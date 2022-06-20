Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Good and Raise Money for Charity on Pride Spirit Day

June 20, 2022 4:00AM

This Monday, mention "Pride Spirit Day" and Dish Society and Daily Gather will be donating 20 percent of your bill to the Montrose Center.
This Monday, mention "Pride Spirit Day" and Dish Society and Daily Gather will be donating 20 percent of your bill to the Montrose Center. Photo by Sabrina Miskelly
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Sazerac Week at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, joins bars and restaurants nationwide in celebrating the Sazerac (considered the official cocktail of New Orleans) from Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26. Throughout the week, $1 from each Sazerac Rye Whiskey cocktail sold will be matched by Sazerac Company and donated to Feed the Second Line and its efforts to support New Orleans’ “culture creators” who bring energy and talents to the community.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its fourth year, feeding hungry locals and driving awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders now through June 30. More than 50 Houston spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.

Monday, June 20

Pride Spirit Day for The Montrose Center at Daily Gather and Dish Society

Locals are invitees to support Houston’s LGBTQ community by dining at Daily Gather or any Dish Society location on Monday, June 20. Mention the "Pride Spirit Day" promotion and 20 percent of your bill will be donated to the Montrose Center. To participate with your online order, enter the code PRIDE22 at checkout.

Tuesday, June 21

Guest Chef Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 550 Heights, is inviting some of Houston's most talented chefs for its Guest Chef Summer Cooking Series. Each Tuesday in the live-fire cooking series, the chefs will let loose and get creative with a dish and cocktail completely different from their respective concepts. The items will be first come, first serve from 5 p.m. until sold out and plates are $20 a pop. This week, Bludorn chef de cuisine Chase Voelz will be in the house, and renowned chef Nick Wong is coming in hot on June 28.

Free Scoop for Rewards Members at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s has introduced its first-ever rewards program, and as the first member perk, the scoop shop will be throwing a party. Members get a free scoop on the First Day of Summer, Tuesday, June 21 from 7 p.m. to close at scoop shops nationwide (excluding Jeni’s market shops).

Houston Chef Series at The Oceanaire

Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Kris Perez will feature cuisine from the French Riviera at The Oceanaire, 5061 Westheimer. Cost is $119 per person.

French Wine Dinner at Turner’s

Turner’s, 1800 Post Oak, will host a five-course wine dinner featuring Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sommelier Megan Bauer and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia will paired each course with a champagne and four award-winning French wines, with highlights including Duck Mélange, Wagyu Ribeye Bordelaise and more. Cost is $300++ per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Thursday, June 23

Locations Wines Dinner at The Tasting Room

The Tasting Room - City Centre, 818 Town and Country, is partnering with Locations Wines to debut a Summer bucket list wine dinner. Locations Wines winemaker and Orin Swift Wines owner Dave Phinney has created a beautiful, globally inspired wine series and chef Beto Gutierrez has crafted up a menu that pairs with each wine. Cost is $95 per guest and dinner begins at 7 p.m.. Call 281-822-1500.

Saturday, June 25

Burger Bodega Pop-Up at Bludorn

After bonding over their shared love of New York bodegas, Bludorn executive chef Aaron Bludorn and Burger Bodega’s Abbas Dhanani are teaming up for a one-day pop-up collaboration on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 3 p.m. in the backyard at Bludorn, 807 Taft. Dhanani will be on the grill firing up his wildly-popular smash burger – a double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles and bodega sauce on a Martin’s potato bun; and Bludorn’s executive pastry chef Marie Riddle will provide the sweet treats, including cookies and cream- and peaches and cheesecake-inspired servings of ice cream. Bludorn will also open its bar for refreshing libations.

Il Borro Winery Dinner at Roma

Roma Ristorante, 2347 University, will host an Il Borro Winery dinner with Salvatore Ferragamo on Saturday, June 25. Highlights include panzanella salad, heirloom tomatoes and rigatoni in a light gorgonzola sauce, venison chops with grilled polenta and asparagus topped with a truffle scented cherry pan sauce and traditional Tuscan cookies for dessert. Cost is $125 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com

Sunday, June 26

Ferragamo Wine Dinner at Doris Metropolitan

The Italian design house Ferragamo is collaborating with Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, for a special night with its family winery, Il Borro. Cost is $325+ a person, and Salvatore Ferragamo, the grandson of the company’s founder, will be in attendance, mingling with guests and signing bottles of Il Borro. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7. Call 713-485-0466.

Pride Weekend Specials

With June being LGBTQ+ Pride Month and 44th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration going down on Saturday, June 25, Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating with Pride-themed brunches, rainbow cocktails, charitable menu specials, Pride events and more. Check out our 2022 Pride Houston Restaurant and Bar Specials Guide to find out where to eat, drink, and support Pride in Houston. 

All month long

Ice Cream Cupcake Flavors at CRAVE

CRAVE has launched ice cream inspired flavors available during the month of June at all three bakeshop locations: West University, Uptown Park and The Woodland. Indulge in the Mint Chocolate Chip, a dark chocolate cake with a hint of mint cream cheese frosting speckled with mini dark chocolate chips, and Butter Pecan, a vanilla cake studded with toasted butter pecans and frosted with buttered pecan buttercream. Other flavors include Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella.

Frosé Rosé all Month at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s is swinging into summer mode with a featured frozen rosé and specials on rosé by the glass and bottle. Promotions run through June.

Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

This June, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park , will be raising funds for Houston’s Youth Development Center, aiding young, at-risk students to further their educational needs. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to the charity; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with $4 going to the program for each one sold.

Rare and Well Done Tasting Experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s is celebrating National Steakhouse Month by serving its limited-time New York Strip Flight, available throughout June for $99. The standout steakhouse experience features nine total ounces of beef, including Texas Kobe-Style Wagyu, Nebraska Prime Certified Angus and True Japanese A-5 Wagyu.

Folds of Honor fundraiser at Pluckers

Throughout June, Pluckers is partnering with Budweiser in support of Folds of Honor. Pluckers Club Members can donate their Pluckers Club points, and Pluckers and Budweiser will each match their donations up to $10,000. Donations support the pursuit of education for families of America’s fallen and disabled heroes, providing scholarships to spouses and children.

“Love of Life” Fundraising Cocktail at Urban Eats

After battling cancer for the last year, Urban Eats owner and culinary director Levi Rollins has reached his remission milestone. To celebrate, Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, is hosting a Facebook fundraiser with the goal of $5K to benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. In addition to their Facebook fundraiser, Urban Eats will host an in-house fundraiser now through June 30. Levi has created a cocktail/mocktail, "Love of Life" and proceeds from these beverages will be donated to MMRF.
click to enlarge Local Group Brewing has reopened its kitchen, and former Night Shift chef Daniel Leal is bringing the hotness. - PHOTO BY DYLAN MCEWAN
Local Group Brewing has reopened its kitchen, and former Night Shift chef Daniel Leal is bringing the hotness.
Photo by Dylan McEwan
New and ongoing specials

Bronx Fried Chicken at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its summer tradition, bringing back its special Bronx Fried Chicken for a limited time. Created for the Fourth of July some half a dozen years back, the fried chicken was meant to be a special, but people kept asking for it afterwards, so now it’s available for lunch and dinner until the first chilly nip of fall sets in. Get the multiple-piece meal with sides for $27.95.

New Chef and Menu at Local Group Brewing

Local Group Brewing, 1504 Chapman, has just reopened its kitchen under the direction of former Night Shift chef Daniel Leal. Available Thursday-Sunday, Leal’s menu will include delights such as pork belly gordita, hot and tangy fried chicken sandwich with yucca fries, freshly made churros, and “Topo Local Mushroom,” hen of the woods mushroom breaded and dipped in “Topo Local” batter and fried with a side of buttermilk poblano ranch and spicy yum yum sauce.

Gazpacho at Paulie’s

As summer sets int, Paulie’s, 1834 Westheimer, introduces owner Paul Petronella’s family’s favorite dish, gazpacho–a little acidic, a little spicy, and available by the cup ($3) and bowl ($5) for both lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday until sold out. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation