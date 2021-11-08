This Week in Houston Food Events: Veteran's Day Specials and Weekend Cook-Offs

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Wednesday, November 10 Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener. Majuscule wines are from Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes and are small lot wines, typically less than 100 cases per wine.
The wining and dining begins at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per person and reservations may be made by phone at 832-618-1233.
Thursday, November 11
Veteran's Day Specials
All ten Bombshell's Restaurant and Bar locations in Texas, including eight in Houston, will offer free meals to veterans of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Guests can present a U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired I.D. card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, a veteran's organization card such as American Legion or VFW or military discharge (DD214). Active service members and their families receive 20 percent off.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, will thank veterans and active service members with 30 percent off their food. Guests may also want to say hello to Brennan's general manager, chef and former USMC cook, Sergeant Carl Walker, and thank him for his service.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will offer a free meal at both its Spring Branch location and its 3 Greenway Plaza lunch spot at HUB at Greenway. In addition to the free Veteran's Day meal, military vets also receive 10 percent off every day at both locations. Each Friday, veterans can get a free meal at the Greenway Plaza stand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Owner and pitmaster Patrick Feges is an Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient who received the honor due to injuries sustained on his tour in Iraq.
The General Public, 797 Sorella Court, will give a free burger to all retired or active military personnel.
Hopdoddy will give free Classic Burgers to all veterans and active service members with military I.D. or uniform. The special is available at all locations for dine-in or to-go orders by phone.
Logan's Roadhouse, 12950 Northwest Freeway, is offering veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
McDonald's will present veterans and service members with military I.D. free combo meals at any Greater Houston location. Combo meals include its Quarter Pounder with cheese and Filet-o-Fish or breakfast combos like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafe coffee.
Tips and Tasting with Black Door Wine Club
Black Door Wine Club will host its bi-weekly wine tasting on November 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Tasting Room City Centre, 818 Town and Country Boulevard. Owner Jerry Lasco and wine expert Cody Uzzell, WSET III, will lead attendees through eight curated wines while executive chef Beto Gutierrez will present expertly paired small plates. The tasting is free for Black Door Wine Club members and $25 for their guests. Non-members who would like to join in the fun and get an idea of what the members do can attend for $35. Reservations must be made through [email protected]
Greek Wines at Camerata
Andreas Zinelis, a Master of Wine candidate, has come all the way from Athens, Greece to introduce Houston wine lovers to the glory of Greek wines. The wine tasting begins at 6 p.m. at Camerata at Paulie's, 1830 Westheimer. There will be three different flights of Greek wines available for purchase and also by the glass. Zinelis, who manages sales and business development for Cavas Spiliadis Wines Import company, has his diploma in Wine and Spirits Education (WSET) and will be on hand to educate guests about Greek varietals.
Friday, November 12
Pizza Party at Pour Behavior
This downtown sports bar and entertainment venue is getting the weekend started early with its Friday night specials. Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis, will have half-price pizzas and half-price bottles of wine and champagne.
Saturday, November 13
Cajun Cook-Off at Kingwood Harley
Harley Davidson of Kingwood, 111 Northpines, is hosting a Cajun Cook-off and rally beginning at 11 a.m. and going till 4 p.m. The event will also feature on-site vendors, a bake sale and a raffle for liquor baskets, with the drawing held at 3 p.m. For $5, Hog devotees will be able to taste and vote for the People's Choice. There will also be $1 soft drinks and $2 hot dogs and chips.
Sunday, November 14
Houston Design Center Hosts Risotto Festival
The 15th International Risotto Festival will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Houston Design Center, 7026 Old Katy Road. Some of Houston's best chefs will be serving Italian food and of course, a wide variety of risotto dishes and there will be plenty of wine and beverages to whet your whistle. The family-friendly event will offer festivities for the kids as well as music and entertainment, exotic cars, a charity auction and designer showroom tours.
Tickets are $100 per person for admission which includes food and drinks. For a VIP experience, tickets are $200 per person and include signature bites, coffee and desserts, fine wines and valet parking. For children 12 and under, admission is free with a paid adult.
The event benefits Second Servings of Houston, an organization that has rescued over five million pounds of perfectly good food destined for the landfill and instead distributed to those in need.
Chili Cook-Off at Revelry
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, is celebrating the cooler weather with its 4th annual Chili Cook-Off with judging beginning at 1 p.m. Interested chili teams still have time to enter. The team must bring their own supplies and the chili must be cooked onsite and ready by 1 p.m. The entry fee is $50 but it goes toward the team's bar tab, so-bonus!
For tasters, the fee is $5 and attendees will receive a wristband and a ballot to vote for their favorite. Cash and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
All Month Long
New Dessert Menu at Studewood Grill
For sweets lovers who can't wait for the holidays, Studewood Grill, 1111 Studewood, has launched a new dessert menu with eight classics that can be ordered in the restaurant for $12 per serving or pre-ordered whole for holiday gatherings. The desserts available include Butter & Bourbon Pecan Pie ($98), New York-Style Cheesecake ($60), Sticky Toffee Cake ($60) and Passion Fruit Tart ($45) and more.
For guests dining in, there are treats such as the Frozen Brandy Alexander ($14) and a waistband-stretching Cheesecake Milkshake ($18) that has a whole slice of New York Cheesecake, milk and Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream and is topped with a graham cracker crust.
Raclette Party at Montrose Cheese and Wine
There's no winter skiing in Houston but that doesn't stop the people of our fair city doing apres-ski like the Swiss do. Montrose Cheese and Wine, 1618 Westheimer, begins its Raclette Party on the Patio season November 20. The fun begins at 1:00 p.m. and lasts until the giant wheel o' cheese runs out. It's $20 per plate or $24 with charcuterie. Guests will have melty Raclette scraped from the wheel served with potatoes and caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices.
Additional dates for the rest of the season can be found on its website.