This Week in Houston Food Events: Go for $7.13 Old School Enchiladas on 713 Day

Monday, July 11
Mojito Day specials at JulepJulep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).
Tuesday, July 12
Photography Art Dinner at ChivosChivos, 222 West 11th, is pairing up with Houston photographer (and Houston Press contributor) Marco Torres to present a five-course intimate dinner by executive chef Thomas Bille and cocktails by bar manager Leesly Valdez. The ticketed event ($160 per person) begins at 7 p.m. and new photography art by Torres will be on display. Courses include tuna with watermelon aguachile, shrimp a la diabla, “street corn” agnolotti, dry aged duck two ways and fresas con crema (Mexican strawberries and cream) with olive oil cake. Attendees will receive a goodie bag containing a to-go cocktail, Bille’s famous Salsa Matcha and samples of Torres’ art.
Sauvignon John X Radio Milano Wine Dinner at The MoranThe Moran CityCentre, 800 Sorella, is hosting Sauvignon John X Radio Milano Wine Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. During the event, guests can enjoy three wines from Sauvignon John as well as nine tasty light bites by Radio Milano’s executive chef, Christian Cardenas. Highlights include Sauvignon Blanc paired with a scallop and sole ceviche shooter, Cabernet Sauvignon paired with a mini slider topped with smoked cheddar and bacon jam, and Rose paired with a Baja fish taco. Tickets are $90 inclusive of tax and gratuity.
Tras$h & Friends Takeover at Trash Panda Drinking ClubTrash Panda, 4203 Edison, will continue the Tras$h & Friends Takeover Series from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. with an Atlanta-themed takeover. “Freaky Tiki” will include custom curated cocktails with dirty south flair by special guest bartenders include Qwesha Byrd of Jojos Beloved in Atlanta and previously at Anvil Bar & Refuge, and Nathan Reffell of Bacardi.
713 Day specialsMambo Seafood, 6697 Hillcroft, celebrates its 25th anniversary and 713 Day with a pop-up from 6 to 9 p.m., with Donkeeboy & Friends, popsicles by Popston, and Houston and Texas-themed T-shirts by State Line Designs.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas, will offer all cocktails for a special price of $7.13. Crowd favorites include peach bitters spiked Dalai Mama and Hugo Spritz, with Prosecco, St-Germain, cucumber and lime.
Historic third ward restaurant Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda, is celebrating 713 Day (July 13) with a $7.13 lunch plate featuring its El Clasico enchiladas.
Houston Chef Series at Palm RestaurantLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues its annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chef Michael Coury will feature cuisine from the Gulf Coast USA – featuring Parmesan Ice Cream, Tonno Crudo, Ribeye, Calabrian Algio Olio (sea urchin cream) and Rosemary and Orange Crema Bruciata – at The Palm Restaurant, 1201 Fannin. Tickets are $119.
Caviar Wednesdays at Tony’sTony’s, 3755 Richmond, introduces Caviar Wednesdays ($125-$160), served in the bar or main dining room all day long on Wednesdays and featuring top caviar, accouterments from brioche with sea urchin butter to silver dollar Yukon Gold blinis, and bottle service (including icy shots of vodka poured from a LED lit ice blocks. Champagne offerings available.
Thursday, July 14
Bastille Day Dinner at EtoileEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be celebrating France’s Bastille with a celebratory prix-fixe, four-course menu, plus the option for paired wines. Highlights include heirloom tomato gazpacho with Maine lobster and avocado marmalade; Alaskan halibut with pea pureé, potato gnocchi, morel mushroom sauce; chef Philippe Verpiand’s savory rack of lamb with garlic herbs de Provence jus and garden zucchini blossoms; and white chocolate ganache “cannelloni” with mixed berries and strawberry syrup. Cost is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with paired wines for $38. Reservations are encouraged.
Thursday-Sunday
Soft-shell crab at Truluck’sSoft-shell crab is coming to Truluck’s, 5350 Westheimer, 11900 Hughes, for the weekend of July 14-17. The seafood kitchen will offer a limited-time entree of two Yucatan soft-shell crabs served deep fried on a bed of creamed spinach with grilled asparagus and onion salad finished with roasted pepper aioli for $44. An appetizer portion (one crab) will be available for $22.
Saturday, July 16