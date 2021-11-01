This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Po'Boys and Steak Night with "Fancy" Chefs

Monday, November 1
Fancy Chef Steak Night at Johnny’s Gold BrickFancy Chef Steak Night returns to Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, on Monday this November, featuring a lineup of “fancy” chefs and with all proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having and its 1973 Project to provide support to organizations fighting to provide Texans with access to safe and legal abortions and reproductive healthcare. First up is chef Sasha Grumman ("Top Chef: Portland" contestant and creator of the popular Sasha’s Focaccia pop-up). Steaks plates are $25 from 6 p.m. until sold out.
Monday through Thursday
Diwali Menu at Musaafer
Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, will feature a Diwali Menu from October 29 through November 4, celebrating the Indian holiday known as the festival of lights centered around food, fireworks, colored sand and special lightworks. Dishes are plated using custom-molds and designs referencing the artwork and patterns of Diwali season, including Masala Papads, Chaat with Dahi Bhalla, Khadai Chicken and a mix of Indian sweets from pastry chef Ruchit Harneja.
Tuesdays
All You Can Eat Stone Crab at Loch BarThroughout ]stone crab season, Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will host an all-you-can-eat stone crab special every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close. The feature includes a choice of soup and side for $125 a person; and in order to partake, the entire table must participate.
Wednesday, November 3
Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy DayAntone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, will be giving away a free classic po’ boy with the purchase of any sandwich on November 3, as Mayor Sylvester Turner has proclaimed the day (which is also national sandwich day) to be "Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy Day.”
Wednesday-Sunday
Diwali Festivities at PondicheriPondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be celebrating the ancient Indian holiday of Diwali, offering a luxurious Araam Thali special from November 3 to November 7. The sampler platter will feature Vegetable Market Curry, Herb Pooris, Sindhi Dal, okra and a sweet rose laddu, and guests can add a side of lamb keema or butter chicken for an additional charge. There will also be a Malai Cheesecake on offer for dessert and a Diwali Sweet Box containing classic Indian treats like Besan Mithai, Chocolate Peanut Mithai, Sindhi Laddu, and more available for purchase upstairs at the Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop and online.
Friday-Sunday
The Classics Remix: Bludorn Edition at Lankford GroceryAs part of Resy's The Classics Remix, a nationwide event series featuring top chefs and the country’s most iconic restaurants, chef Aaron Bludorn will take on Lankford Grocery's legendary menu, available for this weekend only at Lankford Grocery, 88 Dennis. Reservations for dine-in and takeout are available exclusively through Resy, with the menu featuring the Bludorn short rib burger with jalapeño mayo, caramelized onion and Redneck cheddar; Moroccan spiced curly fries with harissa aioli; cheesecake with thyme and fig jam; and a choice of drink.
Saturday, November 6
Fiery Laksa Challenge at Phat EateryPhat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is bringing back its Fiery Laksa Challenge for Charity on Saturday, November 6 (participants can register for the encore event through Friday, November 5, or while slots are open). For a $25 entry fee, contestants will compete for a $50 gift card, swag and housemade ice cream; to win, each contestant must consume the entire level 8 bowl of Laksa noodle soup within 30 minutes — and may not sip water or milk for five minutes following the final bite. Entry fees will benefit The Ballard House, and Phat Eatery will donate an additional $100 for each person who completes the challenge.
Tamales 101: The Ancient Art of Making Tamales at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares is devoting five cooking classes to share the ancient art of tamale making this holiday season. Held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at the 1140 Eldridge location, the Tamales 101: The Ancient Art of Making Tamales classes will be held on Saturdays, November 6 and 13; and December 11, 14 and 18, running from 1 to 4 p.m. and including a tamale meal. The cost is $65 per person. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Sunday, November 7
Saint Arnold Art Car IPA 5KThe annual Saint Arnold Art Car IPA 5K starts at the brewery, 2000 Lyons, at 8:30 a.m., trekking through East Downtown and returning to Saint A for post-run beers. Register for $55 (includes a beer and party pass) or sign up for the beer and party pass for $25.
Disco Inferno Supper Club at The Annie Café & BarThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, will host its next Supper Club featuring Disco Inferno songs by the Richard Brown Orchestra on Sunday, November 7. Guests are invited to don disco/'70s attire and enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia, with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. in the main dining room. Tickets are $195/person, with standing room only tickets to join the Disco Dance Party ($100 with heavy hors d'oeuvres plus a glass of champagne upon arrival) in the Post Oak Room available as well.
All month long