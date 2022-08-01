This Week in Houston Food Events: Score a $10 Sando at Dish Society

Monday, August 1
$10 Featured Sandos at Dish SocietyIn honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the Houston Hot Chicken, buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in Houston hot sauce, drizzled with local honey and topped with pickled onions and dill ranch slaw on a pretzel bun.
Tuesday, August 2
Acqua e Sale Dinner at Lulu’s River OaksLulu’s River Oaks, 2518 Kirby, is teaming up with Möet-Hennessy on for the Acqua e Sale dining experience. Executive chef José Monterrosa will prepare a special menu inspired by water and salt, featuring five courses to transport guests to the Italian coast alongside champagne pairings selected by Moët-Hennessy. Tickets are $225 per person all inclusive.
Wednesday, August 3
Guest Chef Pop Up at GolfstrømmenRefined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, continues its Guest Chef pop up series, featuring a handful of the city's best culinary talent on Wednesdays through August 24. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy for $125 per person. This week, Tom Cunanan from Soy Pinoy will feature Filipino fine dining. Other weekly specials include $2 oysters and half-off select wine bottles on Monday, omakase sushi on Tuesday, seven-course tastings Thursday-Saturday, and a Sunday brunch featuring shellfish platter, crab and champagne.
Houston Chef Series at Grotto Ristorante and Grotto DowntownLandry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants continues their annual Houston Chef Series, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” This week chefs Ricky Cruz and Sean Hochstein will feature cuisines inspired by the Amalfi Coast at Grotto Ristorante and Grotto Downtown. Dine on linguini al limone, chicken positano, branzino and more. Cost is $119 per person.
Saturday, August 6
White Linen Night in the HeightsThe annual White Linen Night returns to the Heights, with the main event going down along historic 19th with art, music, vendors, food and drink. Dress in white and head on over from 6 to 10 p.m., or check out unofficial WLN parties going down around the hood, like the giant block party and bar hop on White Oak.
All month long (August)