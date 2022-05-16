This Week in Houston Food Events: Asian Restaurant Month Eats and Some Hot New Brunch Offerings

Monday-Friday
Shoyu Brisket Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-YaRamen and bbq unite at Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, for a limited-time as noodle shop brings back its beloved Smoked Shoyu Brisket Ramen, a collaboration with Kemuri Tatsu-Ya — the restaurant group’s Texas izakaya that specializes in smoked meats, yakitori and izakaya classics. The limited-time, craveworthy bowl features a slab of brisket and smoked shoyu, plus its signature Tonkotsu broth and thin-gauge noodles, charred jalapeño, ajitama (marinated soft-boiled egg), menma (bamboo shoots) and scallions. Get it dine-in and to-go Monday-Friday this week beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last.
Tuesday, May 17
Nice Winery Dinner at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s of Houston, 33300 Smith, invites guests to its first wine dinner of the year featuring local favorite Nice Winery. The winery’s Ryan Levy and Brennan’s Rich Carter will walk guests through the French-inspired five-course meal and wine pairings. Highlights include Gulf blue crab vichyssoise, escargot Bordelaise, crispy sweetbreads with Louisiana crawfish, American lamb chop and filet of beef topped with Hudson Valley foie gras, and southern crepes Suzette. Dinner begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $175++ per person.
Spanish Wine Tasting at CamerataCamerata, 1830 Westheimer, will take a virtual trip to Northeast Spain as guests taste through wine flights from the Bierzo wine region of Spain made by Raúl Pérez Pereira. From 6 to 8 p.m., general manager and wine sommelier Elyse Wilson, joined by Pereira’s rep David Salinas of Skurnik Wines, will offer two different wine flights – one with three Bierzo red wines and another with five wines, both red and white, and Camerata will serve appetizer-sized portions of Spanish fare such as savory puff pastry with fillings from the region, Iberico ham, boquerones and Spanish cheeses and meats. Cost is ala carte based on what wines and food is purchased. The event is open to the public and reservations are not required.
Saturday, May 21
Pre-Memorial Day Grilling Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenChef-owner Sylvia Casares is ready to spread a little grilling knowledge with a hands-on grilling class held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will learn to make beef fajitas, corn, flour tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice and South Texas bean soup, plus potato salad the way Casares’ mom made it in Brownsville. Cost is $75 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
“Sweet 16” Anniversary Party at The Spot Lounge & BarThe Spot, 4709 Emancipation, will host its “Sweet 16” Anniversary Party from 3 to 8 p.m. The neighborhood hangout, believed to be the oldest operating Black-owned bar in the Third Ward, will say “cheers!” to 16 years with drinks and jams, fierce chess matches, live DJs and throwback specials.
Saturday-Sunday
5 Year Anniversary Weekend Bash at FM Kitchen & BarFM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, will be celebrating its five-year anniversary all weekend long, kicking things off with with Yoga and Brunch on the FM Patio with Southern Flow Yoga (free workout). Yoga starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by brunch; and on Saturday, Tenfold Coffee will be popping up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (FM Kitchen will be using its coffee for an espresso martini special). All day on both days there will be live music and DJs, free FM Burger and Ranch Water giveaways and other specials including whiskey flights and CBD cocktails.
All month long (May)
Asian Restaurant MonthThis May, during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a roundup of restaurants, cafes and food trucks are participating in the second installment of Asian Restaurant Month. The program seeks to create awareness and support of the AAPI community throughout the Greater Houston area, and new this year is a free interactive Asian Restaurant Month Digital Pass powered by Visit Houston for customers to win prizes and swag.
Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis May, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for SEARCH’s House of Tiny Treasures, a nationally-accredited, preschool program that provides developmentally focused early childhood education to children ages two through five. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to AVDA; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
Marvel Madness Cocktails at Present CompanyPresent Company, 1318 Westheimer, has crafted a Marvel Madness themed cocktail menu for the month of May. Sip drinks like the Raspberry Thor-Bae ($12), made with blood orange gin, aquavit, raspberry purée and Grapefruit Radler; or the Mysterio ($12), featuring mezcal, watermelon shrub, pineapple-jalapeño juice and agave.
Tuesdays Lupus Fundraiser at Molina’s CantinaThis May, during Lupus Awareness Month, three percent of proceeds from total Tuesday sales from all three Molina’s Cantina locations will be donated to the Lupus Foundation. The cause is near to the Molina’s family’s heart, as Mary Molina — the daughter of third-generation Molina’s Cantina owners Roberto and Erica Molina — was diagnosed with lupus in 2020. Research is very much needed, which is why Molina’s Cantina has teamed up with Lupus Foundation of America’s Texas Gulf Coast Chapter to raise money for research and awareness. Guests are invited to come in for Taco Tuesdays to enjoy Tex-Mex plates or raise a glass, all for a great cause; and those who prefer to donate directly can do so online.
Wednesdays Italian Spritz Garden at Rosalie Italian SoulRosalie, 400 Dallas, will introduce its new Italian Spritz Garden every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. through June 1. Patrons can enjoy a rotating Spring drink menu featuring premium craft cocktails, take in live music from local talent and enjoy lawn games, including giant Jenga and cornhole, on the newly renovated green space at Allen Center.
New and ongoing specials
Graduation Sweets at Dessert GalleryDessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, is ready to celebrate upcoming grads with a satisfying sweet from hand decorated butter cookies to graphic cakes, cookies and cupcakes with your own photo uploads. The treats are available for online or in-store order until June 15.
Barrier-Free Bites at Local Foods TanglewoodDuring Food Allergy Awareness Month, Local Foods Tanglewood, 5740 San Felipe, is partnering with not-for-profit barrier-free camp Camp For All to offer customers a barrier-free dish now through June 12. Guests can enjoy allergy-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken served with tomato and cilantro basmati rice, black-eyed peas, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepitas. Local Foods will donate 20 percent of profits from the dish directly to Camp For All and its mission to transform the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
Brunch with Night Moves HospitalityThree concepts from Greg Perez’s Night Moves Hospitality collective have expanded menus to include Sunday brunch service. Mexican-American restaurant Chivos, 222 West 11th, is now open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, featuring dishes such as huevos en mole with two sunny side up eggs, avocado, pipits, crema and queso fresco; masa hoe cakes with bourbon maple butter and scallions; and pork belly “BLT” with Duroc pork belly, heirloom tomato, Bibb lettuce and avocado on bolillo bread, plus drinks from Bloody Marias to a Rosa Spritz.
Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade, at the Heights House Hotel will serve brunch offerings from executive chef Adriana Maldonado from noon to 4 p.m on Sundays. Get chicken fried steak and eggs; bananas Foster French toast, chilaquiles and a breakfast burger with chorizo and ground beef patty, cheese, bacon and Valentina aioli on a sesame seed bun.
Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, hosts brunch Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring chef Jonathan Lindauer’s Abuelita Cinnamon Rolls with hot chocolate and brown sugar filling drizzled with an infused cream cheese icing; avocado toast, breakfast tacos and more.