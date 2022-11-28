This Week in Houston Food Events: The Houston Ballet and Vinny's Team Up on a Charitable Pizza Collab

Tuesday, November 29
World Central Kitchen Pancake Launch at SnoozeOn November 29, all Snooze Eatery locations will launch the Cranberry Orange Pancake, available through December 31 and made with buttermilk pancake topped with orange crème anglaise, sweet-tart cranberry coulis, creamy cranberry mascarpone and crunchy almond streusel (can be made gluten-free upon request). Proceeds from the festive pancake will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.
Tuesday – Wednesday
Home & Away Dinner at Brennan'sContinuing its Home & Away dinner series celebrating 55 years of friends and food, Brennan’s is hosting a special two-night dining event with acclaimed chefs Sarah Grueneberg and Chris Shepherd (both Brennan’s alum and James Beard Award winners) on November 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. The two chefs return to cook a collaborative four-course meal accompanied by wines, as well as celebrate the release of Grueneberg’s first cookbook, Listen to Your Vegetables. Tickets are $200 (plus tax and gratuity) with a signed cookbook, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sale will benefit Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation.
Wednesday – Thursday
LORO x Uchi Collaboration at LoroLoro, 1001 West 11th, will be hosting a LORO x Uchi Collaboration dinner for two nights only. The collaborative tasting menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes from the sushi institute, Uchi, and its sibling restaurants Uchiko and Uchibā, along with smoked meats from the Asian and Texan-inspired smokehouse, with highlights including sesame pecan noodles, beef rib, stuffed trout, key lime pie with ginger meringue and more. The menu is available for dine-in only and costs $74.95. Reservations are not required.
Saturday, December 3
Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s CypressAlicia’s Mexican Grille has brought back its popular tequila and wine dinner series at all Alicia’s locations, starting with a welcome cocktail followed by three classic holiday courses with a Tex-Mex twist–butternut squash soup paired with a spice sour cocktail, 1855-certified outside skirt steak and veggie stuffed poblano pepper with a Napa Cellars cabernet sauvignon, and pumpkin roulade paired with Tres Agave Anejo-infused wassail. The first dinner will take place at Alicia’s Cypress, 26326 Northwest Freeway. All Alicia’s tequila and wine dinners are at 7 pm for $94.95 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Sunday, December 4
Santa Brunch and Sunday Supper at The AnnieThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is getting into the holiday spirit with a Santa Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 for children, $85 for adults); followed by a Viva Las Christmas with Elvis Presley themed Supper Club—a reimagining of a classic dinner and show featuring live musical entertainment by the Richard Brown Orchestra and a three-course meal by executive chef Brian Sutton, Robert Del Grande’s successor—that evening. Tickets are $250 per person and the evening begins at 6 p.m.
Holiday Wine Sale at 13 Celsius13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, will host its annual wine sale and customer appreciation event on Sunday, December 4. The highly anticipated event and tasting is $13/person and gives customers an opportunity to sample and purchase a massive stable of amazing wines at wholesale prices. Wine may also be purchased online beginning on Black Friday, November 25, through Sunday, December 4.
Miracle Pop-Up BarsCult favorite holiday-themed cocktail pop-up Miracle is back in Houston, running now through Saturday, December 31. This year, participating bars will be featuring an array of new cheery cocktails like the Grandma Got Runover by A T-Rex, Island of Misfit Toys and Ruldolph’s Rum Rhapsody; and local participating bars include Johnny’s Gold Brick, Winnie’s and Galveston’s Daiquiri Time Out.
Vinny’s x Houston Ballet Pizza ShowdownTo celebrate Houston’s beloved The Nutcracker show season, four dancers from the Houston Ballet and Agricole Hospitality’s EaDo pizzeria Vinny’s have partnered on two artisan pizzas available through Saturday, December 31. The themed pizzas are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery, offered by the slice or by the pie. Guests can vote for their favorite and the winning pie will be announced in the New Year, with a portion of proceeds going to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity that shapes Houston as a community. Team Nutcracker’s pizza, titled “Lucid Dreamz" features sweet onion sauce, mozzarella, tea smoked pork loin, baby spinach, Fatback bacon, TX pecans and coffee bbq glaze. Team Rat King’s pizza, titled “Seven Gold Crowns” offers a cheesy vegetarian delight with sweet potato puree, gold cheddar and provolone, mesquite smoked broccoli, red onion, spiced pecans and a walnut pesto drizzle.
New and ongoing specials
Hanukkah Menu at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe eight days and nights of Hanukkah begin at sundown, Sunday, December 18, and Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help you celebrate, offering Hanukkah and Festival of Lights menus (plus a la carte items) available to order in advance for pickup or nationwide shipping. Highlights include latkes, stuffed cabbage, brisket, kasha varnishkas, fried kreplach and sweet noodle kugel, glazed salmon, hummus and matbucha, and a variety of cakes, cookies and pies. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
November Kolache Special at Kolache ShoppeThis month’s Kolache Shoppe specials will be available throughout November at Greenway Plaza, Thursdays through Saturdays, beginning November 3, and in the Heights, Fridays through Sundays, beginning November 4. Pop by to try out the Cranberries & Cream, featuring tart cranberry filling spiked with cracked black pepper prepared by Just Pure Flavors and balanced by sweet cream cheese ($2.95) and the Bacon Jalapeño Popper, a collab featuring Blood Bros. BBQ spicy bacon jalapeño popper sausage ($2.10).
World Cup SpecialsThe FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played through Sunday, December 18, and several restaurants are getting into the World Cup spirit.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will offer special menu items, coordinating cocktails and select $5 beers, all celebrating the USA, Mexico, France and England teams. Each menu will be available on the day that the team is playing, with items from All American Dogs and Sonora Perros to Fish and Chips and Birria Tacos.
New downtown food hall Lyric Market, 411 Smith, is celebrating with a specialty menu of eight cocktails inspired by the eight World Cup Groups, available throughout the tournament through Sunday, December 18 for just $8. Guests can also enjoy $5 beers during the World Cup games, which will be played via a large projector and screen in the food hall, in addition to playing on the televisions throughout the space.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, owner Raz Halili is a huge soccer buff, so the seaside restaurant will be showing the matches on the big screens that can be found at the interior bar, indoor/outdoor breezeway patio and the exterior patio, plus running a $4 draft special during weekday matches and offering 10 percent off the bill to anyone who comes sporting national team gear during games.