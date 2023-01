This Week in Houston Food Events: Island Eats and Perks for Houston Marathon Runners

Galveston Restaurant Week Kicks Off

click to enlarge Boudin kolache are back at Kolache Shoppe this month. Photo by Becca Wright

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Galveston Restaurant Week returns to the island, beginning Monday, January 9 and running through February 5. Participating restaurants — with hotspots likeand— will offer prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc. Carrabba’s Italian Grill is hosting a four-course Toast to the New Year Wine Dinner featuring wines from William Hill and Duckhorn Vineyards of California at 6:30 p.m. ($55 per person). Highlights include grilled eggplant salad with pistachio crusted goat cheese, champagne shrimp and scallop linguine, wood-grilled sirloin with melty gorgonzola cheese and chocolate cannoli.The ROCO Brass Quintet will help kick off the new year for a gathering of good music, food, and craft beer, as ROCO presents its annual evening of Beer & Brass on Wednesday, January 11 at, 2000 Lyons. Brews, bites and live music are included in your ticket price ($50 GA, $75 VIP, $15 children 12 and under) and the fun begins at 6:30 p.m., 1618 Westheimer, will host another après-ski style Raclette Party on the Patio from 1 p.m. until sold out. Get the cheese scraped onto plates of potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices for $22 ($26 with charcuterie). Ramen Tatsu-Ya Houston , 1722 California, will offer a 15 percent discount on one ramen bowl for Chevron Houston Marathon runners who show their race bib on Saturday, January 14 or Sunday, January 15.Hop Topic World is throwing its annual Chili Cook-Off at, 3118 Harrisburg, beginning at noon (judging starts at 2 p.m.). General admission tickets are $18 and include unlimited chili samples and a token for voting. Chefs for Paws is back to celebrate another year of saving lives, featuring a seated, multi-course dinner from some of Houston's top chefs and restaurants with all proceeds going to Rescued Pets Movement. The special evening will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the, 400 Dallas; and this year’s lineup of talented chefs include Alyssa Dole of, Sasha Grumann ofArash Kharat (also of Luloo’s) and Bao Nguyen,Graham Laborde, Tony Luhrman ofPaul Qui, Tim Reading of, andKrista Stone. Tickets (known to sell out) start at $250 for individuals. Coltivare , 3320 White Oak, is ready to celebrate Dry January with its month-long, zero-proof cocktail menu. This year, the beverage team has curated an all-new menu in collaboration with Sipple, with drinks including The Perfect Storm (like a Dark & Stormy) and the Not & Tonic, a non-alcholic riff on the restaurant’s popular Gin & Tonic made with elderflower tonic, grapefruit, mint and green peppercorn. Kenny & Ziggy’s , 1743 Post Oak, will be featuring its own inhouse bakery, Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks, by launching the Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month for the next six months with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes. First up will be Wolfie’s Famous Victory Cake, a nod to one of the country’s famous Jewish delicatessens that features seven layers of chocolate cake and whipped cream under cream icing and a chocolate dribble rim. For all of January, cake slices will be $10.95 each or $55.95 for an entire cake (entire cake orders should be done two days in advance).This month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Boudin Kolache (a collab with La Boucherie out of Spring, Texas), Strawberries & Cream Kolache, and Spiced Pumpkin Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes.At Etoile Cuisine et Bar , 1101-11 Uptown Park, chef Philippe Verpiand will be baking dozens of made-to-order Galette de Rois (the French version of Kings' Cake) for pick up and take home beginning Friday, January 6 and continuing through January 31. Unlike the familiar ones from New Orleans, the crown-shaped cake is made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond cream filling. Cost is $38 plus tax and each cake feeds 6-8 people. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808. Rainbow Lodge , 2011 Ella, will offer its Mardi Gras Milk Punch now through February 21 (Mardi Gras). A fun riff on its standard milk punch, the drink combines house-aged, pecan-infused bourbon, milk and king cake spices, topped with traditional purple, yellow and green colored sugars. Cost is $10 for the drink, or $40 for the King Cake Milk Punch Kit to-go (serves four and includes the mixed cocktail and a container of the three colored sugars).