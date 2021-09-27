This Week in Houston Food Events: A Sports Fan Favorite Revamps its Menu

Monday, September 27-Thursday, September 30
$99 Wine and Dine for Two at Brennan’sThe $99 three-course meal for two at Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, is still available through September 30, accompanied by wine selections (a bottle or four glasses) to help jazz up your next date night. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding.
Fresh Corn Tamales at Hugo'sChef Hugo Ortega is offering fresh corn tamales at his namesake Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, through September. The tamales are made with fresh corn masa and come two to an order, served with salsa macha verde, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.
Taco of the Month at Torchy’s TacosLast chance to try The Tailgater, which has returned to Torchy’s Tacos as its September Taco of the Month. Featuring panko-battered chicken on a bed of crisp bacon and topped with green chile queso, Diablo wing sauce, poblano ranch slaw, blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of honey, all served on a flour tortilla, the taco sells for $5.75 a pop.
Wednesday, September 29
Oktoberfest at The Union Kitchen in KatyThe Union Kitchen Katy, 9920 Gaston, is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration from 6:30 to 10 p.m., featuring a four-course Bavarian meal, beer pairings from Katy's No Label Brewing and live music from German folk band Das Ist Lustig. Highlights include crispy Bavarian salted pretzels served with spicy mustard and beer cheese, a smoked sausage sampler including Polish kielbasa, bratwurst, jalapeño cheddar sausage, sauerkraut, toasted rye bread and spicy mustard; classic German jagerschnitzel with mushroom demi-glacé, German potato salad and German green beans; and a baked apple streusel with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate covered pretzels. The event will take place outdoors on the greenspace between The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill in Katy. There is no dress code, but classic Oktoberfest attire is welcomed. Tickets are $69.
Bourbon School: The 5 Best Bourbon Cocktails Virtual Class with Alba Huerta
Julep’s Alba Huerta will join Woodford Reserve’s Natalia Cardenas for Bourbon School: The 5 Best Bourbon Cocktails, a virtual class covering the bartenders’ go-to recipes for Mint Juleps, Old Fashioneds, a Whiskey Sour, Manhattans, and a Double Oaked and Rye Sazerac. Tickets are $15 and the class begins at 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 30
Cultivated Cocktails with Urban Harvest’s Green ThumbsUrban Harvest’s Green Thumbs, a group of next generation Houstonians dedicated to growing the Urban Harvest Mission, is hosting its inaugural in-person Cultivated Cocktails event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 3302 Canal. The event includes special guest Sarah Crowl of Rosie Cannonball who will be whipping up specialty cocktails for the evening. Tickets are $20.
Friday, October 1
Fall Cocktail Rollout at Reserve 101Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will be rolling out three fall cocktails beginning this Friday, including the Comrade Questions (Absolut Elyx, House Kool-uah, turbo, with a graham cracker dust rim); Captain Darling (Deep Eddy Ruby Red, Italicus, Earl grey nectar, lime) and Stigg & Poke, (Stiggins/Lustau/Wray, blend of pineapple rum brandy and Jamaican overproof rum, Peychauds bitters, turbo, Absinthe Rinse).
World Sake Day at UchiUchi, 904 Westheimer, will celebrate World Sake Day with specialty tastings designed to explore a wide variety of styles and flavors. Sip through the Nigori ($15) with tastings including Takara “Sho Chiku Bai, ” Hitorimusume and Gozenshu; or the Premium Junmai ($25), featuring Imayotsukasa “Ima,” Brooklyn Kura “Number Fourteen” and Wakatake Onikoroshi “Demon Slayer.” The tastings will be available throughout regular service (including happy hour).
Friday-Sunday
Oktoberfest at Saint Arnold BreweryOktoberfest returns to Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, running Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3. Head to the Beer Garden & Restaurant for flowing brews, a German themed food menu, and fun stuff like commemorative mugs, alpine hats, Oktoberfest contests and prizes. No tickets or admission are required.
New and ongoing specials