This Week in Houston Food Events: Malaysian Curry Crawfish is Back

March 28, 2022 4:00AM

Malaysian curry crawfish makes a comeback at Phat Eatery (and Yelo).
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday-Tuesday

Norigami and Sandoitchi Pop-Up at Hidden Omakase

Sushi hand roll pop-up Norigami (which pops up monthly in the Hidden Omakase space) is teaming up with chef-driven sando concept Sandoitchi for an exclusive two-night dinner event at Hidden Omakase, 5353 West Alabama, on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, each offering two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a ten-course, collaborative tasting menu ($200 per person) with sample menu items including an A5 Hokkaido wagyu don with Koshihikari rice blend, pickled mustard greens and Jidori egg; Hokkaido scallop crudo with gochujang, basil oil, smoke sea salt and cilantro; and a strawberry and cream sando with strawberries, jam, Chantilly cream and sea salt.

Tuesday, March 29

Aperitivo Italiano — Wine Down in Piemonte at ICCC

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston, 1101 Milford, continues its Aperitivo Italiano series by introducing the second wine tasting of the year. Aperitivo Italiano — Wine Down in Piemonte presented by Ross Tefteller of Dionysus Imports on Tuesday, March 29 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Milford House. Ticket prices are $30 for ICCC members and $35 for non-members. Reserve online or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Wednesday, March 30

Mico’s Hot Chicken Day

March 30 has officially been designated Mico’s Hot Chicken Day, and to celebrate, the Houston-born, Nashville-inspired chicken joint will celebrate with its First Annual Mico's Hot Chicken Day at 1603 North Durham. Guests can expect live music and games, a comedian, a Saint Arnold beer tent with samples and the first-ever Mico’s Hot Wing Challenge. The fun goes down from 5 to 9 p.m.


Tequila and Wine Dinner at Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar

Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a Tequila and Wine Dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a private dining experience that includes handpicked tequila and wine, paired with a three-course dinner. Highlights include shrimp-topped roasted corn poblano soup, pepper-crusted filet mignon topped with bourbon demi-glace and traditional Mexican arroz con Leche served with raisins and fresh berries. Cost is $89++ per person and reservations are required. Call 832-653-6853.

Thursday, March 31

Top Chef watch party at J-Bar-M Barbecue

J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland, will be showing the ‘Top Chef’ episode filmed at its location on the big screen, and pit boss Willow Villareal will be rolling out the whole hog cooker. The screening party runs from 6 to 8 p.m., but guests are invited to come early to see the hog come off the pit and enjoy the feature plate: whole heritage hog served with cornbread, black-eyed peas and collard greens for $18 while supplies last. Happy hour is all day with $1 off cocktails, draft beers, and wine by the glass, plus $5 off wells, $4 domestic beers, and 15 percent off bottles of wine.

Friday, April 1

Malaysian curry crawfish returns to Yelo/Phat Eatery

Beginning April 1, Phat Eatery chef Alex Au-Yeung’s Malaysian curry crawfish will make a comeback, and this time, to accommodate for quick in-and-out service for takeaway orders, you’ll find the addictive mudbugs at Yelo, 23119 Colonial, next door to Phat Eatery. Crawfish are locally sourced from Lafitte’s Seafood, boiled and tossed in a flavorful curry sauce. Pre-orders welcome.

Saturday, April 2

Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille Houston

Alicia’s continues its series of Tequila and Wine Dinners, with a special dinner at its Houston location, 12002 Richmond, on Saturday, April 2; followed by and the Sugar Land/Richmond location, 20420 Southwest Freeway, on Saturday, April 9. Cost is $89 per person and features include a Frio River Float welcome drink, roasted corn poblano soup with shrimp, pepper-crusted filet mignon with bourbon demi-glace, Mexican arroz con leche, pairings and a shot of G4 Extra Añejo to end the night.

Sunday, April 3

Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena

The 9th annual Houston Barbecue Festival will take place at Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s list of participating BBQ joints includes fan favorites like Blood Bros BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin's BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co, Truth BBQ and a whole lot more. Tickets are $70 general admission including unlimited sample portions and $130 for VIP with one hour early entry, unlimited sample portions, one drink ticket and a T-shirt.

New and ongoing specials

Brennan’s of Houston Turns 55

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is currently celebrating 55 years in Houston with special multi-course menus available at lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, including a Two-Course Anniversary Lunch ($19.67) with choices from snapping turtle soup and Creole onion soup to shrimp Victoria with rice and fried crawfish salad; a Three-Course Anniversary Brunch ($55) featuring choices such as veal grillades and grits and crepes Fitzgerald; and a Two-Course Anniversary Dinner ($55) with choice of snapping turtle soup or escargot bordelaise with garlic bread pudding and entrée of panéed veal and fettuccine or redfish topped with crabmeat and Creole meunière sauce.

March Madness Burger at Hopdoddy

In celebration of March Madness, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has introduced the Final Fowl Burger, featuring a buffalo chicken patty topped with celery and carrot coleslaw, buffalo ranch sauce, fried cilantro mayo on a honey mustard brushed bun. Get it for $10.25 now through April 5.

Culinary Canvas series at Le Jardinier and Cafe Leonelli

Le Jardinier and Cafe Leonelli, 5500 Main, have launched the Culinary Canvas series, focusing on the connection between food and art by bringing exhibitions to life in a culinary format. Throughout the year, both Museum of Fine Arts restaurants will offer special creations that coincide with the museum’s exhibitions, kicking off with special offerings at Le Jardinier that are inspired by Virtual Realities: The Art of M.C. Escher from the Michael S. Sachs Collection, on display at the museum now through September 5. Tastes include pan-fried scallops with cauliflower fondant, black currant coulis and tuile noire; and a black and white sesame seeds praline dessert. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
