This Week in Houston Food Events: July 4th Bites and Booze and a Rosé Soaked "Fri-Yay"

July 4, 2022 4:00AM

Max's Wine Dive's got fried chicken buckets to-go this July 4th.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, July 4

Fourth of July Food and Drink

From a patriotic brunches to fried chicken by the bucket, check out our Houston Fourth of July Food and Drink Guide to find out which local restaurants and bars are celebrating America's Independence with BBQ, brews, fireworks watch parties and more.

Tuesday, July 5

Bevies at Bites at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, has introduced a new happy hour series, hosting a variety of dedicated happy hour parties showcasing spirits and wines selected by Brennan's bar and wine teams. This Tuesday, guests are invited to enjoy The Botanist Gin and light bites prepared by the Brennan's culinary team from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $35++ per person.

Crush the Patriarchy: Women Crush Pop-Up at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, and an all-star cast of women-identifying bartenders will use their talents to raise funds and awareness surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade at a Crush the Patriarchy: Women Crush Pop-Up from 8 p.m. until midnight. All sales will be donated to two active groups: Elevated Access, an organization that recruits volunteer pilots to provide free transportation to ensure people can get healthcare for abortions; and the Buckle Bunnies Fund, dedicated to the autonomy of abortion seekers everywhere. The rotating barkeep lineup features many of Houston’s best, including Women Crush founder Jacki Schromm; Anvil’s Zulcoralis Rodriguez; Alexis Mijares of Julep; Sarah Troxell of DTO and Pelican & the Shark; Kristine Nguyen of Bad News; and Reserve 101’s own Deanne Perez.

Wednesday, July 6

National Fried Chicken Day specials

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will feature a pairing of its Buttermilk Fried Chicken served with whipped potatoes, sauteed green beans, a homestyle biscuit, bread 'n' butter pickles and TX wildflower honey with a free dessert of choice for $26.

Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd, will offer a free Singha (Thai Beer) to guests who order the Kai Thod ($12) – crispy, marinated chicken wings served with tangy tamarind sauce.

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will serve its two piece fried chicken plate (normally only available during dinner hours) all day long, served with hot honey and choice of lunch side (potato salad, quinoa kale, fries, fruit, cauliflower salad) for $18 during lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. for dine-in or to-go. Add a glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne for $20.

Self-serve wine concept Roots Wine Bar, 3107 Leeland, has introduced a new fried chicken special, Birds and Bubbles, available on Wednesdays and featuring half a bird, sorghum glazed biscuits with a side of hot honey and a bottle of champagne for $30 ($40 for whole). Also on Wednesdays (4 to 7 p.m.), Roots offers 15 percent off its self-serve wine selection, available in one-, three- and five-ounce pours.

Houston Chef Series at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Frank Lewis will feature cuisine from the Caribbean – Jerk Shrimp Salad, Pernil Ham, Snapper Escovitch, Bistec de Palomilla and Horchata – at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney. Tickets are $119 per person.

Thursday, July 7

DG Cookie Dough at Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, invites guests to try its take-home DG Cookie Dough–big, bake-at-home chocolate chunk cookie dough made with 36 percent rich chocolate and offered in packages of 6 for $20 or 12 for $36. The new product will be available at the bakery starting July 7 (which happens to be World Chocolate Day.

Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series, monthly nights of dinner, live music and insatiable wine, on Thursday, July 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Four musicians will perform live in the dining room, and guests can choose Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine offering for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu. The wine sampling will feature a selection of ten great wines – bubbles, whites, roses and reds – and there’s no charge for refills. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.

Friday, July 8

Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting in its Courtyard, a walk-around tasting featuring several rosé selections from “Wine Guy” Rich Carter, plus light bites. Tickets are $35 and the fun runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a “Light Bites from the Tex-Mex Kitchen” class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1-4 p.m. Participants can learn the step-by-step ways to making flautas, chile con queso, picamole, ceviche, avocado salsa and roasted tomato salsa. Cost is $70 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Sunday, July 10

Ninth Birthday Bash at Camerata

Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, is turning nine, and it’s celebrating with an Annual Birthday Bash from 4 p.m. until closing. The neighborhood favorite will be pouring wines rarely found in most wine shops or restaurants, focusing on unique wines by the glass (including bubbles and an array of Magnum bottles to open just for the party) paired with food made especially for the event. Among snacking options will be arancini, scratchmade ravioli and savory puff pastries. The entire event is open to the public, and admission is free, although space is limited. Drinks and food are a la carte.
click to enlarge Beetroot tartare is one of the new summer menu items up for grabs at Traveler's Table. - PHOTO BY BECCA WRIGHT
Beetroot tartare is one of the new summer menu items up for grabs at Traveler's Table.
New and ongoing specials

Peach specials at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, has brought back its famed Texas Peach Cobbler ($10), made with fresh Texas peach slices and filling mix with a thick, crisp cinnamon crust and topped with housemade vanilla ice cream. For the entire month of July and as long as the peaches keep coming, Ouisie’s will also be doing a series of creative peach specials – starters, main dishes, cocktails and desserts – for lunch and dinner.

Buy Two, Get One Free Pints of House Ice Cream at Phat Eatery

Ice cream pints are back at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, just in time for National Ice Cream Month. Through the month of July, fans can take advantage of a limited-time special: Buy two pints, get one free, with flavors including Ube, Pandan and Creamy Durian. The promotion is valid for dine-in, takeaway and

New Summer Dinner Menu at Traveler's Table

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, invites guests to pack their bags and journey through its globally-inspired summer menu, featuring dishes such as Banana Leaf Snapper, Beetroot Tartare and Jungle Curry. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
