crafted to resemble the five Olympic rings, each one featuring a bright color and unique flavor profile, from the Sazerac and pomegranate-kissed Triple Jump to the Saint James Rhum Blank and Blue Curacao-spiked High Dive.

Hatch Green Chile Taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has added the Hatch Green Chile Taco to its menu for a limited time, featuring shredded spicy pork or shredded chicken with Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, avocado slices, feta and cilantro with a made-in-house Hatch green chile sauce on a warm flour tortilla. Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco through Sunday, August 29.

The Return of Omakase at Kata Robata

Omakase is back at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby. Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi's menu fluctuates based on the types of fish that he sources each day from Japan, but it’s always a mix of cold and hot dishes. There are only eight omakase tastings a night (not available on Sundays or Wednesdays), and the price averages $150-$200.