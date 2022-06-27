Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: A Golfstrømmen Takeover and Hugo's Squash Blossoms

June 27, 2022 4:00AM

Try chef Hugo Ortega's squash blossom quesadilla and more.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Lysverket Pop-Up at Golfstrømmen

Golfstrømmen’s executive chef Christopher Haatfut will be flying in from Norway and bringing his acclaimed seafood outpost, Lysverket, along with him for a one-week gastronomic takeover, running through July 3. The pop-up will include nightly dinners at Golfstrømmen at Post Market, 401 Franklin, alongside brunch offerings that will bookend the week of evening festivities, ranging in price from $75 per person to $175. Guests can also expect special collaborations including a special vegetable-centric dinner with Urban Harvest on June 28. Only 24 seats will be available for each special takeover event and reservations available via Resy.

Monday-Thursday

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its fourth year, feeding hungry locals and driving awareness to Houston’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers and bartenders now through June 30. More than 50 Houston spots will feature special dishes and menus showcasing a wide range of Latin American traditional cooking techniques, including Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken, 5411 Empanadas, Chilosos Taco House, Maize, Segundo Coffee Lab and more.

Monday, June 27

Houston Recovery Center’s Club Soda No Twist

Houston Recovery Center and Davis Holdings are teaming up to host the Club Soda No Twist fundraising event at 1500 McGowen, from 5 to 9 p.m., raising money to provide compassionate care to underserved individuals affected by substance use. The sober happy hour will feature a non-alcoholic beverage competition, light bites, art show, live music and a silent auction, with food provided by chef Thomas Stacy of ReikiNa,  "Top Chef" Season 18 cheftestand Sasha Grumman of Sasha's Focaccia, KicPops, Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kitchen, Rustika Cafe, Keisha Griggs of Bocage Catering, Trendy Dumpling and more. Zero-proof drinks will be served by 93’ Til, Grand Prize Bar, Lindsay Rae Burleson of Two Headed Dog, Winnie’s Tina Marie, Uli’s Kitchen, Canary Cafe and more. Tickets are a $20 donation online or at the door, and guests will receive a ticket to the event, complimentary bites, non-alcoholic beverages and a raffle ticket. All ticket proceeds and donations will go directly to the Houston Recovery Center.

Tuesday, June 28

Guest Chef Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 550 Heights, is inviting some of Houston's most talented chefs for its Guest Chef Summer Cooking Series. Each Tuesday in the live-fire cooking series, the chefs will let loose and get creative with a dish and cocktail completely different from their respective concepts. The items will be first come, first serve from 5 p.m. until sold out and plates are $20 a pop. This features renowned chef Nick Wong, formerly of UB Preserv and more.

Glenfiddich Distillery Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a A Spirited Dinner featuring Glenfiddich Distillery and brand ambassador Kevin Canchola, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7. Guests can learn about the Glenfiddich Distillery while enjoying a three-course meal paired with the award-winning single malt whiskies, with dishes including Quail Beignet, Texas-Creole Surf & Turf and Peach Galette. Tickets are $175 per person.

Wednesday, June 29

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America at Silver Street Studios

The annual national James Beard Foundation’s Taste America culinary series is coming to Houston, taking place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event celebrates the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities, with proceeds benefiting James Beard Foundation programs, including the Open for Good campaign; and the Houston tasting event will feature food stations from Houston’s own Michelle Wallace of Gatlin’s BBQ, Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen of Xing Cháo, Dawn Burrell of Late August, Evelyn Garcia & Henry Lu of KIN, Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar, Ruben Ortega of Xochi and Kaitlin Steets of Theodore Rex, plus more. Tickets are $175 (general) and $225 (premier).

Houston Chef Series at Willie G’s

Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Jason Cole will feature cuisine from the Thailand Coast at Willie G’s, 1640 West Loop South. Cost is $119 per person.

Friday, July 1

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast Fundraiser at Brasil

In reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Brasil chef Aj Ede will be joined by a number of comrades in raising funds for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. 100 percent of proceeds from Brasil’s Cheeseburger in Paradise will go to the organization, and in addition, ice cream from the talented Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery, a dish from chef Nick Wong, something sweet from Blacksmith pastry chef Christina Au, and cocktails (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) including a Strawberry Basil Lemonade by Brasil general manager Beryl Fergus and drinks by Dani Taylan of La Niña Blanca Mezcaleria will be on offer with all proceeds benefiting PP Gulf Coast. Organizers of the popular pop-up market Have a Nice Day will also be on-site selling some of their merchandise. It all goes down at Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy, beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 2

Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar for Charity at d’Alba Craft Kitchen

d’Alba Craft Kitchen and Cocktails, 3715 Alba, has teamed up with Sky High for Kids to support the nonprofit’s endeavors to end childhood cancer. On the first Saturday of every month, d’Alba guests can mix and mingle while enjoying a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Wristbands are $35 and 100 percent of the wristband sales go towards supporting Sky High for Kids’ mission. The next event will take place on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applegate Get Grilling Pop-Up Giveaways in Houston

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Applegate will be surprising unsuspecting park-goers barbecuing on public grills across Houston with everything they need for an epic Fourth of July feast, with pop-ups at local parks including Herman Park and Memorial Park. Applegate is promoting its DO GOOD DOG, the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land; and lucky locals may score some of the free hot dogs as well as Primal Kitchen condiments, Spindrift seltzers and a collectible Applegate tote bag for leftovers.
click to enlarge Celebrate America with a red, white and blue donut burger at Bosscat. - PHOTO BY KIRSTEN GILLIAM
Saturday-Monday

Red, White and Blue Donut Burger at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will offer red, white and blue donut burger from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4.

Sunday, July 3

Third Birthday Party at Monkey’s Tail

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, turns three on Sunday, July 3, and its celebrating with an all-day golden birthday party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Brunch runs til 3 p.m. and there will be a dog fashion show and costume contest from noon to 1:30 p.m. Other fun activities include Loteria starting at 6 p.m., a churro stand, mariachis and a DJ.

All month long

Charity of the Month Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

This July , Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be raising funds for the Houston Aphasia Recovery Center, which provides support for people with aphasia, their families and caregivers. Chef Philippe Verpiand has created two monthly prix-fixe menus, a dinner menu which includes four courses for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to the charity; and a special brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays, featuring three courses for $36 per person plus tax and gratuity with a $4 donation to the charity.

New and ongoing specials

Squash Blossoms return to Hugo’s

The highly anticipated Squash Blossom Menu is back at Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, available daily at lunch and dinner for the season. The delicate blooms are featured dishes such as squash blossom soup, stuffed quesadillas and enchiladas, and shrimp tostadas.

Bronx Fried Chicken and Happy Hour at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its summer tradition, bringing back its special Bronx Fried Chicken for a limited time. Created for the Fourth of July some half a dozen years back, the fried chicken was meant to be a special, but people kept asking for it afterwards, so now it’s available for lunch and dinner until the first chilly nip of fall sets in. Get the multiple-piece meal with sides for $27.95. The new location, which includes a Spritzer Bar, has also launched a full Happy Hour menu, featuring signature drinks like the El Diablo and Oy Vey! Spritz, plus beers, wines, and small plates from Schmutzy Fries and Lox ‘n Latkes to Pastrami and Swiss Sliders. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday at the Spritzer Bar only.

New Chef and Menu at Local Group Brewing

Local Group Brewing, 1504 Chapman, has just reopened its kitchen under the direction of former Night Shift chef Daniel Leal. Available Thursday-Sunday, Leal’s menu will include delights such as pork belly gordita, hot and tangy fried chicken sandwich with yucca fries, freshly made churros, and “Topo Local Mushroom,” hen of the woods mushroom breaded and dipped in “Topo Local” batter and fried with a side of buttermilk poblano ranch and spicy yum yum sauce.

Gazpacho at Paulie’s

As summer sets in, Paulie’s, 1834 Westheimer, introduces owner Paul Petronella’s family’s favorite dish, gazpacho–a little acidic, a little spicy, and available by the cup ($3) and bowl ($5) for both lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday until sold out. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
