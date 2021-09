This Week in Houston Food Events: A Sports Fan Favorite Revamps its Menu

$99 Wine and Dine for Two at Brennan’s

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:The$99 three-course meal for two at, 3300 Smith, is still available through September 30, accompanied by wine selections (a bottle or four glasses) to help jazz up your next date night. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding.Chef Hugo Ortega is offering fresh corn tamales at his namesake, 1600 Westheimer, through September. The tamales are made with fresh corn masa and come two to an order, served with salsa macha verde, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.Last chance to try The Tailgater, which has returned toas its September Taco of the Month. Featuring panko-battered chicken on a bed of crisp bacon and topped with green chile queso, Diablo wing sauce, poblano ranch slaw, blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of honey, all served on a flour tortilla, the taco sells for $5.75 a pop. The Union Kitchen Katy, 9920 Gaston, is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration from 6:30 to 10 p.m., featuring a four-course Bavarian meal, beer pairings from Katy's No Label Brewing and live music from German folk band Das Ist Lustig. Highlights include crispy Bavarian salted pretzels served with spicy mustard and beer cheese, a smoked sausage sampler including Polish kielbasa, bratwurst, jalapeño cheddar sausage, sauerkraut, toasted rye bread and spicy mustard; classic Germanwith mushroom demi-glacé, German potato salad and German green beans; and a baked apple streusel with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate covered pretzels. The event will take place outdoors on the greenspace between The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill in Katy. There is no dress code, but classic Oktoberfest attire is welcomed. Tickets are $69.Bourbon School: The 5 Best Bourbon Cocktails Virtual Class with Alba HuertaJulep’s Alba Huerta will join Woodford Reserve’s Natalia Cardenas for Bourbon School: The 5 Best Bourbon Cocktails , a virtual class covering the bartenders’ go-to recipes for Mint Juleps, Old Fashioneds, a Whiskey Sour, Manhattans, and a Double Oaked and Rye Sazerac. Tickets are $15 and the class begins at 7 p.m.Urban Harvest’s Green Thumbs, a group of next generation Houstonians dedicated to growing the Urban Harvest Mission, is hosting its inaugural in-person Cultivated Cocktails event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 3302 Canal. The event includes special guest Sarah Crowl ofwho will be whipping up specialty cocktails for the evening. Tickets are $20. Reserve 101 , 1201 Caroline, will be rolling out three fall cocktails beginning this Friday, including the Comrade Questions (Absolut Elyx, House Kool-uah, turbo, with a graham cracker dust rim); Captain Darling (Deep Eddy Ruby Red, Italicus, Earl grey nectar, lime) and Stigg & Poke, (Stiggins/Lustau/Wray, blend of pineapple rum brandy and Jamaican overproof rum, Peychauds bitters, turbo, Absinthe Rinse). Uchi , 904 Westheimer, will celebrate World Sake Day with specialty tastings designed to explore a wide variety of styles and flavors. Sip through the Nigori ($15) with tastings including Takara “Sho Chiku Bai, ” Hitorimusume and Gozenshu; or the Premium Junmai ($25), featuring Imayotsukasa “Ima,” Brooklyn Kura “Number Fourteen” and Wakatake Onikoroshi “Demon Slayer.” The tastings will be available throughout regular service (including happy hour). Oktoberfest returns to, 2000 Lyons, running Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3. Head to the Beer Garden & Restaurant for flowing brews, a German themed food menu, and fun stuff like commemorative mugs, alpine hats, Oktoberfest contests and prizes. No tickets or admission are required.In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Central Market , 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated Hispanic-owned products from around the globe. From Hispanic-owned wines and coffee to gourmet chocolates and salsas, the items will be showcased at all Central Market locations through Friday, October 15.In an effort to further amplify River Oaks District’s partnership with Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness month, MAD and Le Colonial , 4444 Westheimer, invite guests to a glass with the newly launched Cocktails for a Cause campaign, running now through October 15. Each concept will donate $1 from a signature pink cocktail towards the organization, with a Fresa Gin & Tonic ($19) at MAD and the La Vie En Rose ($15) at Le Colonial.After its one-month summer break, MARCH , 1624 Westheimer, has reopened with a new menu focused on Andalusia and Murcia. The culinary team studied the history of southern Spain and the cultures that ruled over Andalusia and Murcia over the centuries to prepare, dreaming up dishes including tobacco-infused butter with potato and boquerones, tortilla de angulas with baby eel and bay laurel ice cream with PX sherry caramel. Ticketed Reservations are bookable for purchase up to 60 days in advance via Resy.comJust in time for football season, Revelry on Richmond , 1613 Richmond, has launched a new food menu, tapping consulting chef Jason Hill from (Woodshed Smokehouse, Kamp Houston, Hugs & Donuts) eats including a Smash Burger with morita chile sauce; Smokin Wangs with sauces like IPA Buffalo or Texas Gold BBQ; trash can style Rev’ed Up Nachos and more. The new menu is available Monday through Thursday until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday until midnight and Sunday until 10 p.m.In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Tacodeli , 1902 Washington, will offer the Chile en Nogada ($4.50) through October 15. Made with roasted Anaheim chile stuffed with Akaushi picadillo, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, cilantro, and topped with goat cheese sauce made with Cheesemakers chèvre, the three colors of the chile (green), walnut sauce (white) and the pomegranate seeds (red) represent the colors of the Mexican Flag.