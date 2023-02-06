Support Us

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat King Cake for a Cause

February 6, 2023 4:00AM

Common Bond's King Cake will help raise money for local nonprofit Sky High For Kids.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, February 8

True Anomaly and Indianola Beer Dinner

Indianola and True Anomaly Brewing Company are joining forces for a One Small Step progressive dinner, starting at the Brewery, 2012 Dallas, at 5:30 p.m. and finishing at Indianola, 1201 Saint Emanuel. Tickets are $85 per person.

Thursday, February 9

High Five Thursdays at MFAH

The Alberto Giacometti exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston is soon coming to an end, and the museum is saying farewell with its last High Five Thursday. On Thursday after 5 p.m., tickets to view the Giacometti show are $5 and guests can enjoy $5 happy hour specials, such as wine by the glass, sangria, and a mix of their signature house-made fresh focaccias, after 5 p.m. at the Bastion Collection’s Café Leonelli. Parking at the museum is also free after 5 p.m.

Italian Wine Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will host its first wine dinner of the new year, featuring Italian wines beginning with a walk-around reception with Italian bubbles at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a paired four-course dinner at 7. Highlights include tagliatelle bolognese, lamb chops with creamed spinach, roasted rainbow carrots and mushroom demi, and chocolate dessert. Cost is $110 per person and seating is limited.

Friday-Sunday

Mardi Gras Galveston

Beads, balcony parties, parades, and festival food and booze are just a part of the fun mayhem at Galveston’s annual Mardi Gras celebration, which takes place this weekend and next on the island.

Saturday, February 11

The Biggest Picnic in Texas at Memorial

Memorial Park is celebrating the opening its transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project with The Biggest Picnic in Texas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free family-friendly picnic will feature food and drinks for purchase, a picnic basket giveaway, live music, face painting, self-guided tours, educational opportunities and more

Galentine’s Brunch at Brennan’s

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Galentine’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features include starters like Crab Louie, Creole or Bobwhite Quail Beignet, or Snapping Turtle Soup and entrees such as Sebastian’s Pain Perdu or Steak Frites, with side choices from Smoked Gouda Andouille Mac & Cheese to Sorghum-Glazed Brussels Sprouts. Reservations required by calling 713-522-9711.

Saint Arnold White Oak Pub Crawl

Saint Arnold is hosting its first Pub Crawl of the year at the bars along White Oak beginning at 2 p.m. The stop lineup Little Woodrow’s, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s, Public House, Christian’s Tailgate and EZ’s Liquor (pick up your punch card at any), with the final stop at Onion Creek at 6 p.m

All month long

Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices ($10.95) or whole cakes ($55, order two days in advance). Next up is the three-layer Carrot Cake with fresh grated carrots, walnuts, brown sugar and cream cheese icing.

February Specials at Kolache Shoppe

This month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Mardi Gras-inspired King Cake Kolache, Boudin Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes, beginning February 3.

Ramen specials at Loro

LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 1001 West 11th, will be offering ramen specials throughout the month of February, available on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings after 4 p.m. Slurp Smoked Brisket Ramen ($18) and Post Oak Grilled Prawn Ramen ($18), both with Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion and sesame

New and ongoing specials

King Cake Fundraiser at Common Bond

Common Bond is bringing back its partnership with The Hangry Houstonian and Sky High For Kids to offer King Cakes and DIY King Cake Decorating Kits to raise funds for Sky High For Kids mission to end childhood cancer. For every King Cake sold, $5 will be donated to Sky High For Kids. Houstonians will also have the opportunity to donate a DIY King Cake Decorating Kit to a childhood cancer patient at Texas Children’s Hospital to be delivered on Fat Tuesday, February 21.

KOOZA menu at MAD Houston

Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the first time in
over a decade, running now through March 5; and in celebration, avant-garde Spanish restaurant MAD, 4444 Westheimer, has created a special menu inspired by art, gastronomy and entertainment. The FOUR ACTS menu ($70) and optional wine pairing menu (+$45) will be available during the duration of the show’s time in Houston.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
