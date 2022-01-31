Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Has Begun

January 31, 2022 4:00AM

Orleans Seafood Kitchen invites you to get your mudbug on, Louisiana-style.
Orleans Seafood Kitchen invites you to get your mudbug on, Louisiana-style. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, February 1

Ambrosia of Puglia Olive Oil Tasting at the Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston

ICCC, 1101 Milford, will host an olive oil tasting event in collaboration with Maria Cristina Giliberti, professor at Rice University and representative for Masseria Maccarone. Beginning at 7 p.m., guests will learn how to distinguish the flavors and aromas of olive oil and how to appreciate its beneficial properties. Tickets are $20 for ICCC members and $25 for non-members and registration is required.

Friday, February 4

Sake Tasting at Revival Market

Guests are invited to learn about the world of sake at Revival Market, 550 Heights, at a special tasting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sake expert Janiz Frago will walk the class through six different sakes, covering where they come from, how they taste and how they are made; and Revival Market will pair small bites to enjoy with each drink. Cost is $85.

Saturday, February 5

Lunar New Year with Asia Society Texas

Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore, will ring in the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend, and will include traditional lion dances and performances, art and craft activities, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Ticketed Splendor of Huaxing performances ($5 members, $10 nonmembers) will run at 1 and 3 p.m.

Lunar New Year at Tobiuo

Reserve tables to welcome the Year of the Tiger at Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch. Houston Lion Kings will perform lion and dragon dances from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and a menu of new cold tastings and desserts will be available alongside popular favorites. Call 281-294-7156 for reservations.

Sunday, February 6

One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

“One part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede, one part gumbo gauntlet and ten parts Saint Arnold goodness,” the fan favorite One Pot Showdown will return to Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets (which are known to sell out) are $40 per person, including food and drink and a donation to Kids’ Meals, an organization that provides healthy lunches to preschool aged kids living in poverty.

New and ongoing specials

Weekend Throwback Dishes at La Table

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, has launched a new program to bring back some of its customer favorites, serving different classics from previous menus each weekend (Friday-Sunday).

Crawfish at Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Crawfish season has begun. Get real deal Louisiana-style mudbugs at Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, for $9.99 per pound.

Astrology Series at Sprinkles

To kick off 2022, Sprinkles has teamed up with astrology app Sanctuary for a cosmic cupcake collaboration. Throughout the year, Sprinkles will unveil a new cupcake for each zodiac sign, with Sanctuary as their expert astrology guide; kicking off with the Aquarius cupcake, a caramel cupcake filled with miso-spiked caramel and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Cupcakes will be available for a limited time at each bakery for local delivery and pick up. 
