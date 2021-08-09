Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: A Tasty Back To School Dining Deal for Teachers

August 9, 2021 4:00AM

Orleans Seafood Kitchen is showing its appreciation to teachers before school starts back up.
Orleans Seafood Kitchen is showing its appreciation to teachers before school starts back up. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market

The 26th annual Hatch Chile runs now through Tuesday, August 24 at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, featuring Hatch products and dishes from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch green chile queso, Hatch crab cakes, and Hatch green chili chicken tamales.

First Anniversary at Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles

Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, 2503 Bagby, is celebrating its one-year birthday and official Grand Opening, offering a half-dozen Sushi Donuts of choice for $30 from Monday, August 9 through Saturday, August 14.

Monday, August 9

Pro-Choice Summer 2021 Happy Hour Series at Little Dipper

Local women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having — which unites chefs,
hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the extreme six-week abortion ban set to go into effect this fall. Held each Monday in July and August, the series benefits organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up is happy hour at Little Dipper, 304 Main.

Monday-Friday

Teachers "Back to School" Special at Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, is showing its appreciation for teachers by offering 15 percent off to all teachers (or school employees) that show their school ID when paying their check. The discount is available Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13 ( dine-on only, not including alcohol).

Saturday, August 14

Run in Texas 5k Six Pack Series Beer Run at Southern Star Brewing Company

Southern Star Brewing Co, 3525 North Frazier, is the next stop for Run in Texas’ 5k Six Pack Series. The run starts and finishes at the brewery, with one water stop at the 1.5 mile point manned by Toys for Tots. After the run, participants can hit the tasting room for their finisher glass and up to two 16-ounce tastings, plus food trucks, brewery tours, music and more. Take off is at 8 a.m. and registration is $65 per runner.

Hula Hoopla: 5th Anniversary Party at Eureka Heights Brewing Company

Eureka Heights, 941 West 18th, will be celebrating five years with a tiki-style all-day event, featuring Hawaiian-style beer releases, including fruited sours and the return of Final Boss, plus island cuisine from smoked suckling pig sliders to huli huli chicken. There will also be live music, photo ops and super cool swag. The event is open to the public and the fun runs from noon to 6 p.m. Guests can also purchase $50 tickets to a special pre-party guided tasting event, featuring breakfast, an anniversary flight, anniversary glass and one hour of open taps; and those who want to party from home can score anniversary to-go packs ($100 including five 4-packs, two different anniversary glasses, an exclusive print and stickers).

Sunday, August 15

PupSquad Fundraiser at Mutiny Wine Room

Throughout the month of August, Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will celebrate St. Roch Day (officially on August 16) by hosting a month-long fundraiser for PupSquad. Mutiny will donate $1 for every glass of wine and $5 for every bottle sold to help support the local nonprofit and it mission to rescue and rehome orphaned puppies. On Sunday, August 15, Mutiny will host an all-day celebration for the Patron Saint of Dogs by offering 10-percent off all bottles for on-premise consumption.

Katy Enchiladapalooza at Scholars and Scoundrels

Scholars and Scoundrels, 1251 Pin Oak, is closing out Katy Enchiladapalooza, a promotion in which several Katy restaurants created special $16 enchilada dishes with 20 percent of all sales going to local charity The Ballad House. This Sunday, guests can hit the bar and grill to enjoy smoked short rib Pinche Gringo Enchiladas with housemade ranchero sauce.

click to enlarge NoPo Cafe is one of the newcomers to this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks, and it's coming out with a bang. - PHOTO BY KIRSTEN GILLIAM
NoPo Cafe is one of the newcomers to this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks, and it's coming out with a bang.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào, NoPo Cafe, and downtown’s The Nash, plus longtime favorites including Brennan's, Tony's, and Rainbow Lodge. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy has made Beyond Meat its exclusive plant-based meat provider at all locations; and to celebrate, August’s Burger of the Month is the Beyond a Reuben, a vegetarian take on the classic Reuben sandwich. Made with a Beyond Burger patty topped with pastrami-spiced mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard, sauerkraut, pickles and Russian dressing on a fresh-baked caraway-seeded bun, you can get the burger all month long.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

In honor of National Deli Month, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner ($38), with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and providing funds for its education programs. The offer is available throughout the month of August.

Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus

August means it’s officially Sausage Fest time at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM646 West. All month long, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat sausages, from traditional cheesy kasewurst to exotic wild boar sausages and plant-based spicy chipotle links, starting at $12 (traditional only) to $15 (all varieties) at both locations.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, continues its six-month “Enchilada of the Month” adventure, which kicked off in July. For August, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created the Armstrong, a nod to the South Texas ranch and town near her own birthplace in Brownsville. The Armstrong features house corn tortillas filled with traditional carne guisada, topped with gravy, cheddar cheese and onions and served with rice and beans or a Caesar salad $17.50 plus tax and gratuity.

Month of Gr8 Giving at The Union Kitchen

This August, all six The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate a second annual Month of Gr8 Giving, offering special two-course lunch ($20, with $2 donated) and three-course dinner ($35, with $2 donated) menus in benefit of Casa de Esperanza, a local non-profit offering much-needed residential and family support to at-risk children and infants. Features include Ahi Tuna Poke Salad, Gochujang Marinated Pork Shanks, Watermelon and Shrimp Salad, Truffle Mac and Cheese, Mushroom Demi Lamb Chops, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Key West Key Lime Pie and more.

New and ongoing specials

The Burger Guys Houston Burger Pizza at BOH Pasta & Pizza

Craft Creamery chef/owner Steve Marques partnered with BOH Pasta & Pizza to create a pizza inspired by his past popular burger from The Burger Guys. Made with ground beef, bread and butter jalapenos, onion bacon jam and pickled mustard seeds, The Burger Guys Houston Burger Pizza is available now at BOH, 409 Travis, and will run a minimum of two weeks. The specialty pizza is part of BOH’s guest chef series where 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the pizza will go to Ty Grossie, a former long-time employee’s medical expenses as he is fighting cancer. BOH will also be serving Craft Creamery’s spumoni ice cream for its anniversary this month.

Hatch Green Chile Taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has added the Hatch Green Chile Taco to its menu for a limited time, featuring shredded spicy pork or shredded chicken with Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, avocado slices, feta and cilantro with a made-in-house Hatch green chile sauce on a warm flour tortilla. Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco through Sunday, August 29.

The Return of Omakase at Kata Robata

Omakase is back at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby. Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi's menu fluctuates based on the types of fish that he sources each day from Japan, but it’s always a mix of cold and hot dishes. There are only eight omakase tastings a night (not available on Sundays or Wednesdays), and the price averages $150-$200. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

