This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Good Food and Support the Houston Food Bank

All week long
EatDrinkHTX benefiting Houston Food BankThe Cleverley Stone Foundation’s newest Houston Food Bank benefit event, EatDrinkHTX, will run through Monday, February 28. Similar to Houston Restaurant Weeks but with a lower price point, the two-week fundraiser will focus on the casual and fast-casual dining category. The list of participating restaurants includes Andes Cafe, BuffBrew, Craft Pita, de Gama Canteen, Dak & Bop, Nope Cafe, Phat Eatery, Preslee's, Shoot the Moon, Xin Chào and more. Special prix fixe menus run $15 for lunch and brunch (with $1 being donated) and $20-$25 for dinner (with $2 and $3 donated). Proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission.
Monday, February 21
Bordeaux Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar WineEtoile Cuisine et Bar Wine, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a Bordeaux Wine Dinner with French Winemaker Emmanuel Cruse, greeting guests at 6:30 p.m. and following with a four-course feast highlighting six wines of Bordeaux at 7 p.m. Highlights include mushroom soup with truffle crème, pheasant pie with marinated cherries and braised cabbage, lamb in an herbed crust and Camembert cheese stuffed with chestnut cream and almonds tart for the finish. Cost of the dinner is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.
Tuesday, February 22
National Margarita DayFrom tequila-fueled happy hours to frosty margarita deals, check out our National Margarita Day guide to find a list of Houston bars and restaurants celebrating the holiday.
2/22/22 at Ouisie’s Table RestaurantOuisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will celebrate 2/22/22 with a special multi-course menu offered for $22 per person. Choose from a salad or the soup of the day, mains including a chicken and berry salad, parmesan-crusted chicken breast or Ouisie’s garden pasta, and finish with tres leches cake, the restaurant’s famed lemon icebox pie or housemade ice cream. As a special bonus, any twins who come in together for lunch or dinner will pay only $22 for both. Call 713-528-2264 for reservations.
Two’s-Day Party at The RusticThe Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park, is inviting Houstonians to celebrate the next calendar palindrome with a “Two’s-Day” party on 2/22/22. Attendees can sip on $2 food and drink specials all day, including tequila shots, house margaritas (12-ounce, frozen or on the rocks), Dos Equis and house-made tamales, and the DJ will play a party mix from 6 to 10 p.m.
The Ultimate Taco “Twosday” at Urban South - HTXUrban South, 1201 Oliver, officially turns two on 02/22/2022, so it's throwing the Ultimate Taco “Twosday” party to celebrate. Guests can enjoy tacos from JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ and salsa music from a live DJ, plus beer releases including Yo Quiero USB HTX (a Mexican lager with salt and lime brewed in collaboration with Tripping Animals Brewing Co.) and Baja Margarita (a Baja Blast-inspired gluten free sour brewed in collaboration with Urban South Brewery in New Orleans).
Wednesday, February 23
Regent Square Rodeo RoundupRegent Square Park, 3515 West Dallas, will kick off rodeo season with a Regent Square Rodeo Roundup, featuring The Stringbenders on stage, complimentary signature beverages for those 21 and up from The Traveling Spirit, bbq sandwiches from The Pit Room, and fun stuff from a mechanical bull to a face painting. The free to attend event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. (complimentary food and beverage offered while supplies last).
Thursday, February 24
TXOTX Basque Takeover at Montrose Cheese & WineMontrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is partnering up with its Txotx buddies again this year, celebrating the beauty of Basque Country with a TXOTX Basque Takeover. Stop by for txakolin, sagardoa, pintxos, porróns and more.
Carnevale di Venezia Dinner at The Tasting RoomThe Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, will celebrate the world-famous Carnevale di Venezia (Carnival of Venice) with a themed wine dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Chef Beto Gutierrez has curated a vibrant menu with dishes such as Salmon Crudo, Prime Pork Rib-eye, Espresso and White Chocolate bread pudding for $75 a person. Call 281-822-1500 or email [email protected] for reservations.
Thursday-Saturday
HLSR’s World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG ParkThe HLSR’s World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest returns to NRG Park from Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26, featuring over 250 bbq teams. While most tents are invitation-only, visitors can hit up open-to-the-public spots including the carnival, The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon, where ticket holders can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans. Admission is ticket holders $20 for ages for 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 3-13, and free for kids 2 and under.
Friday, February 25
Go Texan DayOpen from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, has partnered with Balcones to offer drink specials featuring the Texas whisky all day long. To get guests of all ages in the rodeo spirit, there will be a petting zoo on site from 5 to 7 p.m.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Pit Room Patio, 1201 Richmond, will celebrate Go Texan Day with bbq eats, seasonal crawfish, DJ music, photo ops with @pinecone_thechicken, and a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop featuring its limited-edition Rodeo collection in benefit of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund. There will be activities for the whole family, including complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, plus root beer floats and funnel cakes for purchase.
Saturday, February 26
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineHit the patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, to enjoy an après-ski style Raclette Party beginning at 1 p.m., featuring plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $20 ($24 with salami) smothered in raclette cheese scraped straight from the flaming wheel.
Craft Beer, Wine, and Crawfish Festival at Margaritaville Lake ResortFrom 2 to 5 p.m., guests are invited to a day of crawfish, live music, craft beer and wine from Lake Conroe’s finest area breweries and wineries at the the second annual Craft Beer, Wine, and Crawfish Festival at , 600 Margaritaville Parkway. Admission is $32 and includes six 4-ounce pours, access to the crawfish boil and a live performance by the Joe Blues band. The event is open to all and resort members receive 20 percent off admission. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
Second Anniversary Party at Urban South - HTXGuests are invited to join Urban South, 1201 Oliver, as it celebrates two years in Houston with new beer releases, food vendors, live entertainment and more. JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ, Cortlandt & 9th BBQ, Bad Larry Burger Club and Popston will be serving up tasty bites while a live DJ plays party hits. As part of the anniversary celebration, Urban South has collaborated with some of its favorite craft breweries across the country to release eight new beers, with collaborators including Spindletap Brewery, Baa Baa Brewhouse, Tripping Animals Brewing Co. and more. Packages are available for purchase through Oznr and include drink wristbands, limited edition merchandise and specialty glassware.
Black History Month specials at Dessert GalleryDessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, has launched a new line of cookies honoring Black Houstonians, with ten percent of proceeds donated to The Ensemble Theatre, a local theater created to preserve African American artistic expression while also enlightening a diverse audience. Local honorees include Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, “Great Day Houston” host Deborah Duncan, reverend and civil rights activist Bill Lawson and hometown Olympian Simone Biles.
Crawfish seasonBobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak, will host Bagzz of Bugzz for mudbug boils every Thursday through Sunday during crawfish season.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has plans for lots of crawfish specials and events as the season progresses, but for now, diners can enjoy dishes from crawfish cakes and enchiladas to grilled pork chop with crawfish and crawfish and andouille mac and cheese.
Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead, will offer crawfish at market price Friday through Sunday.
Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, rocks real deal Louisiana-style mudbugs priced at $9.99 per pound.
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, is bringing back the mudbugs, starting Saturday February 19 and running every Saturday (by the pound) and Sunday ($35 all-you-can-eat while supplies last) during the season.