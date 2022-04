This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Patty Melts, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and More

Thanksgiving Enchilada at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:Paying tribute to the “first” Thanksgiving on the banks of the Rio Grande near present day downtown El Paso, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created a special Thanksgiving enchilada, available for lunch and dinner every day from Monday, April 25 through Saturday, April 30 at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen , 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge. Dubbed the “Uvalde,” the enchilada features fresh roasted turkey, South Texas cornbread stuffing and Sylvia’s classic dark mole sauce with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $16.95.Every Tuesday in April, Eight Row Flint , 1039 Yale, will be hosting a Tuesday Cooking Series featuring Knob Creek Rye cocktails paired with live-fire dinner specials from Chef Marcelo Garcia. The specials begin at 5 p.m. and end when sold out.Night Moves Hospitality’s Trash Panda Drinking Club , 4203 Edison, will continue its fast food pop-up series with a Whataburger-themed menu by chef Jonathan Lindauer from 4 p.m. until sold out. Stop by for a sweet and spicy bacon burger, chicken tender sandwich with housemade bbq sauce, honey butter chicken biscuit, patty melt, fries and Dr Pepper milkshakes with Maker’s Mark bourbon. Montrose Cheese & Wine , 1618 Westheimer, is introducing Wine and Cheese Pairing Classes on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Only ten communal seats are available for each. Guests interested in booking a larger party can email [email protected] Paulie’s Restauraunt , 1834 Westheimer, will offer an off-menu version of Shrimp Scampi prepared in the traditional way with jumbo shrimp, garlic, butter, white wine and lemon juice, served on housemade fettuccini cooked al dente and available for both lunch and dinner. A second choice is the on-menu version served with a marinara sauce. The dishes sell for $16 for a small plate or $20 for the large. Bobcat Teddy's Ice House , 2803 White Oak, will kick off Cinco De Mayo festivities early with a special Taco Cook-Off sponsored by Modelo Especial this Sunday, May 1. For $20, guests can sample and vote for their favorite taco. Live music will be playing throughout the day. MAX’s Wine Dive , 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, is offering discounted wine bottles to-go for the spring and summer season, available now through June 1. The Patio Pounder Deals feature bubbles, whites and reds to mix and match, starting at $120 a case, $70 for a six-pack and $35 for a three-pack.Food rescue organization Second Servings is hosting its second annual Stop Food Waste Series this April, joined by 15 local restaurants to raise awareness of food waste and support its mission to fight hunger and end food waste in the community. Participating eateries will be showcasing a zero-waste inspired dish or cocktail throughout the month, and each will include a donation to Second Servings. This year’s roster of participants includesand, with highlights from vegetable scrap croquette bites at Hando to El Topo's chicken leg quarter with birria consommé and a gin martini infused with oyster shells and oyster mushroom butts at Winnie's.Executive Pastry Chef Shawn Gawle and his wife Allison are participating in Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry, a two-day 200-mile bike ride in California next month, supporting No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger in America; and Rosie Cannonball , 1620 Westheimer, invites guests to support them on their ride to help end childhood hunger with two specials. Order the Verbena Sgroppino, a collaboration between Gawle and Rosie Cannonball Bar Director Christian Tellez that is a riff on a traditional Italian Sgroppino made with lemon verbena gelato (100 percent of the proceeds of the cocktail will be donated to NKH for the month of April). Or go for the crispy and fluffy Foccacia di Recco (with $1 from each order donated to NKH during the month of April).In celebration of 30 years, Truluck’s is offering patrons special menu dishes throughout the month of April, including Belon Oysters topped with horseradish crème fraiche and Ōra King Salmon Caviar ($12 each), the “Stay Classy” cocktail made with Plymouth Gin, Elderflower liqueur, Vermouth, and orange bitters ($14.50) and a moist Blueberry and Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise ($18). Etoile Cuisine et Bar , 1101-11 Uptown Park, continues its monthly charitable with April’s charity, the Citizens for Animal Protection . Chef Philippe Verpiand has created prix fixe menus for dinner ($65 for four courses, with $7 to charity) and weekend brunch ($36 for three courses, with $4 to charity) to raise funds for the nonprofit shelter and its pet adoption and foster care programs, lost and found services and more.