This Week in Houston Food Events: 50 Cent Oysters, Champagne and Vodka Classes

Tuesday, December 28
Christmas Beer Sampling at King's Head
According to the carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas," the gift for the fourth day is four calling birds. We think eight beers-a-sampling is a far better idea. At The King's Head Pub, 1809 Eldridge Parkway, guests can enjoy eight holiday beer tastings paired with bites from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here for $20 plus tax and fees. Attendees must sign up by Monday, December 27.
This British pub in the Energy Corridor also has sports on the televisions and happy hour pricing Monday through Friday from open to 7 p.m. with $3.50 well drinks, $3.50 drafts and $5 select wines by the glass.
Wednesday, December 29
Wine Down Wednesday at Republic Grille
Guests at The Republic Grille, 4775 W. Panther Creek, can enjoy $10 off all wine bottles over $30 this Wednesday. The deal is available for dine-in and to-go orders. However, you might want to stay and enjoy live music from local artist, Pete Scafidi, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The wine specials are available at the Magnolia and Spring locations as well.
Thursday, December 30
Vodka Class at William Price
With the new year coming up, it's time to learn a new skill or brush up on the old. William Price Distilling, 970 Wakefield, can help wanna-be mixologists or home bartenders hone their cocktail techniques at its V is for Vodka class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Its expert mixologists will guide attendees through the use of different tools and mixers and also the history of classic cocktails. Tickets are $40 and are available here.
Friday, December 31
Champagne Classes at Camerata
Camerata at Paulie's, 1830 Westheimer, is hosting two Champagne education sessions on New Year's Eve to get participants ready to ring in the new year. The Champagne Tasting and Education Classes are being offered at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each two-hour session is $100 per person plus tax and gratuity. The class will feature five different Champagnes to enjoy while learning about the bubbly wine and there will be a meat and cheese board, a savory puff pastry to nibble on, plus a sweet surprise.
Spots are limited and may be reserved by calling 713-522-8466 or going to [email protected] Guests are also welcome to make reservations for New Year's Eve when normal service begins at 8 p.m. at Camerata.
New Year's Eve at Xin Chao
The Blind Chef, Christine Ha, and her fellow chef, Tony Nguyen, are hosting a five-course prix-fixe dinner at Xin Chao, 2310 Decatur, with seatings starting at 5 p.m. It begins with Salmon Crudo, Foie La Lot (grilled scallop and foie gras in betel leaf), then continues with Poached Halibut in a spicy coconut and lemongrass broth plus Beef Pho Wellington, a dish Ha learned from celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay. The meal is finished off with a vanilla and lemongrass pound cake, yuzu curd, and butter cream frosting. Tickets are $175 per person and include a bottle of sparkling wine that guests are welcome to take home or enjoy at midnight on the restaurant's patio with a view of the city's fireworks show.
For a full list of dining specials and events for New Year's Eve and Day, check out our list here in the Houston Press.
Saturday, January 1
Dining Deals at Pier 6
Pier 6 Seafood and Oyster House, 113 6th. The bayside restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. New Year's Day with 50 cent raw oysters and Baller Bloody Marys for 50 percent off. Its happy hour specials will be available from open to close and guests can linger on the patio, enjoy its brand new fire pits and celebrate the first day of 2022 with a sunset over the water.
Hangover Breakfast at Hungry Like the Wolf
This 1980s-themed diner will open at 10 a.m. for those who need a hearty breakfast to soak up the New Year's Eve excess. It will serve breakfast and mimosas until 6 p.m. New Year's Day. Guests can order omelets, Belgian waffles and traditional eggs and bacon breakfast dishes. There are also sandwiches like The "Paul" Reuben, The Culture Club and its Yo MTV Raps Wrap. Hungry Like the Wolf is located at 920 Studemont.
All Month Long
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, is renowned for its Snapping Turtle Soup ($10), splashed with Lustau sherry, but it also has a tasty Seafood Gumbo ($11) and seasonal Soup du Jour ($9). For guests like moi who have a difficult time making a decision, the Creole/Southern restaurant offers a demitasse trio of each ($11).
Molina's Cantina has Tex-Mex options such as Old-fashioned Chili con Carne by the cup ($6.95) or the bowl ($8.95). Its Sopa de Tortilla is a spicy chicken soup with rice, avocado and pico de gallo ($6, $7.95) while the Sopa de Poblano is a creamy blend of peppers, roasted corn and smoked jalapeno sausage ($6.25, $8.25). The soups are available at all three locations on Westheimer, Bellaire and in Fulshear.