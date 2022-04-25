This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Patty Melts, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and More

Monday through Saturday
Thanksgiving Enchilada at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenPaying tribute to the “first” Thanksgiving on the banks of the Rio Grande near present day downtown El Paso, chef-owner Sylvia Casares has created a special Thanksgiving enchilada, available for lunch and dinner every day from Monday, April 25 through Saturday, April 30 at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge. Dubbed the “Uvalde,” the enchilada features fresh roasted turkey, South Texas cornbread stuffing and Sylvia’s classic dark mole sauce with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $16.95.
Tuesday, April 26
Tuesday April Cooking Series: Rye By The Fire at Eight Row FlintEvery Tuesday in April, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be hosting a Tuesday Cooking Series featuring Knob Creek Rye cocktails paired with live-fire dinner specials from Chef Marcelo Garcia. The specials begin at 5 p.m. and end when sold out.
“WhataTrash” Whataburger-Themed Pop-Up at Trash Panda Drinking ClubNight Moves Hospitality’s Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, will continue its fast food pop-up series with a Whataburger-themed menu by chef Jonathan Lindauer from 4 p.m. until sold out. Stop by for a sweet and spicy bacon burger, chicken tender sandwich with housemade bbq sauce, honey butter chicken biscuit, patty melt, fries and Dr Pepper milkshakes with Maker’s Mark bourbon.
Thursday, April 28
Fourth Thursday Wine and Cheese Classes at Montrose Cheese & WineMontrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is introducing Wine and Cheese Pairing Classes on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Only ten communal seats are available for each. Guests interested in booking a larger party can email [email protected]
Friday, April 29
Shrimp Scampi Day at Paulie’sPaulie’s Restauraunt, 1834 Westheimer, will offer an off-menu version of Shrimp Scampi prepared in the traditional way with jumbo shrimp, garlic, butter, white wine and lemon juice, served on housemade fettuccini cooked al dente and available for both lunch and dinner. A second choice is the on-menu version served with a marinara sauce. The dishes sell for $16 for a small plate or $20 for the large.
Sunday, May 1
Taco Cook-Off at Bobcat Teddy's Ice HouseBobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak, will kick off Cinco De Mayo festivities early with a special Taco Cook-Off sponsored by Modelo Especial this Sunday, May 1. For $20, guests can sample and vote for their favorite taco. Live music will be playing throughout the day.
New and ongoing specials
Patio Pounder Deals from MAX’s Wine DiveMAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, is offering discounted wine bottles to-go for the spring and summer season, available now through June 1. The Patio Pounder Deals feature bubbles, whites and reds to mix and match, starting at $120 a case, $70 for a six-pack and $35 for a three-pack.
All month long