This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Po'Boys and Steak Night with "Fancy" Chefs

November 1, 2021 4:00AM

Mayor Sylvester Turner has proclaimed November 3 to be "Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy Day.”
Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, November 1

Fancy Chef Steak Night at Johnny’s Gold Brick

Fancy Chef Steak Night returns to Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, on Monday this November, featuring a lineup of “fancy” chefs and with all proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having and its 1973 Project to provide support to organizations fighting to provide Texans with access to safe and legal abortions and reproductive healthcare. First up is chef Sasha Grumman ("Top Chef: Portland" contestant and creator of the popular Sasha’s Focaccia pop-up). Steaks plates are $25 from 6 p.m. until sold out.

Monday through Thursday

Diwali Menu at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, will feature a Diwali Menu from October 29 through November 4, celebrating the Indian holiday known as the festival of lights centered around food, fireworks, colored sand and special lightworks. Dishes are plated using custom-molds and designs referencing the artwork and patterns of Diwali season, including Masala Papads, Chaat with Dahi Bhalla, Khadai Chicken and a mix of Indian sweets from pastry chef Ruchit Harneja.

Tuesdays

All You Can Eat Stone Crab at Loch Bar

Throughout ]stone crab season, Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will host an all-you-can-eat stone crab special every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close. The feature includes a choice of soup and side for $125 a person; and in order to partake, the entire table must participate.

Wednesday, November 3

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy Day

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, will be giving away a free classic po’ boy with the purchase of any sandwich on November 3, as Mayor Sylvester Turner has proclaimed the day (which is also national sandwich day) to be "Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy Day.”

Wednesday-Sunday

Diwali Festivities at Pondicheri

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be celebrating the ancient Indian holiday of Diwali, offering a luxurious Araam Thali special from November 3 to November 7. The sampler platter will feature Vegetable Market Curry, Herb Pooris, Sindhi Dal, okra and a sweet rose laddu, and guests can add a side of lamb keema or butter chicken for an additional charge. There will also be a Malai Cheesecake on offer for dessert and a Diwali Sweet Box containing classic Indian treats like Besan Mithai, Chocolate Peanut Mithai, Sindhi Laddu, and more available for purchase upstairs at the Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop and online.

Friday-Sunday

The Classics Remix: Bludorn Edition at Lankford Grocery

As part of Resy's The Classics Remix, a nationwide event series featuring top chefs and the country’s most iconic restaurants, chef Aaron Bludorn will take on Lankford Grocery's legendary menu, available for this weekend only at Lankford Grocery, 88 Dennis. Reservations for dine-in and takeout are available exclusively through Resy, with the menu featuring the Bludorn short rib burger with jalapeño mayo, caramelized onion and Redneck cheddar; Moroccan spiced curly fries with harissa aioli; cheesecake with thyme and fig jam; and a choice of drink.

Saturday, November 6

Fiery Laksa Challenge at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is bringing back its Fiery Laksa Challenge for Charity on Saturday, November 6 (participants can register for the encore event through Friday, November 5, or while slots are open). For a $25 entry fee, contestants will compete for a $50 gift card, swag and housemade ice cream; to win, each contestant must consume the entire level 8 bowl of Laksa noodle soup within 30 minutes — and may not sip water or milk for five minutes following the final bite. Entry fees will benefit The Ballard House, and Phat Eatery will donate an additional $100 for each person who completes the challenge.

Tamales 101: The Ancient Art of Making Tamales at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares is devoting five cooking classes to share the ancient art of tamale making this holiday season. Held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at the 1140 Eldridge location, the Tamales 101: The Ancient Art of Making Tamales classes will be held on Saturdays, November 6 and 13; and December 11, 14 and 18, running from 1 to 4 p.m. and including a tamale meal. The cost is $65 per person. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Sunday, November 7

Saint Arnold Art Car IPA 5K

The annual Saint Arnold Art Car IPA 5K starts at the brewery, 2000 Lyons, at 8:30 a.m., trekking through East Downtown and returning to Saint A for post-run beers. Register for $55 (includes a beer and party pass) or sign up for the beer and party pass for $25.

Disco Inferno Supper Club at The Annie Café & Bar

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, will host its next Supper Club featuring Disco Inferno songs by the Richard Brown Orchestra on Sunday, November 7. Guests are invited to don disco/'70s attire and enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia, with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. in the main dining room. Tickets are $195/person, with standing room only tickets to join the Disco Dance Party ($100 with heavy hors d'oeuvres plus a glass of champagne upon arrival) in the Post Oak Room available as well.

All month long

Empty Bowls Houston Fundraiser at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is joining forces with Empty Bowls Houston, a grassroots effort by artists, skilled crafters, students, and teachers dedicated to alleviating hunger in the greater Houston area, for its November charity of the month. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix fixe menus, one for dinner ($65 with $7 going to charity) and one for weekend brunch ($36 with $4 donated to the program).

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, is featuring the roast turkey Uvalde for its November enchilada-of-the-month. Made with housemade corn tortillas, fresh-roasted turkey, South Texas cornbread stuffing and dark mole, the Thanksgiving inspired special comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $16.95.
click to enlarge Musaafer has launched a lunch worth lingering over. - PHOTO BY RAYDON CREATIVE
Musaafer has launched a lunch worth lingering over.
Photo by Raydon Creative
New and ongoing specials

Lunch and New Dishes at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, has launched lunch with a series of new dishes, multi-course meals and specials from its reimagined a la carte Monsoon season dishes. The two-course ($29) and three-course ($39) dining options include favorites from chef Mayank Istwal’s kathi roll sandwich and lentil coconut soup to traditional butter chicken and laal maas with smoked goat meat. Those wanting to dine a la carte can order midday indulgences including the mushroom ceviche ($21), coriander prawn ($25) and more. Lunch is available Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

El Luchador at Tacodeli

Now through Wednesday, November 10, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering the limited-time El Luchador taco, an ode to traditional Mexican street tacos made with lean grilled beef, chile de arbol salsa, avocado, cilantro, onion, served with a lime wedge on the side. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

