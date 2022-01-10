This Week in Houston Food Events: Marathon Carb Up at Russo's & More

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary offerings:
Monday, January 10
We have never understood why people make resolutions to lose weight in the coldest month of the year. It goes against our bodies' normal inclinations to bulk up for the winter. That's why we will pretend that swimsuit season is many months away and enjoy the foods that provide the warmth of extra calories, such as the Pork Shank at King's BierHaus. It at least fits in with our financial resolutions because on Monday, the beautiful crispy pork shank is only $15 at both the Heights, 2044 E. TC Jester, and League City, 828 FM 646 W., locations.
The deal includes a two and a half pound ham hock with sauerkraut, Austrian potato salad and apple horseradish. The ham hock is brined with Himalayan salt, cooked in a fresh vegetable broth, then finished in the oven for a crispy skin. It's enough for two people to share which means that there's room for starting with a bowl of Oma's Chicken Soup to cure what ails you in these bleak winter months.
Tuesday, January 11
Revival Market Butchery Demonstration
In today's foodie culture, more and more people want to know where their food comes from and there's no better way for carnivores to learn than an in-person demonstration of whole hog butchery. Revival Market, 550 Heights Boulevard, is hosting a live demo with Morgan Weber and Chef Steve Lamborn from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about where the hogs come from and the duo's philosophy behind how they are butchered. Small bites will be available along with a Revival market charcuterie display. Guests can enjoy complimentary house beer and wine but B-Y-O-Bourbon is encouraged as well. A Revival Butcher Box can be added on for a selection of pork to take home.
Thursday, January 13
Booze and Wings at Diablo Loco
This sports bar on Richmond has a weekday happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $5 appetizers and $5 shots of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Jagerbomb, Mexican Candy, Purple Hooters, White Gummy Bear and more. On Thursday, it has a special deal: 10 wings and a 22-ounce draft beer for $12.
DJ Chico will provide the music from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Attractive servers with questionable eyebrows add to the scenery.
Friday, January 14
Queso Throwdown at Little Woodrow's Tomball
There are few things Houstonians love more than queso. Throw in a little tequila on the side, and we are happy folks. This Friday, beginning at 7 p.m., Little Woodrow's in Tomball, 11241 Timber Tech Avenue, will host a queso competition for people who think their cheesy dip is supreme. The winner will receive $100 in cash.
If queso is not enough to tempt you to the way northside, there will also be multiple tequila distilleries with different tequilas for tasting. For those who think they can handle their tequila and shimmy under a bar, there will be a limbo contest at 9 p.m.
We suggest a designated driver or rideshare for safety and to avoid any interactions with the cops of Montgomery County.
Parisian Bistro Class at Sur La Table
Participants in this cooking class at Sur La Table, 800 Town & Country Boulevard, will learn to make one of the Frenchiest of French dishes, coq au vin. However, this version will use a French white wine instead of the usual red. To accompany the chicken stew, attendees will learn to create buttery potatoes and end the instructive meal with a chocolate souffle and caramel sauce.
The class runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and students will work in groups of four with no more than 16 per class. The cost is $79 per person and can be purchased here.
Saturday, January 15
Pizza Class with CocuSocial
CocuSocial hosts a number of cooking classes with professional chefs at different venues across the city. This Saturday beginning at 5 p.m., guests can learn how to make pizza from scratch including instructions on creating the perfect pizza pie crust from the right flour and yeast. Participants will learn the history of pizza, the variations in regional recipes in Italy and how to use the pizza stone to get a gorgeous pie from the oven.
Chef Rich will lead guests in the preparations, including the correct kneading technique. He will welcome guests with a glass of wine or beer but attendees may also BYOB. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes early and parties that booked together will also work together. The class will be held at Chef Rich's Studio, 3003 Seagler.
The cost is $65 plus fees, if ordered through eventbrite. Tickets may also be purchased though CocuSocial to avoid fees. If the class is sold out, there will be another Pizza Party class January 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 16
The Chevron Houston Marathon takes place this weekend and Memorial Trail Ice House, 6202 Washington, has an after party planned from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The party is open to runners and non-runners alike. There will be food and drink for purchase plus a heated patio for those who want to relax outside.
The music will be supplied by Bayou Gold Soundsystem which is comprised of three members of Houston's favorite local band, The Suffers. Jose "Chapy" Luna, Jon Durbin and Michael Razo will be spinning music styles such as Cumbia, Soul, Rocksteady, Electronic and more.
All Week Long
Marathon Specials at Russo's
Russo's New York Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen is offering a free Giant Slice of its New York-style pizza to all Houston Marathon runners who bring in their race bib. The offer is good January 14 through January 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For athletes looking to carb-up beforehand, there's a special Build-Your-Own Pasta Trio Plate ($26) available January 10 though January 16 during opening hours. Guests can choose three pastas from any of Russo's new hand-made pasta menu including Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta, Truffle Burrata Gnocchi, Jumbo Cheese ravioli, Baked Ziti and Pasta Mafaldine al Forno.