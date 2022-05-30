This Week in Houston Food Events: Memorial Day Brunch and Rock & Roll Picnic

Monday, May 30
Memorial Day Food and Drink SpecialsFrom long weekend brunches to happy hours and discounts for military members, check out our Memorial Day Dining Guide for the lowdown on tasty holiday happenings.
Tuesday, May 31
Tuesday Night Ballpark Cooking Series at Eight Row FlintEight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its new Tuesday Night Cooking Series paying homage to America's favorite pastime, baseball. Each Tuesday, the icehouse will offer two dishes, one from Minute Maid’s ballpark menu and one from the opposing team’s ballpark. This Tuesday features Astros BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes and Oakland Impossible Burger Sliders.
Wednesday, June 1
Landry’s Houston Chef Series at King Ranch Texas KitchenLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants is kicking off its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week will feature chef Jose Parada of King Ranch Texas Kitchen showcasing a five-course menu inspired by by cuisine from the West Coast. Enjoy dishes such as yellowtail with grilled peach and white asparagus, Santa Maria tri tip and Meyer lemon pound cake.
Tinazzi Winery Dinner at RomaRoma Ristorante, 2347 University, will host a Tinazzi Winery Dinner, with a virtual option available. Chef Kevin Bryant’s menu features dishes including insalata di mare with shrimp, calamari and crabmeat; gnocchi alla verdure; tenderloin with truffle demi glace; and cafe affogato. Seats are $75 per guest (plus tax and gratuity). Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com
Saturday, June 4
Pride Party at Urban South - HTXUrban South - HTX, 1201 Oliver, is kicking off Pride Month with a party from 2 to 6 p.m. at its Sawyer Yards taproom. Expect three new beer releases including the Beaming fruited sour, Triple Spilled: Rainbow and Proud Punch; live DJ beats’ pop-up shops courtesy of the vendors at HTX Market; drag performances by Angelina DM Trailz, Alyanna IV Bones and Kalani Ross Khalo; and menus from Blank Flag Project, Tilde Means Tilde and TeaGu Cafe. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to The Montrose Center, a nonprofit organization empowering Houston’s LGBTQ community to enjoy healthier and more fulfilling lives through education, resources, services and support.
28th Anniversary Party at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySaint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, will celebrate its 28th Anniversary Party, honoring its cult favorite most popular beer, Art Car IPA. All day long (and while supplies last), Saint A will rock special variants of Art Car IPA on draft, commemorative Art Car IPA themed 28th Anniversary “glassware” and art cars on display. And from 4 to 9 p.m., there will be live entertainment throughout the Beer Garden. The event is free to attend.
Sunday, June 5
Rock & Roll Picnic at Continental ClubHouston-based nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having is hosting its first annual Rock & Roll Picnic in benefit of its 1973 Project, which raises funds for Texas organizations that will help people to get abortion care. The event will take place at the iconic Continental Club, 3700 Main, from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission is $25, and guests can purchase tiffins, aka stacked lunch boxes, prepared by Houston celebrity chefs include Top Chef contestants Evelyn Garcia and Sasha Grumman, JBA-recognized Anita Jaisinghani, Spago alum Monica Pope and more, for $197.30 (feeds two to four). VIP tables are $1,973 and include VIP access for six people, two picnic tiffins, drink tickets, table service and recognition online. The day will also feature DJ Gracie Chavez and female-led bandsincluding Nobody’s Daughter of Girls Rock Houston, Katie Rushing, Dusty Santamaria, Calliope Musicals and Austin psychedelic desert rockers Sheverb. A silent auction will take place throughout the event and closing out the day, Winnie’s, 3622 Main, will host an after-party and will also be contributing a portion of cocktail sales to the fund.
Sake Tastings at CamerataCamerata, 1830 Westheimer, will offer a Sake Tasting, hosted by general manager and advanced sake professional Elyse Wilson. Beginning at 4 p.m., the event will include a tasting of four different styles of sake paired with snacks, plus educational materials and a fun gift to take home. After the class, an extra tasting of three of the Takachiyo 'Ten Chapter Series' Namazakes will be led by sake specialist. Cost for the 4 p.m. class tasting is $75++ per person, with both classes available for $115++ per person.
All month long
Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis June, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for Houston’s Youth Development Center, aiding young, at-risk students to further their educational needs. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to the charity; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
New and ongoing specials