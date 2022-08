This Week in Houston Food Events: Score a $10 Sando at Dish Society

$10 Featured Sandos at Dish Society

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the Houston Hot Chicken, buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in Houston hot sauce, drizzled with local honey and topped with pickled onions and dill ranch slaw on a pretzel bun., 2518 Kirby, is teaming up with Möet-Hennessy on for the Acqua e Sale dining experience . Executive chef José Monterrosa will prepare a special menu inspired by water and salt, featuring five courses to transport guests to the Italian coast alongside champagne pairings selected by Moët-Hennessy. Tickets are $225 per person all inclusive.Refined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen , 401 Franklin, continues its Guest Chef pop up series, featuring a handful of the city's best culinary talent on Wednesdays through August 24. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy for $125 per person. This week, Tom Cunanan from Soy Pinoy will feature Filipino fine dining. Other weekly specials include $2 oysters and half-off select wine bottles on Monday,sushi on Tuesday, seven-course tastings Thursday-Saturday, and a Sunday brunch featuring shellfish platter, crab and champagne.Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues their annual Houston Chef Series , featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chefs Ricky Cruz and Sean Hochstein will feature cuisines inspired by the Amalfi Coast at Grotto Ristorante and Grotto Downtown . Dine on, chickenand more. Cost is $119 per person.The annual White Linen Night returns to the Heights, with the main event going down along historic 19th with art, music, vendors, food and drink. Dress in white and head on over from 6 to 10 p.m., or check out unofficial WLN parties going down around the hood, like the giant block party and bar hop on White Oak Houston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks , returns August 1 through Labor Day, September 5. The Houston Food Bank fundraiser will feature a stellar lineup of restaurants serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.Throughout the entire month of August, King’s BierHaus (Heights & League City) will offer its impressive lineup of specialty sausages with an All You Can Eat promotion, with more than 12 traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages to choose from.Beginning August 3 and running through August 31, Hopdoddy is rolling out a limited-edition new menu item in collaboration with Vital Farms. The ‘Back-to-School’ burger features a Vital Farms pasture-raised egg, muenster cheese and fried bologna.The 27th annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Central Market stores August 3-23. Stop by to find world-famous green chile pepper fresh from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more, including a free tasting event on Friday, August 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. with ten stations of Hatch goodness (pre-register on the Cooking School page at centralmarket.com ).