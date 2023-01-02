Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Belong Kitchen and Brennan's Team Up on Jambalaya To-Go

January 2, 2023 4:00AM

Belong Kitchen has partnered with Brennan’s of Houston on a limited-time takeaway meal.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Montrose neighborhood favorite Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, has crafted a special Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu, and for each item purchased from it, the crafthouse will donate $1 to Kids' Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. The menu is available now through January 8 and features eats from wood-fired brie and Bomba’s chili to beef stroganoff and a red and green M&M skillet cookie.

Wednesdays in January

Brennan’s Partners with Belong Kitchen on Guest Chef Meal

As part of Belong Kitchen’s Guest Chef Series, Brennan’s of Houston has partnered to develop a limited-time takeaway dinner special, offered Wednesdays throughout January. Belong’s special needs staff were invited to the restaurant’s kitchen to cook alongside Brennan’s chefs and learn how to make two signature Brennan’s dishes: Chicken & Andouille Sausage Jambalaya and Creole Bread Pudding. Every Wednesday in January, Belong’s west Houston kitchen, 9655 Katy Freeway, will prepare and offer these two dishes with optional add-ons of green salad and French bread as a take-and-heat meal that feeds four to six people. Cost is $55. 

Friday, January 6

Bobby Biggs Beer & Belly Laughs at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 West 18th, will host Houston comic Bob Biggerstaff (seen on NBC's hit show Last Comic Standing and Dave Attell's HBO special "Captain Miserable" and more) for a night of laughs. The show starts at 8 p.m. in the taproom and is free to all guests (with tipping appreciated).

Saturday, January 7

Choco Loco 5K and 10K at Sam Houston Park

This family friendly 5K, 10K, and KidsK and Family Walk will take place at Sam Houston Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. All participants receive a chip-timed race, ChocoLoco 5K and 10K finisher medal and unisex t-shirt. After the race, stay for tasty chocolate offerings, music and fun for the family. Registration runs from $25-$60.

Sunday, January 8

Sunday Funday Yoga at Axelrad Beer Garden

Enjoy a restorative Vinyasa style flow upstairs at Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, followed by a mimosa or beer down in the beer garden. Tickets are available onsite for $20 per person including a drink ticket to use day-of (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options included). The class runs from 11 a.m. to noon; arrive 5-10 minutes early to check in. Bring your own mat, water and optional blocks.

All month long

Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks

Beginning January 1, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be featuring its own inhouse bakery, Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks, by launching the Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month for the next six months with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes. First up will be Wolfie’s Famous Victory Cake, a nod to one of the country’s famous Jewish delicatessens that features seven layers of chocolate cake and whipped cream under cream icing and a chocolate dribble rim. For all of January, cake slices will be $10.95 each or $55.95 for an entire cake (entire cake orders should be done two days in advance). Note, Jan. 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day should one be making celebration plans.

All Day Happy Hour at The Waffle Bus Montrose

Throughout the entire month of January, The Waffle Bus Montrose location, 1540 West Alabama, will exclusively offer all day happy hour, Monday through Friday. The happy hour menu includes $4 draft beers, $7 premium shots, $5 mimosas, $10 chicken baskets and more. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
