This Week in Houston Food Events: Oysters for Earth Day and 4/20 Pizza Burger Mashup

April 18, 2022 4:00AM

Pizza meets burger for a special mashup at Hopdoddy this 4/20. Photo by Kaci Langely
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 18

Tax Day special at Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s is celebrating the end of tax season by offering its 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40 this Tax Day. Customers can upgrade to a pesto or white pizza with garlic for another two bucks. The offer is valid for dine in, to-go and online ordering (redeem online with code TAXDAY22).

Tuesday, April 19

Crawfish Boil in the Courtyard at Brennan’s

Brennan’s of Houston,3300 Smith, is hosting an all-you-can-eat Crawfish Boil in the Courtyard from 4 to 7 p.m.. Guests can suck down mudbugs with all the fixin’s, plus a welcome cocktail and Creole bread pudding for dessert. The party will take place rain or shine and tickets are $55 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Wednesday, April 20

4/20 Burger Special at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy is doubling down on the deliciousness this 4/20, crafting a special Pizza Supreme Burger, Garlic Bread Fries and Creamsicle Shake available on Wednesday, April 20 while supplies last. The burger features a certified Piedmontese beef patty under another patty made of housemade, fried mozzarella and red chile flakes, topped with sauteed peppers, onions, pomodoro sauce and a sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any Hopdoddy location or online for pickup (and delivery is free with the purchase of all three items).

Thursday, April 21

Pinot Noirs of the World at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria

The sommelier team at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, will journey through grapes at a special Pinot Noirs of the World tasting, from the golden slope of the Cote d’Or to the hills and valleys of California and Oregon. Cost is $120 per guest and the tasting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Earth Day at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

This Earth Day, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House owner and second-generation oysterman Raz Halili continues his coastal conservation efforts by donating 20-percent of all oyster sales at the San Leon oyster house to the Christmas Bay Foundation, in support of its mission to protect waters on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Saturday, April 23

Great Taste of the Heights at All Saints Catholic Community

The Great Taste of the Heights community food festival will take place at All Saints Catholic Community, 215 East 10th, from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring food samples from Heights area restaurants from 6 to 9 p.m., plus live music, drinks and entertainment. This year’s participating restaurants include BB’s, Bluestone Lane, Honeychild’s, Ike’s, Shokku Ramen, Sonoma Wine Bar and more. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the event, and all proceeds benefit the All Saints community.

Kulture: A Black Chef Table at Kulture

Houston-based restaurateur Marcus Davis and chef Keisha Griggs will host a series of dinners at Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, dedicated to spotlighting African/African American chefs and food purveyors identifying as Black Indigenous and People of Color. Each experience will feature a multi-course dinner with a highlighted chef and local farms and food purveyors, with this Saturday’s event featuring chef Jeff Taylor as he presents "The Nu Yerr Rican Bodega." Tickets are $125+.

Sunday, April 24

Covenant House Charity Brunch at Truluck’s

Truluck’s Houston, 5950 Westheimer, will host a Covenant House Charity Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with 100 percent of the funds raised going toward the purchase of a van to strengthen the Street Outreach program, an essential part of how Covenant House connects with Houston’s homeless youth. Individual seats are $125, with table donations starting at $500.
click to enlarge \New York Eatery and New York Deli and Coffee Shop have got your Passover provisions this year. - PHOTO BY BECCA WRIGHT
\New York Eatery and New York Deli and Coffee Shop have got your Passover provisions this year.
Photo by Becca Wright
New and ongoing specials

Passover Specials at New York Eatery and New York Deli & Coffee Shop

Both New York Eatery, 5422 Bellaire, and New York Deli and Coffee Shop, 9724 Hillcroft, will help guests observe Passover with hearty traditional options, including Matzo Brie, made up of Matzo scrambled with three eggs, served with a choice of home fries, potato pancake, grits, sliced tomato or fresh fruit, for $8.95; and Matzo Ball Soup, served with bagel chips for $5.85.

All month long

Houston restaurants participate in Stop Food Waste with Second Servings

Food rescue organization Second Servings is hosting its second annual Stop Food Waste Series this April, joined by 15 local restaurants to raise awareness of food waste and support its mission to fight hunger and end food waste in the community. Participating eateries will be showcasing a zero-waste inspired dish or cocktail throughout the month, and each will include a donation to Second Servings. This year’s roster of participants includes 93’ Til, Common Bond, Concura Italian Bites, Dessert Gallery, El Topo, Four Seasons Hotel Houston, The Grove, Guard and Grace, Hando, Hotel Granduca, Kanpai Club, Local Foods, Russo’s New York Pizzeria, Traveler’s Table and Winnie’s, among others, with highlights from vegetable scrap croquette bites at Hando to El Topo's chicken leg quarter with birria consommé and a gin martini infused with oyster shells and oyster mushroom butts at Winnie's.

30 Year Anniversary Specials at Truluck’s

In celebration of 30 years, Truluck’s is offering patrons special menu dishes throughout the month of April, including Belon Oysters topped with horseradish crème fraiche and Ōra King Salmon Caviar ($12 each), the “Stay Classy” cocktail made with Plymouth Gin, Elderflower liqueur, Vermouth, and orange bitters ($14.50) and a moist Blueberry and Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise ($18).

Charity of the Month at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, continues its monthly charitable with April’s charity, Citizens for Animal Protection. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created prix fixe menus for dinner ($65 for four courses, with $7 to charity) and weekend brunch ($36 for three courses, with $4 to charity) to raise funds for the nonprofit shelter and its pet adoption and foster care programs, lost and found services and more.  
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
