This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Has Begun

Tuesday, February 1
Ambrosia of Puglia Olive Oil Tasting at the Italian Cultural & Community Center of HoustonICCC, 1101 Milford, will host an olive oil tasting event in collaboration with Maria Cristina Giliberti, professor at Rice University and representative for Masseria Maccarone. Beginning at 7 p.m., guests will learn how to distinguish the flavors and aromas of olive oil and how to appreciate its beneficial properties. Tickets are $20 for ICCC members and $25 for non-members and registration is required.
Friday, February 4
Sake Tasting at Revival MarketGuests are invited to learn about the world of sake at Revival Market, 550 Heights, at a special tasting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sake expert Janiz Frago will walk the class through six different sakes, covering where they come from, how they taste and how they are made; and Revival Market will pair small bites to enjoy with each drink. Cost is $85.
Saturday, February 5
Lunar New Year with Asia Society TexasAsia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore, will ring in the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend, and will include traditional lion dances and performances, art and craft activities, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Ticketed Splendor of Huaxing performances ($5 members, $10 nonmembers) will run at 1 and 3 p.m.
Lunar New Year at TobiuoReserve tables to welcome the Year of the Tiger at Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch. Houston Lion Kings will perform lion and dragon dances from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and a menu of new cold tastings and desserts will be available alongside popular favorites. Call 281-294-7156 for reservations.
Sunday, February 6
One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant“One part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede, one part gumbo gauntlet and ten parts Saint Arnold goodness,” the fan favorite One Pot Showdown will return to Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets (which are known to sell out) are $40 per person, including food and drink and a donation to Kids’ Meals, an organization that provides healthy lunches to preschool aged kids living in poverty.
New and ongoing specials