This Week in Houston Food Events: Malaysian Curry Crawfish is Back

Monday-Tuesday
Norigami and Sandoitchi Pop-Up at Hidden OmakaseSushi hand roll pop-up Norigami (which pops up monthly in the Hidden Omakase space) is teaming up with chef-driven sando concept Sandoitchi for an exclusive two-night dinner event at Hidden Omakase, 5353 West Alabama, on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, each offering two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a ten-course, collaborative tasting menu ($200 per person) with sample menu items including an A5 Hokkaido wagyu don with Koshihikari rice blend, pickled mustard greens and Jidori egg; Hokkaido scallop crudo with gochujang, basil oil, smoke sea salt and cilantro; and a strawberry and cream sando with strawberries, jam, Chantilly cream and sea salt.
Tuesday, March 29
Aperitivo Italiano — Wine Down in Piemonte at ICCCThe Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston, 1101 Milford, continues its Aperitivo Italiano series by introducing the second wine tasting of the year. Aperitivo Italiano — Wine Down in Piemonte presented by Ross Tefteller of Dionysus Imports on Tuesday, March 29 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Milford House. Ticket prices are $30 for ICCC members and $35 for non-members. Reserve online or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.
Wednesday, March 30
Mico’s Hot Chicken DayMarch 30 has officially been designated Mico’s Hot Chicken Day, and to celebrate, the Houston-born, Nashville-inspired chicken joint will celebrate with its First Annual Mico's Hot Chicken Day at 1603 North Durham. Guests can expect live music and games, a comedian, a Saint Arnold beer tent with samples and the first-ever Mico’s Hot Wing Challenge. The fun goes down from 5 to 9 p.m.
Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a Tequila and Wine Dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a private dining experience that includes handpicked tequila and wine, paired with a three-course dinner. Highlights include shrimp-topped roasted corn poblano soup, pepper-crusted filet mignon topped with bourbon demi-glace and traditional Mexican arroz con Leche served with raisins and fresh berries. Cost is $89++ per person and reservations are required. Call 832-653-6853.
Tequila and Wine Dinner at Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar
Thursday, March 31
Top Chef watch party at J-Bar-M BarbecueJ-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland, will be showing the ‘Top Chef’ episode filmed at its location on the big screen, and pit boss Willow Villareal will be rolling out the whole hog cooker. The screening party runs from 6 to 8 p.m., but guests are invited to come early to see the hog come off the pit and enjoy the feature plate: whole heritage hog served with cornbread, black-eyed peas and collard greens for $18 while supplies last. Happy hour is all day with $1 off cocktails, draft beers, and wine by the glass, plus $5 off wells, $4 domestic beers, and 15 percent off bottles of wine.
Friday, April 1
Malaysian curry crawfish returns to Yelo/Phat EateryBeginning April 1, Phat Eatery chef Alex Au-Yeung’s Malaysian curry crawfish will make a comeback, and this time, to accommodate for quick in-and-out service for takeaway orders, you’ll find the addictive mudbugs at Yelo, 23119 Colonial, next door to Phat Eatery. Crawfish are locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, boiled and tossed in a flavorful curry sauce. Pre-orders welcome.
Saturday, April 2
Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille HoustonAlicia’s continues its series of Tequila and Wine Dinners, with a special dinner at its Houston location, 12002 Richmond, on Saturday, April 2; followed by and the Sugar Land/Richmond location, 20420 Southwest Freeway, on Saturday, April 9. Cost is $89 per person and features include a Frio River Float welcome drink, roasted corn poblano soup with shrimp, pepper-crusted filet mignon with bourbon demi-glace, Mexican arroz con leche, pairings and a shot of G4 Extra Añejo to end the night.
Sunday, April 3
Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center ArenaThe 9th annual Houston Barbecue Festival will take place at Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s list of participating BBQ joints includes fan favorites like Blood Bros BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin's BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co, Truth BBQ and a whole lot more. Tickets are $70 general admission including unlimited sample portions and $130 for VIP with one hour early entry, unlimited sample portions, one drink ticket and a T-shirt.
New and ongoing specials