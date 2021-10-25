Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Around the Globe on World Pasta Day

October 25, 2021 4:00AM

Fresh pastas from around the globe will be dished out at BOH Pasta & Pizza.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 25

World Pasta Day at BOH Pasta & Pizza

BOH Pasta & Pizza, 409 Travis, is putting together a special dinner in celebration of World Pasta Day, featuring five courses – Zaru Soba from Japan, Boh Boh Noodles (Dan Dan Noodles made “BOH” style), King Crab Bee Hoon from Singapore, grandma-style Short Rib Stroganoff, and Kugel from Israel. The reservation-only dinner will take place in two seatings of 12 (one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.) and cost is $75 per person with an optional $40 wine pairing. In addition, the restaurant will also be serving special bento boxes all throughout the week, featuring two pastas each, a salad and a cannoli for $16 each, available daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26

Bordeaux Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Bordeaux Wine Dinner, as chef and co-owner Philippe Verpiand presents four courses paired with a selection of Right Bank wines of Bordeaux. Highlights include porcini mushroom soup, pork and duck leg confit cassoulet, filet de boeuf Wellington with butternut squash mousseline and Bordelaise sauce, and warm almond and caramelized pear cake with caramel sauce and chocolate sorbet. Dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $124 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Pairing Dinners at Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake’s Houston restaurants in Stafford, Baybrook and Katy are each hosting unique six-course pairing dinners featuring Basil Hayden’s, WhistlePig and Still Austin, respectively.

On Tuesday, October 26 at 7 p.m., enjoy dishes such as Karabuta pork three ways, suckling pig tacos and spiced apple-carrot bundt cake paired with WhistlePig cocktails at Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway ($95, call 832-558-2253 or email [email protected]). Or head to Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, at 7 p.m. for Still Austin cocktails paired with curried pumpkin soup, crispy snapper, elk roast with fall root-potato smash and more ($85, call 832-430-2253 or email [email protected]).

On Wednesday, October 27 at 7 p.m., dine on red fish pozole ceviche, wild boar tamale, duck mole and more paired with Basil Hayden’s cocktails at Whiskey Cake Stafford,12575 Southwest Freeway, ($115, 281-729-8333 or email [email protected]).

Thursday, October 28

First Responders Appreciation with Berg Hospitality

Now in its fifth year, Berg Hospitality Group’s First Responders Appreciation” event will be celebrated on Thursday, October 28. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., all Berg Hospitality restaurants (excluding Turner’s) will host all on-duty First Responders to a complimentary three-course meal during lunch and dinner (guests of the First Responder can enjoy the menu for $25/person).

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, brings back its first Date Night Cooking Class of the season, led by chefs Carl Walker and José Arévalo, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. The interactive cooking demonstration and dine will feature an autumnal three-course meal, accompanied by pairings selected by wine guy Rich Carter. Highlights include roasted butternut squash soup with pepper jelly glazed shrimp, quail with oyster stuffing and apple cornbread upside down cake. Cost is $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity.

Saint Arnold Virtual Beer & Dumpling Pairing

Saint Arnold and the Dumpling Dudez will host a Virtual Beer & Dumpling Pairing on Thursday at 7 p.m., with the new round of pairings featuring. Tickets can be purchased beginning Monday, October 25, and kits can be picked up on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the beer hall. Each package is $55 and includes two each of six different dumplings, a mixed six pack of Saint Arnold beers and a pairing sheet (with heating instructions) to help guide you.

Saturday, October 30

Flying Saucer BeerFeast at Sugar Land Town Square

Flying Saucer’s tenth annual BeerFeast will return to Sugar Land Town Square from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring a lineup of over 80+ world-class beers from local, national and international breweries. Brew enthusiasts are invited to sample 12 two-ounce beer samples in a commemorative BeerFeast taster cup with an official BeerFeast tasting card ($35 per person); and VIP patrons can enjoy early entrance at 1 p.m., 12 beer samples, a BeerFeast souvenir taster glass and tasting card, T-shirt, VIP tent with complimentary snacks and more ($75 per person).

Sundays

Sunday Specials at Yelo

Yelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway, has brought back two fan favorites for Sunday feasting. Brett’s BBQ Pork Belly Burnt Ends Special (available Sunday only) is a Texas-style take on the traditional banh mi, stuffed with crunchy, caramelized barbecued pork belly burnt ends, Yelo’s signature fixings (pickled papaya-carrot slaw, fresh cucumber, local cilantro, garlic aioli) and house ginger-plum habanero sauce. Available Sundays and Mondays, the Basil Salt-and-Pepper Fried Chicken comes in wing or a whole chicken form (perfect for football), prepared with a blend of 13 spices, fried and tossed with Thai basil and jalapeños. Choose to dress with house curry, sweet chili or ginger-plum habanero sauce. Pre-orders are encouraged.

All month long

Drink Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness at La Table

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, has crafted a unique Pink Ribbon cocktail in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, available for $16 and made with Cazadores tequila blanco, peach liqueur, Cointreau, strawberry puree and lime. Proceeds from the Pink Ribbon cocktail will benefit the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation, and its dedicated to the education, care and research of finding a cure for breast cancer.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Enchilada of the Month series with a nod to Vegetarian Awareness Month. Throughout October, guests can try the all-new Premont, featuring housemade corn tortillas, spicy queso fresco and diced onion filling, and black bean sauce. The plate comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $14.95 plus tax and gratuity.

El Luchador at Tacodeli

Now through Wednesday, November 10, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering the limited-time El Luchador taco, an ode to traditional Mexican street tacos made with lean grilled beef, chile de arbol salsa, avocado, cilantro, onion, served with a lime wedge on the side.

click to enlarge Indulge in the oyster program at Relish, which just hit its five year anniversary. - PHOTO BY JULIE SOEFER
Indulge in the oyster program at Relish, which just hit its five year anniversary.
Photo by Julie Soefer
New and ongoing specials

Five Year Anniversary Refresh at Relish Restaurant & Bar

As Relish, 2810 Westheimer, celebrates five years, the restaurant is updating its menus with a focus on fresh ingredients and value placed on customer feedback. The brunch menu (Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) will be paired down to really highlight new brunch plates such as the Crab Cake Benedict and Huevos Rancheros and Steak and Eggs. Lunch (Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) will focus on popular dishes while adding a couple of new salads like “The Italian” with olives, salami, pickled red onion and mozzarella. The dinner menu (Monday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to close) will focus on the cold bar and oyster program with items such as crab toast with jumbo lump crab, lemon aioli and fennel and a lobster roll; and happy hour will make its return with discounted cocktails all day long and snacks such as the popular burger for $10. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

