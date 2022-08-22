This Week in Houston Food Events: A Ribbon Cutting, Free Bites and Butcher Demo

Monday, August 22
Moms and Mimosas at Local TableLocal Table will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22.
$10 Featured Sandos at Dish SocietyIn honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the B(E)LT.
Tuesday, August 23
Ribbon Cutting (and free bites and beverages) at R-C Ranch Butcher ShopHouston Farmers Market spot R-C Ranch Butcher Shop, 2520 Airline, has joined the Houston Heights Chamber, and the team will be throwing a celebration on Tuesday, August 23 at 4 pm. Co-owners Blake Robertson and Ryan Cade will be there, with offerings including complimentary beverages (you can definitely expect Karbach, as Blake is co-founder of the brewery, in addition to other drinks), complimentary snacks like sliders, meat balls, and sausages—all made in-house—and a butchery demo by head butcher Easton Sadler. All guests in attendance will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases.
Family Supper with Houston Dinner Club at Brennan’sLexie Brennan-Martin will host a special family supper with the Houston Dinner Club at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith. The evening includes a four-course meal of elegant Texas-Creole fare, with highlights including pecan crusted Gulf fish and roasted sliced beef tenderloin, plus fan favorites like turtle soup and bananas foster. Cost is $99++ per person ($150++ with optional wine pairings).
Caymus Vineyards Wine Dinner at The Tasting RoomThe Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, will host its last wine dinner before officially closing its doors this month. Guests can say farewell with a six-course wine dinner, featuring dishes such as hamachi crudo and tostadas; gnocchi Parisienne in truffle beurre blanc; duck leg confit and more. Cost is $135 and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 281-822-1500.
Wednesday, August 24
Guest Chef Dinner at GolfstrømmenRefined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, is closing out its Guest Chef pop up series with guest chef Niki Vonthong, who will be offering a multi-course Laotian inspired seafood meal. Dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy for $125 per person.
Antonutti Wine Dinner at Roma RistoranteGuests are invited to explore Antonutti wines from the Grave del Friuli appellation at an Antonutti Wine Dinner at Roma Ristorante, 2347 University, at 7 p.m. Learn about the special winery and wines from wine expert Melania Spagnoli over a four-course menu by chef Kevin Bryant, with dishes from peach and prosciutto herbed ricotta crostini and fresh fusilli pasta to roasted duck leg with creamy polenta. Limited seating is available. Tickets are $89 plus tax and gratuity. Book by calling 713-664-7581.
Friday - Sunday
Grand Opening at Clutch City CluckersHot chicken food truck Clutch City Cluckers will soon open its sixth location at 1411 Westheimer. The Grand Opening celebration will be held over three days from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28, with special offers up for grabs including a free meal for the first 100 people in line (Friday-Saturday) and 50 percent off the entire menu all weekend.
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks, is back and running now through Labor Day. The Houston Food Bank fundraiser rocks a lineup of local restaurants and kitchens serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.
Hatch Chile Festival at Central MarketThe 27th annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Central Market stores now through August 23. Stop by to find world-famous green chile pepper fresh from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more.
No Kid Hungry Benefit at Frank’s Americana RevivalFrank’s, 3736 Westheimer, will offer guests an “Italian Summer Holiday” menu benefiting No Kid Hungry during the month of August. The three-house menu ($49 with $5 going to NKH) pays homage to the Sicilian owned farms that provided a wealth of produce and contributed to the thriving culture in the area surrounding the restaurant.
August Specials at Kolache ShoppeKolache Shoppe’s latest specials are available all month long Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Plaza Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Houston Heights Shoppe, while supplies last daily. Get the Maize Barbacoa Kolache, a chef collaboration with Maize featuring slow-cooked barbacoa, pickled red onions and thinly sliced jalapeños; and the Guava Kolache, with homemade tropical honeyed guava filling.
Back-to-School Burger at HopoddyNow through August 31, Hopdoddy is rolling out a limited-edition new menu item in collaboration with Vital Farms. The ‘Back-to-School’ burger features a Vital Farms pasture-raised egg, muenster cheese and fried bologna.
Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sAugust brings the return of Deli Month to Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, in benefit of Holocaust Museum Houston. Joined by delis across the nation, K&Z will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the HMH, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will be included. www.delimonth.com
Sausage Fest at King’s BierHausThroughout the entire month of August, King’s BierHaus (Heights & League City) will offer its impressive lineup of specialty sausages with an All You Can Eat promotion, with more than 12 traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages to choose from.
New and ongoing specials