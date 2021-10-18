This Week in Houston Food Events: Drink Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Monday, October 18
Whole Bluefin Tuna Tasting at Tobiuo Sushi & BarTobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is reviving a popular tasting experience, as its kitchen team breaks down a whole bluefin tuna and transforms it into a 10- to 12-course tasting ($220++ per person). The tasting begins at 7 p.m. and will run roughly 2.5 hours. Seating is limited. Call 281-394-7156.
Anniversary Special at TreebeardsTreebeards will celebrate the one year anniversary of its Bunker Hill location, 9655 Katy Freeway, with a throwback special. All day long exclusively at the Bunker Hill location, Red Beans & Rice will be $1.95 –– the signature dish’s original price when the restaurant first opened in Downtown Houston more than 40 years ago.
Loro Omakase Takeover at UchiThe team behind soon-to-open Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar will join Uchi’s acting chef de cuisine, Shaun King, for two a Loro-inspired Omakase “takeover” dinner featuring favorite dishes from the Loro menu and pairings from Saint Arnold. Tickets are $175 for two with a la carte pairings (call 713-522-4808 and request the Loro Omakase).
Tuesday, October 19
National Seafood Bisque Day at Etoile Cuisine et BarMaster Chef Philippe Verpiand will be celebrating the day with a special offer of his signature Maine Lobster Seafood Bisque paired with a chilled glass of Macon-Lugny Burgundy wine, both for just $19, at Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park. The offer is good for both lunch and dinner on Tuesday, October 19.
Thursday, October 21
Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will team up with Florida’s American Freedom Distillery for a four-course Horse Soldier Bourbon Dinner. Highlights include seafood chalupa, asparagus and ricotta stuffed salmon rolls, buffalo tenderloin with sweet potato mash and chocolate lava cake. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.
Friday-Saturday
Oktoberfest Houston at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou ParkOktoberfest Houston will take place at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, on Friday, October 22 (5 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, October 23 (noon to 10 p.m.). Guests can expect a mix of German and local craft brews, live polka music, Bavarian-style eats, games, costumes and more under the Houston skyline. Advance tickets are $25 per day for GA and $100 per day for VIP.
All week long
Elijah Craig's Old Fashioned WeekRaising funds to support the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, Elijah Craig's second annual Old Fashioned Week is taking place nationwide now through Sunday, October 24; and several Houston area spots have crafted special cocktails to join the fun, including Rosie Cannonball (the malty, rosemary and maple-kissed Pine For You root beer inspired Sarsy Old Fashioned), Georgia James (the smoky Georgia James Old Fashioned hit with brisket fat), One Fifth (the One Fifth Old Fashioned with red wine reduction) and Julep (the Cherry Bark Old Fashioned made with vanilla syrup has been aged since the beginning of the year). To help raise funds, simply upload a photo or video of your cocktail to Instagram using the hashtag Houston#OldFashionedWeek and tag @ElijahCraig, and Elijah Craig will donate $5 to the RWCF for each post.
All month long
Drink Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness at La TableLa Table, 1800 Post Oak, has crafted a unique Pink Ribbon cocktail in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, available for $16 and made with Cazadores tequila blanco, peach liqueur, cointreau, strawberry puree and lime. Proceeds from the Pink Ribbon cocktail will benefit the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation, and its dedicated to the education, care and research of finding a cure for breast cancer.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Enchilada of the Month series with a nod to Vegetarian Awareness Month. Throughout October, guests can try the all-new Premont, featuring housemade corn tortillas, spicy queso fresco and diced onion filling, and black bean sauce. The plate comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 plus tax and gratuity.
New and ongoing specials