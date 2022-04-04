This Week in Houston Food Events: Chef Fest, Black Restaurant Week and the Epic Truffle Mac Burger

All week long
Black Restaurant Week HoustonBlack Restaurant Week Houston joins the nationwide showcase celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine now through Sunday, April 10. This year’s participates feature restaurants, food trucks, sweet shops and more including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Frenchy’s Chicken, The Fry Guys, The Funnel Cake Place, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack and Twisted Grilled Cheese, among others; with events including the Black Chef Table on April 9 and more.
Beginning Wednesday, April 6
Truffle Mac Burger at Hopdoddy Burger BarLaunching April 6 and available through May 3, Hopdoddy introduces the Truffle Mac Burger, a certified Piedmontese beef burger topped with housemade truffle mac and cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula and truffle aioli. The burger starts at $11.95.
“Meet Our Meat” at B&B Butchers & RestaurantB&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, launches its newest dining experience, a “Meet Our Meat” 12-course dinner and wine pairing offered in The Butcher Shop. Curated executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, guests have the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of B&B’s exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process, including a taste of the A5 Certified Kobe Beef. The 16-seat experience will be offered once a month as a guided tasting dinner, with the next date on Wednesday, April 6 for $375 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Thursday, April 7
National Burrito Day at Fuzzy'sIn honor of National Burrito Day on April 7, Fuzzy's Taco Shop will offer a free Smother with all burrito purchases for Fuzzy's Rewards Members at all participating locations. The Smother includes the guest's choice of queso or fire-roasted salsa smothered over a giant burrito. The National Burrito Day promotion is available for dine-in, to go and online ordering but not valid on third-party delivery orders.
Saturday, April 9
Heads & Tails at 8th Wonder Brewery8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, is bringing back its Heads & Tails beer/crawfish/music event for the first time since 2019. Head to the brewery from noon to 8 p.m. for a day of tasty beer, mudbugs, live music and good times. No tickets or cover charge.
Creek Group Crawfish Festival at Cactus CoveCactus Cove, 3333 West 11th, will host the 2022 Crawfish Cook-Off, featuring Creek Group restaurants, badass crawfish teams, live music and more from 1 to 6 p.m.
Tex-Mex Kitchen Sweets Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenOwner Sylvia Casares is making Tex-Mex Kitchen Sweets at this pre-Easter cooking class, held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Casares will be showing the step-by-step ways to make polvorones, flan, capirotada (bread pudding), buñuelos, sweet pumpkin empanadas and Mexican hot chocolate. Cost for the hands-on class is $70 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Kulture: A Black Chef Table at Kulture
Houston-based restaurateur Marcus Davis and chef Keisha Griggs will host a series of Black Chef Table dinners at Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, dedicated to spotlighting African/African American chefs and food purveyors identifying as Black Indigenous and People of Color. Each experience will feature a multi-course dinner with a highlighted chef and local farms and food purveyors, with this Saturday’s event featuring soul food and vegan eats from chef Fikisha Hinton of Fork and Thyme HTX.
Sunday, April 10
Chef Fest Houston at Harvest Green Village FarmChef Fest 2022 will celebrate all things local at Richmond’s Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road, on Sunday, April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Showcasing the agricultural offerings of the Houston region through the creative lense of Houston chefs, the day will feature small bites, local libations, add-on experiences, area musicians and Harvest Green farmers. This year’s talented participants include chefs Evelyn Garcia (KIN), Angelo Emiliani (Angie's Pizza and Café Louie), David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93’Til), Martha Wilcox (Indianola), Michelle Wallace (Gatlin’s BBQ), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish), Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.) and more. General Admission event tickets cost $95 for adults and $20 for children and include unlimited bites, five drink tickets, farm tours and live music. VIP tickets cost $135 for adults and $20 for children and include one-hour early admission, entry into a soft-serve station, unlimited bites, six drink tickets, farm tours, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local farms that contribute to a healthier Houston food system for all.
All month long (April)
30 Year Anniversary Specials at Truluck’sIn celebration of 30 years, Truluck’s is offering patrons special menu dishes throughout the month of April, including Belon Oysters topped with horseradish crème fraiche and Ōra King Salmon Caviar ($12 each), the “Stay Classy” cocktail made with Plymouth Gin, Elderflower liqueur, Vermouth, and orange bitters ($14.50) and a moist Blueberry and Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise ($18).
Charity of the Month at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, continues its monthly charitable with April’s charity, the Citizens for Animal Protection. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created prix fixe menus for dinner ($65 for four courses, with $7 to charity) and weekend brunch ($36 for three courses, with $4 to charity) to raise funds for the nonprofit shelter and its pet adoption and foster care programs, lost and found services and more.
