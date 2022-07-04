This Week in Houston Food Events: July 4th Bites and Booze and a Rosé Soaked "Fri-Yay"

Monday, July 4
Fourth of July Food and DrinkFrom a patriotic brunches to fried chicken by the bucket, check out our Houston Fourth of July Food and Drink Guide to find out which local restaurants and bars are celebrating America's Independence with BBQ, brews, fireworks watch parties and more.
Tuesday, July 5
Bevies at Bites at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, has introduced a new happy hour series, hosting a variety of dedicated happy hour parties showcasing spirits and wines selected by Brennan's bar and wine teams. This Tuesday, guests are invited to enjoy The Botanist Gin and light bites prepared by the Brennan's culinary team from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $35++ per person.
Crush the Patriarchy: Women Crush Pop-Up at Reserve 101Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, and an all-star cast of women-identifying bartenders will use their talents to raise funds and awareness surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade at a Crush the Patriarchy: Women Crush Pop-Up from 8 p.m. until midnight. All sales will be donated to two active groups: Elevated Access, an organization that recruits volunteer pilots to provide free transportation to ensure people can get healthcare for abortions; and the Buckle Bunnies Fund, dedicated to the autonomy of abortion seekers everywhere. The rotating barkeep lineup features many of Houston’s best, including Women Crush founder Jacki Schromm; Anvil’s Zulcoralis Rodriguez; Alexis Mijares of Julep; Sarah Troxell of DTO and Pelican & the Shark; Kristine Nguyen of Bad News; and Reserve 101’s own Deanne Perez.
Wednesday, July 6
National Fried Chicken Day specialsFrank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will feature a pairing of its Buttermilk Fried Chicken served with whipped potatoes, sauteed green beans, a homestyle biscuit, bread 'n' butter pickles and TX wildflower honey with a free dessert of choice for $26.
Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd, will offer a free Singha (Thai Beer) to guests who order the Kai Thod ($12) – crispy, marinated chicken wings served with tangy tamarind sauce.
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will serve its two piece fried chicken plate (normally only available during dinner hours) all day long, served with hot honey and choice of lunch side (potato salad, quinoa kale, fries, fruit, cauliflower salad) for $18 during lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. for dine-in or to-go. Add a glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne for $20.
Self-serve wine concept Roots Wine Bar, 3107 Leeland, has introduced a new fried chicken special, Birds and Bubbles, available on Wednesdays and featuring half a bird, sorghum glazed biscuits with a side of hot honey and a bottle of champagne for $30 ($40 for whole). Also on Wednesdays (4 to 7 p.m.), Roots offers 15 percent off its self-serve wine selection, available in one-, three- and five-ounce pours.
Houston Chef Series at Morton’s The SteakhouseLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Frank Lewis will feature cuisine from the Caribbean – Jerk Shrimp Salad, Pernil Ham, Snapper Escovitch, Bistec de Palomilla and Horchata – at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney. Tickets are $119 per person.
Thursday, July 7
DG Cookie Dough at Dessert GalleryDessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, invites guests to try its take-home DG Cookie Dough–big, bake-at-home chocolate chunk cookie dough made with 36 percent rich chocolate and offered in packages of 6 for $20 or 12 for $36. The new product will be available at the bakery starting July 7 (which happens to be World Chocolate Day.
Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’sOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series, monthly nights of dinner, live music and insatiable wine, on Thursday, July 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Four musicians will perform live in the dining room, and guests can choose Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine offering for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu. The wine sampling will feature a selection of ten great wines – bubbles, whites, roses and reds – and there’s no charge for refills. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
Friday, July 8
Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting in its Courtyard, a walk-around tasting featuring several rosé selections from “Wine Guy” Rich Carter, plus light bites. Tickets are $35 and the fun runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenOwner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a “Light Bites from the Tex-Mex Kitchen” class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1-4 p.m. Participants can learn the step-by-step ways to making flautas, chile con queso, picamole, ceviche, avocado salsa and roasted tomato salsa. Cost is $70 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Sunday, July 10