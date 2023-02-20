This Week in Houston Food Events: Fat Tuesday and Go Texan Day Fun

Monday, February 20
Lundi Gras Crawfish Boil at Lagniappe Kitchen & BarLagniappe Kitchen & Bar, 550 Heights, invites folks to a “Lundi Gras Crawfish Boil” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy crawfish by the pound (until sold out) with drink specials and a build your own masquerade mask table. No reservations or tickets required.
Tuesday, February 21
Fat TuesdaySeveral Houston bars and restaurants are letting the good times roll this Fat Tuesday, with Mardi Gras fetes, king cake and more. Check out our Houston Fat Tuesday Guide for the skinny.
Tuesday and Wednesday
Ramen specials at LoroLORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 1001 West 11th, will be offering ramen specials throughout the month of February, available on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings after 4 p.m. Slurp Smoked Brisket Ramen ($18) and Post Oak Grilled Prawn Ramen ($18), both with Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion and sesame.
Wednesday, February 22
4 Hands by MusaaferMusaafer executive chef Mayank Istwal has launched a series of worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, dubbed the ‘4 Hands by Musaafer.’ Each event will feature two chefs, four hands, and a distinctive fusion of cuisines, with the first featuring Burmese chef Suu Khin (a MasterChef finalist) at 7 p.m. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Thursday, February 23
Grand Opening of PrimoHoagiesSouth Philly staple PrimoHoagies is opening its first Houston location at 4015 Washington, with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. followed by the opening at 10 a.m. To celebrate, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free primo size hoagie, and for the rest of opening day, rewards program members can get primo size hoagies for $6.99.
Friday, February 24
Go Texan DayGoode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5109 Kirby, is celebrating Go Texan Day with live music, outdoor cooking and drinks, boot shining, corn hole, and a vantage point of the Trail Ride. Attendance is free and all ages are welcome, but spots are first come, first serve.
The Pit Room Patio, 1201 Richmond, will host a Go Texan Day event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring photos with @pinecone_thechicken, a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop with a limited-edition Rodeo collection benefitting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund, personalized bandanas from Blended Prints, a DJ beats, drink specials, complimentary face painting and Twirl Cotton Candy for the kids, and the Pit Room’s tasty barbecue.
Saturday, February 25
Rodeo Festival at The Houston Farmers MarketThe Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline, will host its first ever Rodeo Festival on from noon to 6 p.m., featuring a lineup of local Houston singers and songwriters along with family friendly activities including mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, and appearances by Roly the Cowboy Clown,, plus its lineup with HFM vendors, food and beverage offerings and a special rodeo market.
All month long
Kenny & Ziggy’s CakeworksKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices ($10.95) or whole cakes ($55, order two days in advance). Next up is the three-layer Carrot Cake with fresh grated carrots, walnuts, brown sugar and cream cheese icing.
February Specials at Kolache ShoppeThis month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Mardi Gras-inspired King Cake Kolache, Boudin Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes, beginning February 3.
New and ongoing specials