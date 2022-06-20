This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Good and Raise Money for Charity on Pride Spirit Day

All week long
Sazerac Week at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, joins bars and restaurants nationwide in celebrating the Sazerac (considered the official cocktail of New Orleans) from Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26. Throughout the week, $1 from each Sazerac Rye Whiskey cocktail sold will be matched by Sazerac Company and donated to Feed the Second Line and its efforts to support New Orleans’ “culture creators” who bring energy and talents to the community.
Latin Restaurant WeeksLatin Restaurant Weeks returns for its fourth year, feeding hungry locals and driving awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders now through June 30. More than 50 Houston spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.
Monday, June 20
Pride Spirit Day for The Montrose Center at Daily Gather and Dish SocietyLocals are invitees to support Houston’s LGBTQ community by dining at Daily Gather or any Dish Society location on Monday, June 20. Mention the "Pride Spirit Day" promotion and 20 percent of your bill will be donated to the Montrose Center. To participate with your online order, enter the code PRIDE22 at checkout.
Tuesday, June 21
Guest Chef Cooking Series at Eight Row FlintEight Row Flint, 550 Heights, is inviting some of Houston's most talented chefs for its Guest Chef Summer Cooking Series. Each Tuesday in the live-fire cooking series, the chefs will let loose and get creative with a dish and cocktail completely different from their respective concepts. The items will be first come, first serve from 5 p.m. until sold out and plates are $20 a pop. This week, Bludorn chef de cuisine Chase Voelz will be in the house, and renowned chef Nick Wong is coming in hot on June 28.
Free Scoop for Rewards Members at Jeni's Splendid Ice CreamsJeni’s has introduced its first-ever rewards program, and as the first member perk, the scoop shop will be throwing a party. Members get a free scoop on the First Day of Summer, Tuesday, June 21 from 7 p.m. to close at scoop shops nationwide (excluding Jeni’s market shops).
Houston Chef Series at The OceanaireLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Kris Perez will feature cuisine from the French Riviera at The Oceanaire, 5061 Westheimer. Cost is $119 per person.
French Wine Dinner at Turner’sTurner’s, 1800 Post Oak, will host a five-course wine dinner featuring Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sommelier Megan Bauer and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia will paired each course with a champagne and four award-winning French wines, with highlights including Duck Mélange, Wagyu Ribeye Bordelaise and more. Cost is $300++ per person and reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Thursday, June 23
Locations Wines Dinner at The Tasting RoomThe Tasting Room - City Centre, 818 Town and Country, is partnering with Locations Wines to debut a Summer bucket list wine dinner. Locations Wines winemaker and Orin Swift Wines owner Dave Phinney has created a beautiful, globally inspired wine series and chef Beto Gutierrez has crafted up a menu that pairs with each wine. Cost is $95 per guest and dinner begins at 7 p.m.. Call 281-822-1500.
Saturday, June 25
Burger Bodega Pop-Up at BludornAfter bonding over their shared love of New York bodegas, Bludorn executive chef Aaron Bludorn and Burger Bodega’s Abbas Dhanani are teaming up for a one-day pop-up collaboration on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 3 p.m. in the backyard at Bludorn, 807 Taft. Dhanani will be on the grill firing up his wildly-popular smash burger – a double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles and bodega sauce on a Martin’s potato bun; and Bludorn’s executive pastry chef Marie Riddle will provide the sweet treats, including cookies and cream- and peaches and cheesecake-inspired servings of ice cream. Bludorn will also open its bar for refreshing libations.
Il Borro Winery Dinner at Roma
Roma Ristorante, 2347 University, will host an Il Borro Winery dinner with Salvatore Ferragamo on Saturday, June 25. Highlights include panzanella salad, heirloom tomatoes and rigatoni in a light gorgonzola sauce, venison chops with grilled polenta and asparagus topped with a truffle scented cherry pan sauce and traditional Tuscan cookies for dessert. Cost is $125 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com
Sunday, June 26
Ferragamo Wine Dinner at Doris MetropolitanThe Italian design house Ferragamo is collaborating with Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, for a special night with its family winery, Il Borro. Cost is $325+ a person, and Salvatore Ferragamo, the grandson of the company’s founder, will be in attendance, mingling with guests and signing bottles of Il Borro. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7. Call 713-485-0466.
Pride Weekend SpecialsWith June being LGBTQ+ Pride Month and 44th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration going down on Saturday, June 25, Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating with Pride-themed brunches, rainbow cocktails, charitable menu specials, Pride events and more. Check out our 2022 Pride Houston Restaurant and Bar Specials Guide to find out where to eat, drink, and support Pride in Houston.
All month long