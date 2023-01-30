This Week in Houston Food Events: Brisket Tsukemen Returns to Ramen Tatsu-Ya for One Day Only

All week long
Galveston Restaurant WeekGalveston Restaurant Week will close out its run on Sunday, February 5. Participating restaurants are offering prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and brunch, helping to raise funds for local charities including Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.
Phat Eatery x DR Delicacy Caviar Shrimp DumplingsPhat Eatery and Houston luxury foods purveyor DR Delicacy have teamed up for a unique, limited-time offering for the Chinese New Year, available for ordering and pickup now through February 6 at 1291 North Post Oak. Get four Shrimp Siu Mai dumplings along with a one-ounce container of Royal Siberian Caviar for $69.80 per pack, presented in a red bag.
Limited-time menu at TacodeliTacodeli, 1902 Washington, is featuring two limited time tacos featuring mole, available now through February 6. The Migas & Mole ($4.25) is a vegetarian taco available during breakfast featuring migas and avocado topped with red mole sauce and queso fresco; while The Beet Mole ($4.50) is made with red mole sauce with mushroom stock, roasted red beets, avocado, topped with queso fresco and sesame seeds, available during lunch only.
Monday, January 30
“A Night in Piemonte” at Trattoria SofiaTrattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, is hosting an exclusive “A Night in Piemonte” wine tasting and pairing dinner on its patio with special guest Giorgio Pelissero, owner of Pelissero Vineyards. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and features a four-course wine paired dinner and tickets are $150/person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reserve online.
New Orleans Bar Takeover at JulepNew Orleans bar and restaurant owner Neal Bodenheimer (Cure, Cane & Table, VALS, Peychaud’s and more) is taking over Julep, 1919 Washington, from 7 to 10 p.m. He’ll be serving a selection of cocktails from his new book, Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em with coauthor Emily Timberlake. Books will be for sale for $18 for this event only.
Tuesday, January 31
Il Poggione wine dinner at RomaRoma, 2347 University, will transport guests to Montalcino, Italy at its Il Poggione wine dinner with winemaker Alessandro Bindocci. Indulge in a tour of three wines from the vineyard throughout the four-course dinner, with Tuscan inspired courses including Pappardelle al Cinghiale (pappardelle pasta with wild boar) and Stinco d’Angello (braised lamb shank over creamy polenta). The wine dinner begins at 7 p.m. and seats are $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-664-7581.
Wednesday, February 1
Brisket Tsukemen at Ramen Tatsu-YaIn honor of National Texas Day, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is bringing back Brisket Tsukemen, a special version of its celebrated Tsukemen ramen from 11 a.m. until sold out. The dish features a smokey condensed pork bone broth flavored with Texas chili oil and cumin and featuring Kemuri Tatsu-Ya brisket chunks. Get it with thick noodles and extra goodies for $18.
Thursday, February 2
High Five Thursdays at MFAHThe Alberto Giacometti exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston is soon coming to an end, and to celebrate its last few weeks on view, the museum has kicked off High Five Thursdays. Every Thursday after 5 p.m. though February 9, tickets to view the Giacometti show are $5 and guests can enjoy $5 happy hour specials, such as wine by the glass, sangria, and a mix of their signature house-made fresh focaccias, after 5 p.m. at the Bastion Collection’s Café Leonelli. Parking at the museum is also free after 5 p.m.
Saturday, February 4
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Jeni’s Splendid Ice CreamsJeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at its scoop shops, dropping the Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor and offering freebies, giveaways and more from 9 a.m. to noon (both Houston shops will be participating). Take a PJ selfie for the chance to win a year of ice cream.
All month long
Kenny & Ziggy’s CakeworksKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices ($10.95) or whole cakes ($55, order two days in advance). Next up is the three-layer Carrot Cake with fresh grated carrots, walnuts, brown sugar and cream cheese
February Specials at Kolache ShoppeFor the month of February, Kolache Shoppe will feature Mardi Gras-inspired King Cake Kolache, Boudin Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes, beginning February 3.
Ramen specials at LoroLORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 1001 West 11th, will be offering ramen specials throughout the month of February, available on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings after 4 p.m. Slurp Smoked Brisket Ramen ($18) and Post Oak Grilled Prawn Ramen ($18), both with Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion and sesame
New and ongoing specials
KOOZA menu at MAD HoustonCirque du Soleil’s KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the first time in
over a decade, running now through March 5; and in celebration, avant-garde Spanish restaurant MAD, 4444 Westheimer, has created a special menu inspired by art, gastronomy and entertainment. The FOUR ACTS menu ($70) and optional wine pairing menu (+$45) will be available during the duration of the show’s time in Houston.