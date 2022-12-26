This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate the New Year with Omakase

All week long
National Bloody Mary Day at Razzoo’s Cajun CafeRazzoo’s will celebrate the Bloody Mary all week long, offering $5 Bloody Voodoo Maries Monday, December 26, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Wednesday, December 28
Caviar and Bubbles at Dodie’s Beer and Wine ShoppeDodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe, 1701 West 15th, founder Dodie Wilson and Riel chef Ryan Lachaine have joined together for a holiday caviar and bubbles pairing at the wine shop on Wednesday, December 28. The complimentary bubbles and caviar tasting features French Country Wines sparkling wines and champagne paired with Kaluga caviar bites from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday–Sunday
New Year Eve Omakase at UchikoUchiko, 1801 Post Oak, will offer its ten-course New Year Eve Omakase menu from Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1. Menu highlights include caviar service with taiyaki, kobu aged butter and chives; grilled lobster with congee and smoked wagyu short rib with maitake mushroom and bordelaise sauce.
Saturday, December 31
New Year’s Tasting and Pairing Classes at CamerataCamerata at Paulie’s, 1830 Westheimer, will be hosting two festive, pre-New Year’s Tasting and Pairing Classes on Saturday, December 31, with two-hour sessions at 1 and 4 p.m. The classes will include a small charcuterie and cheese board and nine different wine selections, including three fine sparkling wines (two will be Champagnes), Château Cibon, a side by side of Vintage D'Oliveiras Madeira, and a flight of Gran Barquero Sherry wines that will conclude with a “How to Make-Your-Own Cream Sherry” lesson; plus small bites to pair. GM/certified sommelier and former chef Elyse Wilson will be guiding the tasting, discussing the foundations of how flavors can positively compliment as well as contrast with different wines and diving into the world of wine and food pairings. The sessions are $100 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be reserved online, by emailing [email protected] or via text/call at 713-522-8466.
Sunday, January 1
Hangover Brunch at Wild OatsWild Oats, 2520 Airline, will host a Hangover Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are available to enjoy chef Chris Davies’ special brunch menu including pozole, brisket enchiladas, chicken enchiladas, cilantro rice, charro beans, chorizo and egg frittata, chilaquiles, Moroccan chickpea stew, Sicilian chicken, bacon wrapped dates, egg and sausage Nick muffin, pastries from El Bolillo and doughnuts. The spread costs $45 per adult and $20 per child (free for kids 3 and under).
New Year’s Day Cure Your Hangover Brunch at Hull & OakHull & Oak, the southern-inspired restaurant located at the Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection, is offering a New Year’s Day cure-your-hangover brunch on Sunday, January 1 from 11 a.m. ro 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy two brunch items, black-eyed peas for good luck and bottomless beverages with choice of southern favorite John Dalys, signature mimosas or housemade Bloody Marys for $75 per person (including tax and gratuity). Standouts on the brunch menu include Peaches and Cream Waffles, Brisket Hash, Market Salad and Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs.
Rice Village Farmers MarketTaking place the first and third Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Kelvin and Amherst, the Rice Village Farmers Market will be held on New Year’s Day. Pop by to shop its lineup of unique food and retail vendors, and take advantage of fun additions like cocktails from Prego’s and music and crafts for the kiddos.
All month long
Kids Eat Free All Month at Dish SocietyNormally $7 each and free every Tuesday with the purchase of a regular entree, Dish Society is offering free kids meals every day of the week through the month of December. Opt for meals like French Toast Bites, Kid’s Chicken Biscuit or Grilled Chicken Strips.
Miracle Pop-Up barsCult favorite holiday-themed cocktail pop-up Miracle is back in Houston, running now through Saturday, December 31. This year, participating bars will be featuring an array of new cheery cocktails like the Grandma Got Runover by A T-Rex, Island of Misfit Toys and Ruldolph’s Rum Rhapsody; and local participating bars include Johnny’s Gold Brick, Winnie’s and Galveston’s Daiquiri Time Out.
The Nutcracker Pizza at Vinny’sTo celebrate Houston’s beloved The Nutcracker show season, four dancers from the Houston Ballet and Agricole Hospitality’s EaDo pizzeria Vinny’s have partnered on two artisan pizzas available through Saturday, December 31. Guests can vote for their favorite and the winning pie will be announced in the New Year, with a portion of proceeds going to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity that shapes Houston as a community.
