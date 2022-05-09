This Week in Houston Food Events: A Pop-Up Spritz Garden and Long-Awaited Restaurant Opening

Monday through Thursday
49th Anniversary Menu at Ouisie’s TableFrom Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe will be offering a special prix fixe menu featuring dishes from its early years beginning in 1973. The 49th Anniversary Menu features mains such as shrimp and grits, chicken fried steak and parmesan crusted chicken breast, with starters from pecan salad to the signature Ouisie’s spud topped with salmon and caviar. The cost is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations are encouraged.
Monday through Friday
Activation Festival at The IonGuests are invited to celebrate the Activation Festival, the official week-long grand opening, of The Ion, 4201 Main, the new urban innovation hub in Houston’s Mid-Main district. Events include Tuesday evening’s Party with a Purpose from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring a number of Ion-adjacent neighborhood restaurant vendors from historic Third Ward eateries Reggae Hut and LA Burgers and Daiquiris to Ion District restaurant STUFF’d Wings; and a Block Party celebration on Frday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. where you’ll find arcade games, lawn games, hands-on innovation on display from a number of startup companies, live music, food trucks and more. See the full lineup online.
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday Night Ballpark Cooking Series at Eight Row FlintEight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, has introduced a new Tuesday Night Cooking Series that is an ode to America's favorite pastime, baseball. Each Tuesday, the icehouse will offer two dishes, one from Minute Maid’s ballpark menu and one from the opposing team’s ballpark. This Tuesday features the Astros’ La Pina Dog and a Juicy Lucy from the Minnesota Twins.
Wednesday, May 11
Opening of HamsaSof Hospitality (Doris Metropolitan, Badolina) will debut its Middle Eastern concept Hamsa at 5555 Morningside in Rice Village. Chef Sash Kurgan has put shared plates as the menu’s focal point, with highlights like eggplant balady, grilled branzino, shakshuka and a variety of hummuses and skewers; and the restaurant will also offer a six-seat “Yalla Yalla” chef’s table featuring a curation of top chef selections and a prime view of the brick oven. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner services and offer complimentary valet parking.
Monthly Wine Tasting: Argentina at Rainbow LodgeRainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next monthly wine tasting this Wednesday, sipping through the grapes of Argentina, from Malbecs paired with Argentine Stuffed Tortilla to Cabernet Franc with choripan. Cost is $55 for the tasting and paired bites and the tasting runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Bludorn x Truth BBQ Collaboration Dinner at BludornBludorn chef-owner Aaron Bludorn and Truth BBQ pitmaster-owner Leonard Botello will team up for an exclusive collaboration dinner in benefit of World Central Kitchen, celebrity chef José Andrés’ not-for-profit organization that is currently feeding millions of refugees in war-ravaged Eastern Europe. Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner pairing Botello’s critically acclaimed Central Texas-style barbeque with Bludorn’s French-inspired Gulf Coast cuisine. The dinner will take place at Bludorn, 807 Taft, and tickets are $195 per person, excluding tax and gratuity.
Friday-Saturday
Yaga’s Wild Game & BBQ Cook-off at Pier 21Yaga’s 26th annual Wild Game & BBQ Cook-off will take place at Galveston’s Pier 21, featuring a pregame Sponsor Party with dinner and an open bar from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 13, followed by the wild game cook-off, live entertainment, silent auction, “Run Wild 5K” and children’s activities on Saturday, May 14. The event benefits the Yaga’s Children’s Fund. Tickets are $100 for Friday’s Sponsor Party (including a raffle ticket) and admission is free on Saturday, with $25 VIP beer tasting tickets available.
Sunday, May 15