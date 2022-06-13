This Week in Houston Food Events: Summer is in Session and Picos and More

Monday, June 13
Beard Bash at JulepWith a record number of Houstonians being finalists in this year's James Beard Awards (including Julep a finalist for Outstanding Bar) and the awardings taking place in Chicago on June 13, Julep, 1919 Washington, will be throwing a Beard Bash on the night of the awards back in Houston. Come for 25-cent oysters (until gone), tacos from Cochinita & Co and tunes by DJ G Funk, plus a special menu featuring the same drinks Julep will be serving up in Chicago at the The Violet Hour popup Sunday night, including the Snake-Bit Sprout, New Vieux, Cherry Bounce Sour and Italo-Messicano. The fun starts at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
“Bevvies & Bites” Happy Hour Series at Brennan’sBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, invites guests to join bar and wine teams for a rotating selection of curated drink and nibble experiences at its new “Bevvies & Bites” happy hour series, kicking off on National Bourbon Day with Buffalo Trace Distillery, featuring cocktails and select whiskeys from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Wednesday, June 15
Buffalo Trace Dinner at Brennan’s of HoustonGuests are invited to a spirited Buffalo Trace Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith. The event includes a mix-and-mingle reception with a welcome cocktail and hors d'oeuvres at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner with whiskey pairing for $165 per person at 7.
Houston Chef Series at La GrigliaLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week will feature chef Francisco Juarez of La Griglia showcasing eats from the Riviera Maya and more, from Pescado Tikin Xic (snapper wrapped in banana leaf with achiote chili sauce) to Pork con Mole.
Complimentary Wine Tasting at RomaLed by wine expert Gabrielle Chiocca, guests can sip and learn about two Tuscan wines: Sasso di Sole Brunello & Fabio Motta Bolgheri at Roma's a complimentary wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/685682409161857
Thursday, June 16
Drag Bingo at Eureka HeightsDrag Bingo is going down at Eureka Heights, a chance to grab a beer and win some prizes. While the Bingo is free to play, tipping the host is encouraged and you can bring your own dauber or purchase one for $2. Limited reservations are available as well, with each table seating up to six guests and featuring Bingo supplies and six drink vouchers for $100. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Montrose Center. To make reservations, email Partyboy@eurekaheights.com.
Friday-Sunday
Juneteenth specials at Cupcake Kitchen HoustonBlack female-owned bakery and soul food restaurant Cupcake Kitchen Houston, 2533 Southmore, will offer special dishes priced at $6.19 on Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth. Specials include Southern grilled oxtail quesadillas and homemade banana pudding.
Cocktail Mixer Series: Stirred, Up, and Boozy at Blossom Hotel HoustonBlossom Hotel Houston, 7118 Bertner, will be partnering with Not Too Sweet Ventures and George Dickel Whiskey to kick off its monthly “Cocktail Mixer Series” on June 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The “Stirred, Up, and Boozy” session will focus on classic, stirred up cocktails of prohibition, including how to make a proper stirred cocktail, such as an Old Pal, Classic Manhattan, Vieux Carré and more. Tickets are $50 and include three cocktails, a welcome cocktail and two additional cocktails guests make as they follow along during the class. Guests must be 21+ to attend.
Drag Brunch at Kin Dee ThaiKin Dee,1533 North Shepherd, is celebrating Pride Month with a special drag from noon to 2 p.m., featuring live performances by Cyn City and Chloe Crawford Ross and brunch offerings like Roti Guang Gai, a crispy pancake served with red curry and a sunny side up egg; and Salapao Moo Yang, a dish featuring sweet soy sauce-marinated pork belly served in a steamed bun. The restaurant will also be serving the Pride Cosmo ($14), featuring Timeless Vodka, Cointreau, butterfly tea, fresh lime, and cranberry juice topped with fluffy cotton candy and a sugar rim. Fifteen-percent from each cocktail sold will benefit Montrose Grace Place.
International Sushi Day specials at Tobiuo Sushi & BarJune 18 has been deemed International Sushi Day, and Tobiuo Sushi & Bar is offering all cold dishes for just $10 including Oysters, Two Ways, Hirame Pear, Hamachi Koshu, and Bluefin Akami Crudo and more. Dine-in only.
All month long
Ice Cream Cupcake Flavors at CRAVECRAVE has launched ice cream inspired flavors available during the month of June at all three bakeshop locations: West University, Uptown Park and The Woodland. Indulge in the Mint Chocolate Chip, a dark chocolate cake with a hint of mint cream cheese frosting speckled with mini dark chocolate chips, and Butter Pecan, a vanilla cake studded with toasted butter pecans and frosted with buttered pecan buttercream. Other flavors include Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella.
Pizza Specials + BOGO Pizza Power Hour at Shoot the MoonShoot The Moon, 8155 Long Point Road, is offering a Buy One, Get One pizza special June 1-30. AND s the Spring Branch area restaurant approaches its one-year anniversary, it is adding two specialty pizzas to the menu: The Pollo e Pepe white sauce pizza topped with pesto, roasted chicken breast, roasted red bell pepper, red onions and topped with fresh basil; and for the month of June only, the Feges BBQ Brisket Pizza, made with Feges Brisket, pepperoncini, roast red peppers, red onions, sweet and spicy ranch, house blend cheese and Romano (available dine in or carry out only).
Frosé Rosé all Month at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s is swinging into summer mode with a featured frozen rosé and specials on rosé by the glass and bottle. Promotions run through June.
Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et BarThis June, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for Houston’s Youth Development Center, aiding young, at-risk students to further their educational needs. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to the charity; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
Folds of Honor fundraiser at PluckersThroughout June, Pluckers is partnering with Budweiser in support of Folds of Honor. Pluckers Club Members can donate their Pluckers Club points, and Pluckers and Budweiser will each match their donations up to $10,000. Donations support the pursuit of education for families of America’s fallen and disabled heroes, providing scholarships to spouses and children.
“Love of Life” Fundraising Cocktail at Urban EatsAfter battling cancer for the last year, Urban Eats owner and culinary director Levi Rollins has reached his remission milestone. To celebrate, Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, is hosting a Facebook fundraiser with the goal of $5K to benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. In addition to their Facebook fundraiser, Urban Eats will host an in-house fundraiser now through June 30. Levi has created a cocktail/mocktail, "Love of Life" and proceeds from these beverages will be donated to MMRF.
New and ongoing specials