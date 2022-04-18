This Week in Houston Food Events: Oysters for Earth Day and 4/20 Pizza Burger Mashup

Monday, April 18
Tax Day special at Grimaldi’sGrimaldi’s is celebrating the end of tax season by offering its 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40 this Tax Day. Customers can upgrade to a pesto or white pizza with garlic for another two bucks. The offer is valid for dine in, to-go and online ordering (redeem online with code TAXDAY22).
Tuesday, April 19
Crawfish Boil in the Courtyard at Brennan’sBrennan’s of Houston,3300 Smith, is hosting an all-you-can-eat Crawfish Boil in the Courtyard from 4 to 7 p.m.. Guests can suck down mudbugs with all the fixin’s, plus a welcome cocktail and Creole bread pudding for dessert. The party will take place rain or shine and tickets are $55 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Wednesday, April 20
4/20 Burger Special at HopdoddyHopdoddy is doubling down on the deliciousness this 4/20, crafting a special Pizza Supreme Burger, Garlic Bread Fries and Creamsicle Shake available on Wednesday, April 20 while supplies last. The burger features a certified Piedmontese beef patty under another patty made of housemade, fried mozzarella and red chile flakes, topped with sauteed peppers, onions, pomodoro sauce and a sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any Hopdoddy location or online for pickup (and delivery is free with the purchase of all three items).
Thursday, April 21
Pinot Noirs of the World at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria
The sommelier team at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, will journey through grapes at a special Pinot Noirs of the World tasting, from the golden slope of the Cote d’Or to the hills and valleys of California and Oregon. Cost is $120 per guest and the tasting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Earth Day at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HouseThis Earth Day, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House owner and second-generation oysterman Raz Halili continues his coastal conservation efforts by donating 20-percent of all oyster sales at the San Leon oyster house to the Christmas Bay Foundation, in support of its mission to protect waters on the Texas Gulf Coast.
Saturday, April 23
Great Taste of the Heights at All Saints Catholic CommunityThe Great Taste of the Heights community food festival will take place at All Saints Catholic Community, 215 East 10th, from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring food samples from Heights area restaurants from 6 to 9 p.m., plus live music, drinks and entertainment. This year’s participating restaurants include BB’s, Bluestone Lane, Honeychild’s, Ike’s, Shokku Ramen, Sonoma Wine Bar and more. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the event, and all proceeds benefit the All Saints community.
Kulture: A Black Chef Table at KultureHouston-based restaurateur Marcus Davis and chef Keisha Griggs will host a series of dinners at Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, dedicated to spotlighting African/African American chefs and food purveyors identifying as Black Indigenous and People of Color. Each experience will feature a multi-course dinner with a highlighted chef and local farms and food purveyors, with this Saturday’s event featuring chef Jeff Taylor as he presents "The Nu Yerr Rican Bodega." Tickets are $125+.
Sunday, April 24
Covenant House Charity Brunch at Truluck’sTruluck’s Houston, 5950 Westheimer, will host a Covenant House Charity Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with 100 percent of the funds raised going toward the purchase of a van to strengthen the Street Outreach program, an essential part of how Covenant House connects with Houston’s homeless youth. Individual seats are $125, with table donations starting at $500.
Passover Specials at New York Eatery and New York Deli & Coffee ShopBoth New York Eatery, 5422 Bellaire, and New York Deli and Coffee Shop, 9724 Hillcroft, will help guests observe Passover with hearty traditional options, including Matzo Brie, made up of Matzo scrambled with three eggs, served with a choice of home fries, potato pancake, grits, sliced tomato or fresh fruit, for $8.95; and Matzo Ball Soup, served with bagel chips for $5.85.
