This Week in Houston Food Events: Local Chefs Support Ukraine, Plus a Holi Celebration

Monday, March 14
Pi DayCicis Pizza is inviting fans to enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. The $3.14 Adult Buffet offer is available for dine-in at Cicis locations nationwide.
North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, will celebrate Pi Day with the return of its regionally inspired Banh Mi pizza, representing the diverse culinary traditions of Texas with chile rubbed chicken, daikon radish, nuoc cham and jalapeno for $18. The pizza will be available from March 14-April 11 at the Houston location only.
Three Brothers Bakery will offer a discount of $3.14 off all whole pies online and in-store (excludes Pumpecapple Piecake and deep dish pies).
Tuesday, March 15
Grand Opening at Piada Italian Street Food Houston Medical CenterPiada Italian Street Food will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location at Houston Medical Center, 6602 Fannin, with a benefit to Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions, with 50 percent of sales donated directly to the school. In addition, the first 25 guests who order will win Piada for a year.
Trash Panda Express at Trash Panda Drinking ClubTrash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, will host a Panda Express-themed pop-up in collaboration with Christopher Huang of Ninja Ramen from 4 p.m. until sold out. Huang and Trash Panda chef Jonathan Lindauer’s one-night-only menu will feature orange chicken, sauteed beef and broccoli and kung pao chicken, with chow-mein and fried rice as sides. Trash Panda co-general managers Logan Pollack and Matthew McEwan will offer four exclusive cocktails featuring Beam Suntory products: a Frozen Midori Sour with Midori and Haku Vodka, Lychee Martini with Haku Vodka, Japanese Highball with Suntory Toki Whiskey and Japanese Gin and Tonic with Roku gin.
Holi celebration menu at PondicheriHoli – an ancient Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of spring – is coming up on March 18, and Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be celebrating with a full array of colorful specials available Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday March 20. Head chef and owner Anita Jaisinghani has pulled inspiration from popular Indian street foods to help craft the special menu, with highlights from Mango Bhel Poori, a puffed toasted rice salad typically found on the streets of Mumbai, to colored naan, Mater Paneer Biryani and Eggplant Pakoras.
Thursday, March 17
An Evening with Chef Aaron Bludorn and Chef Junior Borges at BludornBludorn, 807 Taft, will host its first collaboration dinner in 2022 with An Evening with Chef Aaron Bludorn and Chef Junior Borges on Thursday, March 17. The four-course, one-night-only culinary experience will benefit the Texas Food and Wine Alliance and tickets are on sale for $105 per person ($35 children under 10) not including beverage, tax and gratuity.
Saint Patrick’s DayCheck out our St. Patrick’s Day guide for the lowdown on which local restaurants and bars and restaurants are celebrating this year, from corned beef and cabbage and Irish stews to live music and green beer, and some parties that go through the weekend.
Saturday, March 20
11th Birthday Celebration at Revival MarketRevival Market, 550 Heights, is celebrating 11 years in the Heights with a Sunday Funday Birthday from 3 to 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature Revival eats and drinks, plus crawfish, cake, beer, live entertainment, prizes, games, a Sotol and Bourbon raffle and more. Tickets are $30 and will include three pounds of crawfish, a drink ticket, a raffle ticket and a slice of birthday cake.
Sunday, March 20
Código 1530 Tequila Pre-Party at JW MarriottTo get folks excited for George Strait's show closing out the Rodeo, Código 1530 Tequila will be hosting a pre-party with Justin Boots at the JW Marriott, 806 Main, on Sunday, March 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.
All month long (March)
Women’s History Month at Central MarketIn celebration of Women’s History Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has curated a diverse collection of female-owned products from around the globe including wines, gourmet chocolates, meats, grocery items and more. The top-rated items will be showcased at all Central Market locations from Wednesday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 29, and beyond.
Charity Prix Fixe Menu at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis March, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is offering two special prix fixe options (a $65 dinner menu with $7 to charity; and $36 weekend brunch menu with $4 donated) to help raise funds for The Beacon, a downtown hub of services for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Come and Drink It TX at Phat EateryThis March, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is participating in Texas Restaurant Association’s Come and Drink It TX, a month-long campaign to benefit the Texas Restaurant Foundation. Marvin He has created four sake cocktails and $3 of proceeds from each drink will be donated to TRF. Sip delights from the Chocolate Heaven with Shuchiko Bai Nigori sake, evaporated milk and a chocolate drizzle to the Floral Pineapple with Shuchiko Bai Nigori and pineapple sakes, ginger flower, pineapple, lemon, simple syrup and coconut soda.
Rose Menu at Rosalie Italian SoulRosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas, has debuted a limited-time Rose Menu )two entrees and a dessert with suggested wine pairings), available for through March 31. Inspired by owner Chris Consentino's great grandmother, Rosalie, highlights include “Lady and The Tramp” spaghetti and meatballs ($21); Rose Chicken & Radicchio ($26), featuring rose-brined chicken, radicchio, blood orange and rose petals; and vegan-friendly Rose Soft Serve Ice Cream ($9), with comparie sweet petals and honey rose water for.
Spring break specials and Women's History Month at Tobiuo Sushi & BarDuring Spring Break 2022, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is offering teachers and school faculty 10 percent off their meal with a valid school ID. The discount is offered March 1-31. In addition, the bar is serving a special cocktail and mocktail through the end of March in honor of Women’s History Month, donating $5 from each drink sold to Houston nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having (IHWSH) to benefit its mental health initiative. The drinks were created in collaboration by general manager Ashley Castro and floor manager Olivia Dang.
New and ongoing specials
March Madness Burger at HopdoddyIn celebration of March Madness, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has introduced the Final Fowl Burger, featuring a buffalo chicken patty topped with celery and carrot coleslaw, buffalo ranch sauce, fried cilantro mayo on a honey mustard brushed bun. Get it for $10.25 now through April 5.
Rodeo season specialsFrom Lone Star-sized steaks and Texas chili to Rodeo-themed cookies and specialty cocktails, find out which local restaurants and bars are offering belly-busting cowboy grub and booze in our Houston Restaurant Rodeo Specials Roundup.
Support for UkraineKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is sending aid to Ukraine, donating sales of its Ukrainian Meatballs to the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine, an organization desperately collecting donations for its emergency response project to provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid and support volunteers on the ground. For every main-course sale of the meatballs ($23.95), Kenny & Ziggy’s will donate $4 to Razom. Every appetizer-sized purchase ($13.95) will result in a donation of $2 to the organization. The meatballs are served in a casserole dish with either brown gravy or sweet and sour sauce. The main-course serving comes with a choice of two sides. This effort by the deli will continue indefinitely.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, and both locations of MAX’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington, have created a “Kyiv Mule” cocktail, made with Shevkoff Luxury Ukrainian Vodka and with a percentage of the sales going to World Central Kitchen, an organization that strives to provide meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and those who remain in the country.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 3237 Southwest Freeway, is showing its support for Ukraine with the launch of a Dessert Happy Hour. Available every Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to close, through March 31, the café and bakery will offer specially priced coffee and desserts, donating a portion of proceeds from every Dessert Happy Hour purchase to the International Rescue Committee – an organization working quickly to mobilize resources that will provide life-saving support to Ukrainian civilians forced to flee their homes.
Now through the end of March, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is participating in the #ChefsForUkraine by donating 100 percent of proceeds from every purchase of roti canai ($5), its fan-favorite flaky Indian flatbread accompanied by curry dip, to chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which is providing critical food needs to the Ukrainian people. Offered for dine-in and to-go orders.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, has created a special cocktail in support of WCK. The restaurant will donate 100 percent of proceeds from the Kyiv cocktail ($10), made with Blue Chair Rum, peach schnapps, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice.
Underbelly Hospitality wine director Matthew Pridgen has put together a list of some of his favorite wines—Georgia James will donate 20 percent of every bottle sold from this list to World Central Kitchen. The list will be available beginning Tuesday, March 8 and will remain as long as Georgia James is located at 1658 Westheimer.