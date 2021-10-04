This Week in Houston Food Events: Fall Menus Have Arrived

Monday, October 4
National Taco DayFrom $1 tacos and cheap margaritas to a special taco of the month, check out our National Taco Day Guide for a list of Houston taco shops celebrating the day.
Thursday, October 7
The Enchilada Queen Cookbook Signing and Patio Unveiling at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen (Eldridge)Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, officially unveils its new covered patio at a cookbook signing and happy hour, held from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening will feature discounts on food and drink, plus a celebration of the fifth anniversary of owner Sylvia Casares’ debut cookbook. Guests can also pre-order Sylvia’s annual Christmas Gift Basket, reserve special gift cards and sign up for holiday tamale making classes and tamalada parties.
Journey Through Great Pinot Noirs at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse GalleriaPappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, is hosting a Journey Through Great Pinot Noirs tasting at its Galleria location beginning at 5:30 p.m. The walk-around tasting features heavy appetizers and is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Pitmaster Party: Wild Game Edition at Dozier’s BBQDozier’s BBQ, 8222 Farm to Market 359, is hosting a Pitmaster Party: Wild Game Edition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring top pitmasters from the Houston area and beyond in benefit of the Fulshear Police Foundation. Along with Dozier’s Jim Buchanan, Anthony McDonald and guest cook Robert Lerma, the talented lineup includes Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, Quy Hoang of Blood Bros. Barbecue, Russell Roegels of Roegels Barbecue; John Brotherton of Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Ara Malekian of Harlem Road BBQ, Brett Jackson of Brett’s Barbecue Shop, and Scott Moore of Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue. Tickets are $75 and include samples from each of the participating barbecue outfits, along with live music on the deck (beverages can be purchased separately).
Texas Monthly's BBQ Week Specials at Feges BBQStarting Saturday, October 9 and running through Sunday, October 17, Feges BBQ will feature two BBQ Week specials at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point. Stop by to try Korean Bacon Dogs ($14), made with Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage, Gochujang bbq sauce and kimchi slaw; and the Fried Boudin Poboy ($14), featuring fried pork and smoked brisket boudin, lettuce, tomato and Alabama white sauce.
Sunday, October 10
Saint Arnold Pup Crawl at the Houston Arboretum & Nature CenterSaint Arnold and the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, are teaming up for the Pup Crawl Pet Expo on Sunday, October 10. Held on the Arboretum trails from 4 to 6:30 p.m., the pup-friendly nature and beer stroll will take on a Halloween theme this year. Bring your furry friend in costume for a chance to win fun prizes, sip Saint Arnold brews and check out local pet vendors along the way. Tickets are $40 (21+, free for kids). The event is rain-or-shine.
Supper Club at The Annie Cafe & BarThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is bringing back its Supper Club, reimagining the classic "dinner & a show" with an evening of Motown songs by Richard Brown Orchestra featuring Kelley Peters and Bob Luna, and special guests Shawn Sounds from "The Voice" and Christina Wells from "America's Got Talent" along with special guest and MC, Deborah Duncan. Guests can Motown, big band and swing favorites alongside a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia. Tickets are $195/person and include the meal and show. Seatings are at 5 and 8 p.m. and reservations are required (reserve on The Annie's OpenTable page under "Experience" or call 713-804-1800).
All week long
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central MarketIn celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated Hispanic-owned products from around the globe. From Hispanic-owned wines and coffee to gourmet chocolates and salsas, the items will be showcased at all Central Market locations through Friday, October 15.
Chile en Nogada at TacodeliIn celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will offer the Chile en Nogada ($4.50) through October 15. Made with roasted Anaheim chile stuffed with Akaushi picadillo, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, cilantro, and topped with goat cheese sauce made with Cheesemakers chèvre, the three colors of the chile (green), walnut sauce (white) and the pomegranate seeds (red) represent the colors of the Mexican Flag.
All month long
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Enchilada of the Month series with a nod to Vegetarian Awareness Month. Throughout October, guests can try the all-new Premont, featuring housemade corn tortillas, spicy queso fresco and diced onion filling, and black bean sauce. The plate comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 plus tax and gratuity.
Halloween Spirits at Eighteen36Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is getting into the Halloween spirit with some Halloween spirits. Starting October 1, patrons can enjoy festive cocktails only available for that month, from the rum-based Zombie Brains to Houston Hellfire, a housemade cinnamon whiskey. https://www.bar1836.com/
New and ongoing specials