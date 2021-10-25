This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Around the Globe on World Pasta Day

Monday, October 25
World Pasta Day at BOH Pasta & PizzaBOH Pasta & Pizza, 409 Travis, is putting together a special dinner in celebration of World Pasta Day, featuring five courses – Zaru Soba from Japan, Boh Boh Noodles (Dan Dan Noodles made “BOH” style), King Crab Bee Hoon from Singapore, grandma-style Short Rib Stroganoff, and Kugel from Israel. The reservation-only dinner will take place in two seatings of 12 (one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.) and cost is $75 per person with an optional $40 wine pairing. In addition, the restaurant will also be serving special bento boxes all throughout the week, featuring two pastas each, a salad and a cannoli for $16 each, available daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26
Bordeaux Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Bordeaux Wine Dinner, as chef and co-owner Philippe Verpiand presents four courses paired with a selection of Right Bank wines of Bordeaux. Highlights include porcini mushroom soup, pork and duck leg confit cassoulet, filet de boeuf Wellington with butternut squash mousseline and Bordelaise sauce, and warm almond and caramelized pear cake with caramel sauce and chocolate sorbet. Dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $124 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.
Tuesday and Wednesday
Pairing Dinners at Whiskey CakeWhiskey Cake’s Houston restaurants in Stafford, Baybrook and Katy are each hosting unique six-course pairing dinners featuring Basil Hayden’s, WhistlePig and Still Austin, respectively.
On Tuesday, October 26 at 7 p.m., enjoy dishes such as Karabuta pork three ways, suckling pig tacos and spiced apple-carrot bundt cake paired with WhistlePig cocktails at Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway ($95, call 832-558-2253 or email [email protected]). Or head to Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, at 7 p.m. for Still Austin cocktails paired with curried pumpkin soup, crispy snapper, elk roast with fall root-potato smash and more ($85, call 832-430-2253 or email [email protected]).
On Wednesday, October 27 at 7 p.m., dine on red fish pozole ceviche, wild boar tamale, duck mole and more paired with Basil Hayden’s cocktails at Whiskey Cake Stafford,12575 Southwest Freeway, ($115, 281-729-8333 or email [email protected]).
Thursday, October 28
First Responders Appreciation with Berg HospitalityNow in its fifth year, Berg Hospitality Group’s “First Responders Appreciation” event will be celebrated on Thursday, October 28. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., all Berg Hospitality restaurants (excluding Turner’s) will host all on-duty First Responders to a complimentary three-course meal during lunch and dinner (guests of the First Responder can enjoy the menu for $25/person).
Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, brings back its first Date Night Cooking Class of the season, led by chefs Carl Walker and José Arévalo, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. The interactive cooking demonstration and dine will feature an autumnal three-course meal, accompanied by pairings selected by wine guy Rich Carter. Highlights include roasted butternut squash soup with pepper jelly glazed shrimp, quail with oyster stuffing and apple cornbread upside down cake. Cost is $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity.
Saint Arnold Virtual Beer & Dumpling PairingSaint Arnold and the Dumpling Dudez will host a Virtual Beer & Dumpling Pairing on Thursday at 7 p.m., with the new round of pairings featuring. Tickets can be purchased beginning Monday, October 25, and kits can be picked up on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the beer hall. Each package is $55 and includes two each of six different dumplings, a mixed six pack of Saint Arnold beers and a pairing sheet (with heating instructions) to help guide you.
Saturday, October 30
Flying Saucer BeerFeast at Sugar Land Town SquareFlying Saucer’s tenth annual BeerFeast will return to Sugar Land Town Square from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring a lineup of over 80+ world-class beers from local, national and international breweries. Brew enthusiasts are invited to sample 12 two-ounce beer samples in a commemorative BeerFeast taster cup with an official BeerFeast tasting card ($35 per person); and VIP patrons can enjoy early entrance at 1 p.m., 12 beer samples, a BeerFeast souvenir taster glass and tasting card, T-shirt, VIP tent with complimentary snacks and more ($75 per person).
Sundays
Sunday Specials at YeloYelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway, has brought back two fan favorites for Sunday feasting. Brett’s BBQ Pork Belly Burnt Ends Special (available Sunday only) is a Texas-style take on the traditional banh mi, stuffed with crunchy, caramelized barbecued pork belly burnt ends, Yelo’s signature fixings (pickled papaya-carrot slaw, fresh cucumber, local cilantro, garlic aioli) and house ginger-plum habanero sauce. Available Sundays and Mondays, the Basil Salt-and-Pepper Fried Chicken comes in wing or a whole chicken form (perfect for football), prepared with a blend of 13 spices, fried and tossed with Thai basil and jalapeños. Choose to dress with house curry, sweet chili or ginger-plum habanero sauce. Pre-orders are encouraged.
All month long