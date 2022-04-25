Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Patty Melts, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and More

April 25, 2022 4:00AM

Trash Panda is putting its spin on the beloved Texas chain with a Whataburger themed pop-up menu.
Trash Panda is putting its spin on the beloved Texas chain with a Whataburger themed pop-up menu. Photo by Dylan McEwan
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday through Saturday

Thanksgiving Enchilada at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Paying tribute to the “first” Thanksgiving on the banks of the Rio Grande near present day downtown El Paso, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created a special Thanksgiving enchilada, available for lunch and dinner every day from Monday, April 25 through Saturday, April 30 at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge. Dubbed the “Uvalde,” the enchilada features fresh roasted turkey, South Texas cornbread stuffing and Sylvia’s classic dark mole sauce with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $16.95.

Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday April Cooking Series: Rye By The Fire at Eight Row Flint

Every Tuesday in April, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be hosting a Tuesday Cooking Series featuring Knob Creek Rye cocktails paired with live-fire dinner specials from Chef Marcelo Garcia. The specials begin at 5 p.m. and end when sold out.

“WhataTrash” Whataburger-Themed Pop-Up at Trash Panda Drinking Club

Night Moves Hospitality’s Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, will continue its fast food pop-up series with a Whataburger-themed menu by chef Jonathan Lindauer from 4 p.m. until sold out. Stop by for a sweet and spicy bacon burger, chicken tender sandwich with housemade bbq sauce, honey butter chicken biscuit, patty melt, fries and Dr Pepper milkshakes with Maker’s Mark bourbon.

Thursday, April 28

Fourth Thursday Wine and Cheese Classes at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is introducing Wine and Cheese Pairing Classes on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Only ten communal seats are available for each. Guests interested in booking a larger party can email [email protected]

Friday, April 29

Shrimp Scampi Day at Paulie’s

Paulie’s Restauraunt, 1834 Westheimer, will offer an off-menu version of Shrimp Scampi prepared in the traditional way with jumbo shrimp, garlic, butter, white wine and lemon juice, served on housemade fettuccini cooked al dente and available for both lunch and dinner. A second choice is the on-menu version served with a marinara sauce. The dishes sell for $16 for a small plate or $20 for the large.

Sunday, May 1

Taco Cook-Off at Bobcat Teddy's Ice House

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak, will kick off Cinco De Mayo festivities early with a special Taco Cook-Off sponsored by Modelo Especial this Sunday, May 1. For $20, guests can sample and vote for their favorite taco. Live music will be playing throughout the day.

New and ongoing specials

Patio Pounder Deals from MAX’s Wine Dive

MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, is offering discounted wine bottles to-go for the spring and summer season, available now through June 1. The Patio Pounder Deals feature bubbles, whites and reds to mix and match, starting at $120 a case, $70 for a six-pack and $35 for a three-pack.

All month long

Houston restaurants participate in Stop Food Waste with Second Servings

Food rescue organization Second Servings is hosting its second annual Stop Food Waste Series this April, joined by 15 local restaurants to raise awareness of food waste and support its mission to fight hunger and end food waste in the community. Participating eateries will be showcasing a zero-waste inspired dish or cocktail throughout the month, and each will include a donation to Second Servings. This year’s roster of participants includes 93’ Til, Common Bond, Concura Italian Bites, Dessert Gallery, El Topo, Four Seasons Hotel Houston, The Grove, Guard and Grace, Hando, Hotel Granduca, Kanpai Club, Local Foods, Russo’s New York Pizzeria, Traveler’s Table and Winnie’s, with highlights from vegetable scrap croquette bites at Hando to El Topo's chicken leg quarter with birria consommé and a gin martini infused with oyster shells and oyster mushroom butts at Winnie's.

No Kid Hungry Specials at Rosie Cannonball

Executive Pastry Chef Shawn Gawle and his wife Allison are participating in Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry, a two-day 200-mile bike ride in California next month, supporting No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger in America; and Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, invites guests to support them on their ride to help end childhood hunger with two specials. Order the Verbena Sgroppino, a collaboration between Gawle and Rosie Cannonball Bar Director Christian Tellez that is a riff on a traditional Italian Sgroppino made with lemon verbena gelato (100 percent of the proceeds of the cocktail will be donated to NKH for the month of April). Or go for the crispy and fluffy Foccacia di Recco (with $1 from each order donated to NKH during the month of April).

30 Year Anniversary Specials at Truluck’s

In celebration of 30 years, Truluck’s is offering patrons special menu dishes throughout the month of April, including Belon Oysters topped with horseradish crème fraiche and Ōra King Salmon Caviar ($12 each), the “Stay Classy” cocktail made with Plymouth Gin, Elderflower liqueur, Vermouth, and orange bitters ($14.50) and a moist Blueberry and Vanilla Cake with cream cheese icing and passion fruit creme anglaise ($18).

Charity of the Month at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, continues its monthly charitable with April’s charity, the Citizens for Animal Protection. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created prix fixe menus for dinner ($65 for four courses, with $7 to charity) and weekend brunch ($36 for three courses, with $4 to charity) to raise funds for the nonprofit shelter and its pet adoption and foster care programs, lost and found services and more.  
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation