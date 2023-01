This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Returns and a Burger Worth a Ride to the Bay

Lunar New Year specials begin at Sprinkles

Betty White Birthday Bash at Angel

The Perfect 10 Gala at Brennan’s of Houston

Brisket 101 Class at R-C Ranch

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at Humble Civic Center

Blacksmith By Night Market

Lion Dances at Tobiuo and Money Cat

Lunar New Year at Phat Eatery



Galveston Restaurant Week

Dry January at Coltivare

Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks

January Specials at Kolache Shoppe

click to enlarge Stately surf and turf "The Ambassador" is also new to the menu at Pier 6. Photo by Becca Wright

Crawfish season



New menu items at Daily Gather

French style Kings Cake at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

New menu items at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Mardi Gras Milk Punch at Rainbow Lodge

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.Share Angel Share , 924 Congress, is throwing a Birthday Bash to celebrate the late queen, the iconic Betty White, kicking off with happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. ($5 wells, $5 drafts, $5 shot specials) and offering $15 bottles of sparkling until they run out plus Drink yo’ Face vodka-based cocktails (Betty’s liquor of choice) featuring Angel Share's angel, Betty. As always, every drink or food item purchased will benefit local charities., 3300 Smith, and local restaurant news publication, will host the The Perfect 10 Gala . The Mardi Gras-themed event celebrates ten of Houston’s best chefs and ten outstanding drink professionals, beginning with a VIP- and sponsor-only cocktail hour with small bites at 5:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner with six courses starting at 7 p.m. During the event, guests can also visit the Wine Room for a silent auction benefiting food rescue organization Second Servings of Houston. General Admission tickets for the seated dinner only are $185++, with VIP tickets for $245++.The team at, 2520 Airline, and Jeremy “JJ” Jeffers, owner of J Bar J Texas Pit BBQ in Brookshire will host a Brisket 101 Class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a complimentary beverage while learning to trim, prep, rub (or brine) and cook a brisket, including details on wood smoke profiles, temperatures, timing, wrapping, slicing and serving. Pre-smoked brisket samples and sandwiches provided by our in-house culinary team are also included. Tickets are $100, and participants also have the opportunity to purchase (pre-order or onsite during the class) a R-C Ranch Wagyu brisket at a discounted price of $75—either pre-smoked or uncooked.The 7th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival will take place at, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoybrews and unlimited samples of hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, jellies, jams, pickled products, and more; plus food trucks, photo ops and fun events like the Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 (free for kids under 12).Celebrating a decade at 1018 Westheimer, Blacksmith will host a pop-up Blacksmith By Night Market from 3 to 7 p.m. Vendors includeand a whole bunch more.Guests can enjoy energetic Lunar New Year lion dances performed by Celestial Dragon at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar , 23501 Cinco Ranch, on Saturday, January 21, at 6:30 p.m. and at Money Cat , 2925 Richmond, on Sunday, January 22, at 6:30 p.m.January 22 marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and the start of the annual celebrations at Phat Eatery , 23119 Colonial Parkway. To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, the restaurant will offer four seatings: Sunday, January 22 at 6 p.m. (Chinese New Year’s Day); Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, January 28 at 11:30 a.m.; and Sunday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m. (early arrival advised, no walk-ins). At each seating, guests can enjoy a special five-course tasting menu — from dim sum offerings like lobster dumpling, caviar shrimp siu mai and XO carrot cake to 44 Farms beef short rib rendang — plus Lion Dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Prepaid reservations are $88 per person (service included) and $28 for children ages 4 to 12 (includes choice of pineapple fried rice or chicken stir-fried noodles and ice cream). Galveston Restaurant Week runs now through February 5. Participating restaurants — with hotspots like BLVD Seafood, Hearsay on the Strand and Willie G’s — will offer prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc. Coltivare , 3320 White Oak, is ready to celebrate Dry January with its month-long, zero-proof cocktail menu. This year, the beverage team has curated an all-new menu in collaboration with Sipple, with drinks including The Perfect Storm (like a Dark & Stormy) and the Not & Tonic, a non-alcholic riff on the restaurant’s popular Gin & Tonic made with elderflower tonic, grapefruit, mint and green peppercorn. Kenny & Ziggy’s , 1743 Post Oak, will be featuring its own inhouse bakery, Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks, by launching the Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month for the next six months with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes. First up will be Wolfie’s Famous Victory Cake, a nod to one of the country’s famous Jewish delicatessens that features seven layers of chocolate cake and whipped cream under cream icing and a chocolate dribble rim. For all of January, cake slices will be $10.95 each or $55.95 for an entire cake (entire cake orders should be done two days in advance).This month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Boudin Kolache (a collab with La Boucherie out of Spring, Texas), Strawberries & Cream Kolache, and Spiced Pumpkin Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes.Fresh Louisiana style crawfish shack Boil House , 606 East 11th, has officially reopened for the 2023 crawfish season, currently open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until sold out and expanding hours as the season goes on. Daiq’s, 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South, will be serving up its Cajun crawfish by the pound, with potatoes, corn and andouille sausage, and in seafood specialty dishes throughout crawfish season. Lotus Seafood has welcomed Crawfish Season at all five Houston area locations, offering Cajun crawfish for $10 per pound (with a two pound minimum). Monkey’s Tail , 5802 Fulton, has officially kicked off crawfish season featuring regular or jalapeño flavoring at a current price of $10 per pound (prices are expected to drop later in the season). Crawfish will be available for dine-in and to-go Thursday through Sunday. Southside Sporting Club , 11110 West Airport, has weekend seafood boils from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, plus live Zydeco bands every Saturday.Chef Brandi Key has introduced cozy new dishes at Daily Gather , 800 Sorella . Guests can enjoy Shareable Meatballs simmered in a rich house tomato sauce and served over whipped ricotta; or the Short Rib & Mushroom Risotto finished with Parmesan-cornichon gremolata, available at dinner. /At Etoile Cuisine et Bar , 1101-11 Uptown Park, chef Philippe Verpiand will be baking dozens of made-to-order Galette de Rois (the French version of Kings' Cake) for pick up and take home through January 31. Unlike the familiar ones from New Orleans, the crown-shaped cake is made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond cream filling. Cost is $38 plus tax and each cake feeds 6-8 people. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808. Pier 6 , 113 6th, executive chef Joe Cervantez has introduced a plethora of new menu items, including Spicy Shrimp Crispy Rice, BBQ Shrimp & Grits and Lobster Benedict at brunch, and the dinnertime only Diplomat Burger, a fork-and-knifer made with Akaushi patty, smoked Gouda, caramelized onions and Forestiere sauce. Rainbow Lodge , 2011 Ella, will offer its Mardi Gras Milk Punch now through February 21 (Mardi Gras). A fun riff on its standard milk punch, the drink combines house-aged, pecan-infused bourbon, milk and king cake spices, topped with traditional purple, yellow and green colored sugars. Cost is $10 for the drink, or $40 for the King Cake Milk Punch Kit to-go (serves four and includes the mixed cocktail and a container of the three colored sugars).