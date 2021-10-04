Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Fall Menus Have Arrived

October 4, 2021 4:30AM

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar's fall menu features seasonal sips and autumn-spiced eats.
Photo by Dragana Harris
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 4

National Taco Day

From $1 tacos and cheap margaritas to a special taco of the month, check out our National Taco Day Guide for a list of Houston taco shops celebrating the day.

Thursday, October 7

The Enchilada Queen Cookbook Signing and Patio Unveiling at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen (Eldridge)

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, officially unveils its new covered patio at a cookbook signing and happy hour, held from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening will feature discounts on food and drink, plus a celebration of the fifth anniversary of owner Sylvia Casares’ debut cookbook. Guests can also pre-order Sylvia’s annual Christmas Gift Basket, reserve special gift cards and sign up for holiday tamale making classes and tamalada parties.

Journey Through Great Pinot Noirs at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, is hosting a Journey Through Great Pinot Noirs tasting at its Galleria location beginning at 5:30 p.m. The walk-around tasting features heavy appetizers and is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

click to enlarge Dozier’s pitmaster Jim Buchanan welcomes his fellow bbq comrades for a wild game pitmaster party this Saturday. - PHOTO BY ROBERT JACOB LERMA
Dozier’s pitmaster Jim Buchanan welcomes his fellow bbq comrades for a wild game pitmaster party this Saturday.
Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma
Saturday, October 9

Pitmaster Party: Wild Game Edition at Dozier’s BBQ

Dozier’s BBQ, 8222 Farm to Market 359, is hosting a Pitmaster Party: Wild Game Edition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring top pitmasters from the Houston area and beyond in benefit of the Fulshear Police Foundation. Along with Dozier’s Jim Buchanan, Anthony McDonald and guest cook Robert Lerma, the talented lineup includes Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, Quy Hoang of Blood Bros. Barbecue, Russell Roegels of Roegels Barbecue; John Brotherton of Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Ara Malekian of Harlem Road BBQ, Brett Jackson of Brett’s Barbecue Shop, and Scott Moore of Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue. Tickets are $75 and include samples from each of the participating barbecue outfits, along with live music on the deck (beverages can be purchased separately).

Texas Monthly's BBQ Week Specials at Feges BBQ

Starting Saturday, October 9 and running through Sunday, October 17, Feges BBQ will feature two BBQ Week specials at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point. Stop by to try Korean Bacon Dogs ($14), made with Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage, Gochujang bbq sauce and kimchi slaw; and the Fried Boudin Poboy ($14), featuring fried pork and smoked brisket boudin, lettuce, tomato and Alabama white sauce.

Sunday, October 10

Saint Arnold Pup Crawl at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Saint Arnold and the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, are teaming up for the Pup Crawl Pet Expo on Sunday, October 10. Held on the Arboretum trails from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the pup-friendly nature and beer stroll will take on a Halloween theme this year. Bring your furry friend in costume for a chance to win fun prizes, sip Saint Arnold brews and check out local pet vendors along the way. Tickets are $40 (21+, free for kids). The event is rain-or-shine.

Supper Club at The Annie Cafe & Bar

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is bringing back its Supper Club, reimagining the classic "dinner & a show" with an evening of Motown songs by Richard Brown Orchestra featuring Kelley Peters and Bob Luna, and special guests Shawn Sounds from "The Voice" and Christina Wells from "America's Got Talent" along with special guest and MC, Deborah Duncan. Guests can Motown, big band and swing favorites alongside a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia. Tickets are $195/person and include the meal and show. Seatings are at 5 and 8 p.m. and reservations are required (reserve on The Annie's OpenTable page under "Experience" or call 713-804-1800).

All week long

Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated Hispanic-owned products from around the globe. From Hispanic-owned wines and coffee to gourmet chocolates and salsas, the items will be showcased at all Central Market locations through Friday, October 15.

Chile en Nogada at Tacodeli

In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will offer the Chile en Nogada ($4.50) through October 15. Made with roasted Anaheim chile stuffed with Akaushi picadillo, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, cilantro, and topped with goat cheese sauce made with Cheesemakers chèvre, the three colors of the chile (green), walnut sauce (white) and the pomegranate seeds (red) represent the colors of the Mexican Flag.

All month long

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Enchilada of the Month series with a nod to Vegetarian Awareness Month. Throughout October, guests can try the all-new Premont, featuring housemade corn tortillas, spicy queso fresco and diced onion filling, and black bean sauce. The plate comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 plus tax and gratuity.

Halloween Spirits at Eighteen36

Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is getting into the Halloween spirit with some Halloween spirits. Starting October 1, patrons can enjoy festive cocktails only available for that month, from the rum-based Zombie Brains to Houston Hellfire, a housemade cinnamon whiskey. https://www.bar1836.com/

New and ongoing specials

Chicken Pot Pie at Kenny & Ziggy's

The seasonal Chicken Pot Pie has returned to Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, easily feeding two, very, very hungry people for $25.95.

[email protected] at ReikiNa

ReikiNa, 799 Town & Country, has launched a new cocktail menu and its new, walk-in friendly cafe and bar area, [email protected] (now open Thursday through Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m.). It features an a la carte food menu, expertly crafted cocktails and wines served by the glass and bottle, with highlights including sashimi, charcuterie and favorites from ReikiNa’s opening tasting menu, from chicken liver mousse and crab agemono to a Texas Wagyu Burger with miso onions and fish sauce aioli. ReikiNa’s eight-course tasting menu experience remains reservation-only, with one communal seating Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for up to 20 people.

New Fall Menu at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has introduced a new fall menu, featuring seasonal sips along with autumn-kissed nods to both land and sea. Dig into East Coast oysters two ways (Japanese Tabasco with basil mint oil and passionfruit granita with vanilla bean oil), 72-hour sous vide short ribs with maple glaze and peach-carrot puree, Chilean sea bass with kabocha puree and pine nut gremolata and more. In addition, the restaurant is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with a dining fundraiser to benefit Casa de Esperanza, donating a portion of proceeds from all orders of its popular Hamachi Bruschetta ($15) now through October 15.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

