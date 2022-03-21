This Week in Houston Food Events: Everything Bagel Ice Cream and a St. Germain Brunch

Monday, March 21
Everything Bagel ice cream at Jeni's Splendid Ice CreamsMaking its much anticipated return, Jeni’s Everything Bagel ice cream will be available while supplies last. The cult favorite features dense, salty, and barely sweet cream cheese ice cream mixed with a buttery streusel dotted with sesame, poppy seeds, onions and garlic.
Wednesday, March 23
National Tamale Day specials at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenIn addition to offering a special deal on its usual pork and chicken tamales, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will offer Tamales de Rajas, made with roasted jalapenos and queso panela. The offer extends to both dine-in and takeout. For tamales to-go (must place orders 24 hours in advance), Sylvia’s is offering a dozen chicken, pork or tamales de rajas for $22 plus tax and gratuity. For dine-in, a plate of three tamales topped with salsa verde and queso fresco and accompanied by rice and beans is $15.95 plus tax and gratuity.
Thursday, March 24
Spring Wine Dinner at Vic & Anthony's SteakhouseWine fans are invited to raise a glass at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, 1510 Texas, during the Spring Wine Dinner, beginning at 7 p.m. with a welcome reception of passed hors d’oeuvres and followed by a five-course dinner with expert wine pairings. Highlights include oA5 tartare with black pepper brioche and black garlic aioli, octopus romesco, duck breast with tea and apple cider au jus, Gyulais strip with wagyu marrow butter and caramelized pineapple cake. Tickets cost $250 per person including tax and gratuity.
Friday-Sunday
The La Crema Experience at the Bayou City Art FestivalThe Bayou City Art Festival is going down from March 25-27 at Memorial Park, and La Crema Winery will be in Houston to unveil its The La Crema Experience, a pop-up tasting salon that is stopping in Houston on its nationwide tour. The interactive experience offers wine sampling, interactive touch points, tabletop games and a larger-than-life wine bottle photo booth.
Saturday, March 26
St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, will be hosting a St. Germain Brunch from noon to 3 p.m., featuring the quintessentially French elderflower liqueur fueled cocktails by bartender Lucio Fernandez. Go for drinks like the Violet et Elder, with Creme de Violet, St. Germain and prosecco; of the Chienne de Base, with St.Germain, grapefruit, vodka, and grapefruit bitters. Reservations are recommended.
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineMontrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is hosting its final Raclette Party of the season this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. and featuring melty raclette scraped atop potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $20 ($24 with charcuterie).
Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille HoustonAlicia’s will be hosting a series of Tequila and Wine Dinners, including its Spring location, 20920 Kuykendahl, on Saturday, March 26; at the Houston location, 12002 Richmond, on Saturday, April 2; and the Sugar Land/Richmond location, 20420 Southwest Freeway, on Saturday, April 9. Cost is $89 per person and features include a Frio River Float welcome drink, roasted corn poblano soup with shrimp, pepper-crusted filet mignon with bourbon demi-glace, Mexican arroz con leche, pairings and a shot of G4 Extra Añejo to end the night.
All month long
Women’s History Month at Central MarketIn celebration of Women’s History Month, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has curated a diverse collection of female-owned products from around the globe including wines, gourmet chocolates, meats, grocery items and more. The top-rated items will be showcased at all Central Market locations from Wednesday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 29, and beyond.
Dublin-Inspired Pub Pop-Up at Reserve 101Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pop-up pub experience through March 31. Pop by to enjoy a taste of Dublin’s pub culture, featuring Teeling Whiskey cocktails and its lineup of award-winning Irish whiskeys.
Rose Menu at Rosalie Italian SoulRosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas, has debuted a limited-time Rose Menu )two entrees and a dessert with suggested wine pairings), available for through March 31. Inspired by owner Chris Consentino's great grandmother, Rosalie, highlights include “Lady and The Tramp” spaghetti and meatballs ($21); Rose Chicken & Radicchio ($26), featuring rose-brined chicken, radicchio, blood orange and rose petals; and vegan-friendly Rose Soft Serve Ice Cream ($9), with comparie sweet petals and honey rose water.
New and ongoing specials
Brennan’s of Houston Turns 55Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is currently celebrating 55 years in Houston with special multi-course menus available at lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, including a Two-Course Anniversary Lunch ($19.67) with choices from snapping turtle soup and Creole onion soup to shrimp Victoria with rice and fried crawfish salad; a Three-Course Anniversary Brunch ($55) featuring choices such as veal grillades and grits and crepes Fitzgerald; and a Two-Course Anniversary Dinner ($55) with choice of snapping turtle soup or escargot bordelaise with garlic bread pudding and entrée of panéed veal and fettuccine or redfish Greg.
Don Jalapeño Beer Collab with Blood Bros. BBQ and No Label Brewing Co.No Label Brewing Co. has re-released the fan-favorite Don Jalapeño beer, a single batch, once-a-year limited run in collaboration with Blood Bros. BBQ that features peppers sourced and smoked on location at the bbq joint. Head brewer Ryan Traylor made the beer in collaboration with Blood Bros. pitmaster Quy Hoang, a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in Texas. Don Jalapeño is available now in the No Label taproom and it will be available at retailers throughout the Greater Houston area on Monday, March 21, including H-E-B, Kroger, Spec’s and Total Wine & More. On Thursday, March 24, Blood Bros. BBQ will host a launch party for Don Jalapeño during its once-a-week dinner service at 6 p.m.
March Madness Burger at HopdoddyIn celebration of March Madness, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has introduced the Final Fowl Burger, featuring a buffalo chicken patty topped with celery and carrot coleslaw, buffalo ranch sauce, fried cilantro mayo on a honey mustard brushed bun. Get it for $10.25 now through April 5.
Culinary Canvas series at Le Jardinier and Cafe LeonelliLe Jardinier and Cafe Leonelli, 5500 Main, have launched the Culinary Canvas series, focusing on the connection between food and art by bringing exhibitions to life in a culinary format. Throughout the year, both Museum of Fine Arts restaurants will offer special creations that coincide with the museum’s exhibitions, kicking off with special offerings at Le Jardinier that are inspired by Virtual Realities: The Art of M.C. Escher from the Michael S. Sachs Collection, on display at the museum now through September 5. Tastes include pan-fried scallops with cauliflower fondant, black currant coulis and tuile noire; and a black and white sesame seeds praline dessert.
Spring Vine & Dine at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine BarFleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will offer the Spring Vine & Dine experience, an adventurous three-course menu boasting the flavors of spring paired with three organically grown wines from Long Meadow Ranch, now through June 15 for $95.
Support for UkraineKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is sending aid to Ukraine, donating sales of its Ukrainian Meatballs to the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine, an organization desperately collecting donations for its emergency response project to provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid and support volunteers on the ground. For every main-course sale of the meatballs ($23.95), Kenny & Ziggy’s will donate $4 to Razom. Every appetizer-sized purchase ($13.95) will result in a donation of $2 to the organization. The meatballs are served in a casserole dish with either brown gravy or sweet and sour sauce. The main-course serving comes with a choice of two sides. This effort by the deli will continue indefinitely.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 3237 Southwest Freeway, has launched a Dessert Happy Hour, with a portion of proceeds from every purchase benefiting the International Rescue Committee – an organization working quickly to mobilize resources that will provide life-saving support to Ukrainian civilians forced to flee their homes. Available every Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to close, through March 31, the café and bakery will offer specially priced coffee and desserts.
Now through the end of March, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is participating in the #ChefsForUkraine by donating 100 percent of proceeds from every purchase of roti canai ($5), its fan-favorite flaky Indian flatbread accompanied by curry dip, to chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which is providing critical food needs to the Ukrainian people. Offered for dine-in and to-go orders.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, has created a special cocktail in support of WCK. The restaurant will donate 100 percent of proceeds from the Kyiv cocktail ($10), made with Blue Chair Rum, peach schnapps, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, and both locations of MAX’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington, have created a “Kyiv Mule” cocktail, made with Shevkoff Luxury Ukrainian Vodka and with a percentage of the sales going to World Central Kitchen, an organization that strives to provide meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and those who remain in the country.
Underbelly Hospitality wine director Matthew Pridgen has put together a list of some of his favorite wines—Georgia James will donate 20 percent of every bottle sold from this list to World Central Kitchen. The list will be available beginning Tuesday, March 8 and will remain as long as Georgia James is located at 1658 Westheimer.