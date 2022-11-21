This Week in Houston Food Events: Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the World Cup

Monday, November 21
Opening of Miracle Pop-Up barsCult favorite holiday-themed cocktail pop-up Miracle is back in Houston, running Monday, November 21 through Saturday, December 31. This year, participating bars will be featuring an array of new cheery cocktails like the Grandma Got Runover by A T-Rex, Island of Misfit Toys and Ruldolph’s Rum Rhapsody; and local participating bars include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick, Miracle at Winnie’s and Miracle at Galveston’s Daiquiri Time Out.
Tuesdays
Every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, 1533 North Shepherd, hosts Thai Tuesdays, where Wat Buddhavas Houston dancers roam the restaurant and perform a traditional Thai cultural show.
Thursday, November 24
Thanksgiving Day DiningFrom fancy prix fixe menus to family-friendly offerings, check out our 2022 Houston Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide for the lowdown on where to dine out this holiday.
Friday, November 25
Black Friday food and drink dealsCowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd, is offering the Blackberry Margarita and Blackberry Mojito for $7 throughout the day on Black Friday.
La Calle Tacos & Tortas, multiple locations, offers a “Happy Friday” menu with $3.99 for all draft beers, $5.99 frozen margaritas or pina coladas, $4.99 on select spirits, $5.00 on food specials, $6.99 on caguamas, and $15.99 for either a bucket or pitcher of cheladas. The specials are offered at all locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Maize, 14795 Memorial, is putting the “black” in “Black Friday” with one of its most popular dishes, offering Pulpo Negro (seared octopus, black salsa, roasted potatoes, avocado, pickled onion, cauliflower), all day on Black Friday for a special price of $16.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will give Black Friday deal seekers the energy they need with El Toro Rojo, a bold Red Bull margarita featuring tequila, elderflower liqueur, ginger, fresh lime juice, and blood orange juice, all topped off with Red Bull. El Toro Rojo will be available at both locations on Black Friday for $12.
New and ongoing specials
Holiday sandwich at Kenny & Ziggy’sKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is bringing back its seasonal sandwich, “It’s the Great Holiday Sandwich, Charlie Brown” ($21.95) for the holiday season, beginning the week of November 20 and running through the end of December. The towering sandwich features fresh roasted turkey, sage and chestnut stuffing and a generous layer of cranberry sauce, stacked up between two pieces of grilled challah bread along with sides.
November Kolache Special at Kolache ShoppeThis month’s Kolache Shoppe specials will be available throughout November at Greenway Plaza, Thursdays through Saturdays, and in the Heights, Fridays through Sundays. Pop by to try out the Cranberries & Cream, featuring tart cranberry filling spiked with cracked black pepper prepared by Just Pure Flavors and balanced by sweet cream cheese ($2.95) and the Bacon Jalapeño Popper, a collab featuring Blood Bros. BBQ spicy bacon jalapeño popper sausage ($2.10).
Tamale SeasonArnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is offering half dozen and full dozen options of its famous tamales this holiday season, including Norteños Style corn husk tamales (three ounces) in options from Pork in Red Chile and Chicken in Green Chile to Black Bean and Cheese. Additionally, customers can choose from Oaxaqueños Style banana leaf wrapped tamales (six ounces). Tamales are available for delivery or pickup, and can be ordered hot ready-to eat or as cold take-home packages. Orders can be placed now through January 6 in-store, over the phone or online.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, has brought back its famous tamales for the holiday season, available in red chile pork or green chile chicken—six for $9 or 12 for $16—served with salsa verde and roja.
Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen are turning into tamale central as owner Sylvia Casares offers a to-go promotion, tamale-making classes and Tamalada parties right before Christmas Day (one open to the public and others by arrangement). To reserve a tamalada, call the Eldridge location at 832-230-3842.
World Cup specialsThe FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from Sunday, November 20 through Sunday, December 18, and several restaurants are getting into the World Cup spirit.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will offer special menu items, coordinating cocktails and select $5 beers, all celebrating the USA, Mexico, France and England teams. Each menu will be available on the day that the team is playing, with items from All American Dogs and Sonora Perros to Fish and Chips and Birria Tacos.
New downtown food hall Lyric Market, 411 Smith, is celebrating with a specialty menu of eight cocktails inspired by the eight World Cup Groups, available throughout the tournamentf for $8 a pop. Guests can also enjoy $5 beers during the World Cup games, which will be played via a large projector and screen in the food hall, in addition to playing on the televisions throughout the space.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, owner Raz Halili is a huge soccer buff, so the seaside restaurant will be showing the matches on the big screens that can be found at the interior bar, indoor/outdoor breezeway patio and the exterior patio, plus running a $4 draft special during weekday matches and offering 10 percent off the bill to anyone who comes sporting national team gear during games.